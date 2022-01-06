 Skip to content
(NBC News)   So it turns out that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon Bomber, hasn't made any required payments to his victims despite thousands of dollars being deposited into his accounts. You know, I'm starting to think this guy is kind of an asshole   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, Supreme Court of the United States, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Covid-19 relief payment, Tsarnaev's trust fund, federal prosecutors, Money, Payment  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just put him in genpop with some white supremacists and let nature take course
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH,
Isn't the point of garnishment to force those kind of payments? 
It doesn't seem like a great idea to trust the convict to make court-ordered payments. Just seize the account, let the court make the payments, and let Dzhokhar be relegated to a life of institutionalization.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gee he did get a Stimmy check, too
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Just put him in genpop with some white supremacists and let nature take course


He's at ADX Florence. Literally everyone is in solitary confinement. About the worst prison in the country.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Greed only brings more greed.

The love of money is the root of all evil.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Weird how the same government that can rape our paychecks willy-nilly has its hands tied with this guy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't he also run over his brother?
 
xaldin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Harry Wagstaff: Just put him in genpop with some white supremacists and let nature take course

He's at ADX Florence. Literally everyone is in solitary confinement. About the worst prison in the country.


Or the best depending on how you define it.  I mean I always model my Prison Architect game prisons around ADX Florence as a role model.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why does he even have that much money in the first place?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i fail to understand why he has any agency in this at all?
he is a prisoner of the state, why are we waiting around on him to do shiat, why does even have this freedom to choose to not fulfill this obligation?
The fook the money shuld not be freely his now to be in charge of as if, it shuld be dispensed as fairly as can be and there should be no waste of time or effort to involve him directly in that process at all.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Send a repo guy to take his cigs
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He better turn that into soups quick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What are they going to do, repossess his ramen packets?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?


Because chicks find him dreamy.  Like a later day Bobby Sherman or Shaun Cassidy.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Im sure he has gobs of money to hand over on a dime.
Quick hint subass, he very likely doesn't have a dime to make collection worth it
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here I am not being a murderous terrorist and nobody is sending me a check for 11 grand.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Im sure he has gobs of money to hand over on a dime.
Quick hint subass, he very likely doesn't have a dime to make collection worth it


Smrt
 
pueblonative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Here I am not being a murderous terrorist and nobody is sending me a check for 11 grand.


Not registered as GOP?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What are they going to do, repossess his ramen packets?


RTFA.  Or even some of the comments in this thread.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?


You're asking other people to read the article for you, and then take time to explain the contents within to you?

You know, there's an app called Fiverr that will do that for you, it just costs you 5USD.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still feel bad for his uncle.  He seemed like a really good person.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's about to get sent to prison.

Or Double Secret Prison.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Im sure he has gobs of money to hand over on a dime.
Quick hint subass, he very likely doesn't have a dime to make collection worth it


Some people will show you how stupid they are with very little effort.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Sounds like someone's about to get sent to prison.

Or Double Secret Prison.


Dean Wormer is interested
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Send a repo guy to take his cigs


They'd send cops, with a attack dog, because he owes $.31 to a rental car company.
/wrong thread?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?


Other extremists/nutjobs giving donations I guess.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His dead brother who is dead because Dzhokar ran over him with the get away car would definitely put him in the "asshole category" if he wasn't dead.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?


You're asking other people to read the article for you, and then take time to explain the contents within to you?

You know, there's an app called Fiverr that will do that for you, it just costs you 5USD.

rhe·tor·i·cal ques·tion
noun noun: rhetorical question; plural noun: rhetorical questions
a question asked in order to create a dramatic effect or to make a point rather than to get an answer.

dumbass/ˈdəmˌas/informal•North American
noun noun: dumb-ass; plural noun: dumb-asses; adjective: dumbass; adjective: dumbasses
a stupid or contemptible person.
See also: ketchuponsteak.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe he needs to let out for another episode of Running Man.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Im sure he has gobs of money to hand over on a dime.
Quick hint subass, he very likely doesn't have a dime to make collection worth it


Hey, farkwit...he's got around 20k in the account as of the writing of TFA.

/mother farker should have his head chopped off
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully anyone giving him even a single cent has been added to a watch list.
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gooch: Weird how the same government that can rape our paychecks willy-nilly has its hands tied with this guy.


The government can't "rape your paycheques willy-nilly".

There are specific laws that require your employer to withhold certain amounts for taxes. Anything beyond that must go through the courts, and there are limits on what the courts can have taken from your pay.

And if that money makes it into your account then there are other legal hoops the government must leap through to get it from you. And those same rules apply here.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Greed only brings more greed.

The love of money is the root of all evil.


Spoken like a true capitalist that's trying to make an excuse for stealing the wealth of others.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"What are they gonna do, imprison me?  Execute me?"

Just take the f*cking money, knuckleheads.  He doesn't have a desk, pen, and checkbook.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ketchuponsteak: Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?

You're asking other people to read the article for you, and then take time to explain the contents within to you?

You know, there's an app called Fiverr that will do that for you, it just costs you 5USD.

rhe·tor·i·cal ques·tion
noun noun: rhetorical question; plural noun: rhetorical questions
a question asked in order to create a dramatic effect or to make a point rather than to get an answer.

dumbass/ˈdəmˌas/informal•North American
noun noun: dumb-ass; plural noun: dumb-asses; adjective: dumbass; adjective: dumbasses
a stupid or contemptible person.
See also: ketchuponsteak.


That's a pity, because I was actually tempted to purchase a drawing of the question you asked, so I could post it to you.

Or maybe for someone to sing it for you, so you could view it on Youtube.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, most of you guys need to take some time away from the internet and find some kind of healthy outlet for your rage and frustration.

This dude is in one of the worst places on the planet for the rest of his natural life.

$20,000 is a pissant amount of money, and he can't touch it anyway.

Stop freaking out that the dude can order ramen from the federal commissary.   Get a grip on your lives.     He's already in the dungeon forever.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gooch: Weird how the same government that can rape our paychecks willy-nilly has its hands tied with this guy.


I guess that explains the cum on my last pay stub.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does he have a gofundme or something?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Jesus Christ, most of you guys need to take some time away from the internet and find some kind of healthy outlet for your rage and frustration.

This dude is in one of the worst places on the planet for the rest of his natural life.

$20,000 is a pissant amount of money, and he can't touch it anyway.

Stop freaking out that the dude can order ramen from the federal commissary.   Get a grip on your lives.     He's already in the dungeon forever.


Fark handle checks out
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Harry Wagstaff: Just put him in genpop with some white supremacists and let nature take course

He's at ADX Florence. Literally everyone is in solitary confinement. About the worst prison in the country.


The prison that the US government had to promise not to send Assange to in order to get the UK to agree to extradition.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just part the terrorist out to the highest bidder billionaire who needs new parts.  It isn't going to be rehabilitated.  It has no positive value to the collective, except it is made of meat.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: Gyrfalcon: Why does he even have that much money in the first place?

Because chicks find him dreamy.  Like a later day Bobby Sherman or Shaun Cassidy.


He's very bad but I love him.  I can change him.  He's very sweet when he hasn't been drinking.  You just don't know him.
 
