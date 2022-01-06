 Skip to content
(CNN)   You didn't win last night's Powerball ticket, but two other people did   (cnn.com) divider line
30
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, there's $1,000 I flushed down the drain.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't win on purpose because I don't like sharing.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. I bet I'll win the next drawing and have to live on the meager $20MM minimum jackpot.

That is bullshit, man!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they had made 636 new millionaires instead.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: I wish they had made 636 new millionaires instead.


With lottery winnings?  That's just 636 eventual "how I lost it all" stories!

(But, I think I get your meaning, and totally agree.)
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I only missed winning by 6 numbers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I wish they had made 636 new millionaires instead.


I agree.

It seems the number crunchers at Big Lotto have figured out they sell more tickets dangling huge jackpots than awarding many more smaller ones.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My lucky numbers are all in the 90's.  They never get called for some reason.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm too old to be rich now, Karma.   So suck on that, Karma.  Making me rich now would be the absolutely worse thing you could do to me, Karma.   No worse crime.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Cafe Threads: I wish they had made 636 new millionaires instead.

I agree.

It seems the number crunchers at Big Lotto have figured out they sell more tickets dangling huge jackpots than awarding many more smaller ones.


I guess it makes sense. The lottery is a form of entertainment. Fantasizing about a million dollars -- paying off your mortgage, being able to set something aside for your kids' college -- isn't all that much fun. Fantasizing about hundreds of millions of dollars -- never working a day again, getting a private jet and a small island somewhere, taking care of your parents, perhaps being a hero to some charity -- is fun.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i forgot to buy tickets so...

congrats to the winners.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't look at my ticket yet and I'm in Wisconsin. That way I can pretend a little longer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, which winner will be the Fark fave?  The one who declares bankruptcy before 2025 'cause their family swindled them?  Or the one who gets sued by everyone for 'failing to deliver on a promise made for financial assistance'
"Well, when we were kids he said if he ever got rich, he'd share.  That's an oral agreement."

The lady being sued by her church was a new one.  Maybe that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I didn't look at my ticket yet and I'm in Wisconsin. That way I can pretend a little longer.


Few years ago, I was at a quick shop and the lady said they printed too many tickets.  Do I want to buy one?  Well, if I said 'no' I know what would have happened, so I said 'sure'.
Driving home on the interstate through East St. Louis, the wind caught the ticket and out the window it went.  So later I checked to see if a winner ticket was sold in St. Louis.  It wasn't, so I felt a little better.

Then I thought "What if it had three numbers?  They don't announce where those were sold, do they?  Or four numbers.  Five numbers!"  That might be a million dollars.  Meh.  Not enough to walk along I-64 in East St. Louis.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, which winner will be the Fark fave?  The one who declares bankruptcy before 2025 'cause their family swindled them?  Or the one who gets sued by everyone for 'failing to deliver on a promise made for financial assistance'
"Well, when we were kids he said if he ever got rich, he'd share.  That's an oral agreement."

The lady being sued by her church was a new one.  Maybe that.


I've got a deal set up with about 2 dozen people to split it 50/50 if we win. Got the inspiration from the producers.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, which winner will be the Fark fave?  The one who declares bankruptcy before 2025 'cause their family swindled them?  Or the one who gets sued by everyone for 'failing to deliver on a promise made for financial assistance'

"Well, when we were kids he said if he ever got rich, he'd share.  That's an oral agreement."

The lady being sued by her church was a new one.  Maybe that.

I live in the Missouri/Kansas border region, and that's why I buy all my lottery tickets on the Kansas side - it's one of the 14 states that lets you remain anonymous when claiming your winnings.

/'Cause that's totally something I'll have to deal with someday... any day now....
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't WANT to win, and I bought a ticket as proof of my commitment to that.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you didn't win, you didn't win.

Even if you do "win", all that means is that you may end up being the next Jack Whitaker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: Harry Freakstorm: So, which winner will be the Fark fave?  The one who declares bankruptcy before 2025 'cause their family swindled them?  Or the one who gets sued by everyone for 'failing to deliver on a promise made for financial assistance'
"Well, when we were kids he said if he ever got rich, he'd share.  That's an oral agreement."

The lady being sued by her church was a new one.  Maybe that.

I live in the Missouri/Kansas border region, and that's why I buy all my lottery tickets on the Kansas side - it's one of the 14 states that lets you remain anonymous when claiming your winnings.

/'Cause that's totally something I'll have to deal with someday... any day now....


A lawyer walks up to the podium. "I represent the trust set up by the winner. The winner has instructed me to tell you that the winner already has an investment plan, a charitable contribution plan and enough friends. Do not go looking for the winner. If the winner decides to give anyone any money that person or organization will be contacted by my office. Before winning, the winner had enough guns. Now the winner has guns and lawyers. Attempting to contact the winner is not a good idea. You have been warned."
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I wish they had made 636 new millionaires instead.


This.

I was telling my wife last night, 636 million is probably toomuch.

I think the sweet spot for lotto prize would be around 1-5 million.  Enough to pay off all your debt and live in relative comfort, if invested wisely, but not so much you're being hounded by everyone for money and you're leaving your wife for hooker/blow/blackjack fueled yacht parties.

The only lotto game I play is a yearly state lotto raffle where 2 tickets out of 700,000 win a million.  The grand prizes are not as high, but the odds, while still crappy, are much better then, say, powerball.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I might have...  i haven't checked yet.

I usually just assume I won.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Great. I bet I'll win the next drawing and have to live on the meager $20MM minimum jackpot.

That is bullshiat, man!


That's usually when I buy tickets... My incredibly stupid logic is that I'll be more lucky to win some "smaller" prize than the giant jackpot.

Yes, I know the math sucks. It buys me a few hours to dream about hiring my own Army to take over the world and make you all my slaves.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: KarmicDisaster: I didn't look at my ticket yet and I'm in Wisconsin. That way I can pretend a little longer.

Few years ago, I was at a quick shop and the lady said they printed too many tickets.  Do I want to buy one?  Well, if I said 'no' I know what would have happened, so I said 'sure'.
Driving home on the interstate through East St. Louis, the wind caught the ticket and out the window it went.  So later I checked to see if a winner ticket was sold in St. Louis.  It wasn't, so I felt a little better.

Then I thought "What if it had three numbers?  They don't announce where those were sold, do they?  Or four numbers.  Five numbers!"  That might be a million dollars.  Meh.  Not enough to walk along I-64 in East St. Louis.


The fact that you feel for some total stranger at a quick stop who said "they printed too many tickets" shows that you would have staggered back into the same shop the following week and bought all the NFTs she was selling.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, which winner will be the Fark fave?  The one who declares bankruptcy before 2025 'cause their family swindled them?  Or the one who gets sued by everyone for 'failing to deliver on a promise made for financial assistance'
"Well, when we were kids he said if he ever got rich, he'd share.  That's an oral agreement."

The lady being sued by her church was a new one.  Maybe that.


Sitting on the ticket while lining up an attorney and a generational wealth management group would be hard.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Harry Freakstorm: KarmicDisaster: I didn't look at my ticket yet and I'm in Wisconsin. That way I can pretend a little longer.

Few years ago, I was at a quick shop and the lady said they printed too many tickets.  Do I want to buy one?  Well, if I said 'no' I know what would have happened, so I said 'sure'.
Driving home on the interstate through East St. Louis, the wind caught the ticket and out the window it went.  So later I checked to see if a winner ticket was sold in St. Louis.  It wasn't, so I felt a little better.

Then I thought "What if it had three numbers?  They don't announce where those were sold, do they?  Or four numbers.  Five numbers!"  That might be a million dollars.  Meh.  Not enough to walk along I-64 in East St. Louis.

The fact that you feel for some total stranger at a quick stop who said "they printed too many tickets" shows that you would have staggered back into the same shop the following week and bought all the NFTs she was selling.


Whatever shop clerk came up with buying their mistakes because everything happens for a reason was a goddamn genius.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They probably need to move to the tax havens of either Puerto Rico or Ireland.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I won Powerball last night!

It was $4.

I wonder how many don't bother to check if they won a lesser prize.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i got the powerball # 17 on 2 different draws. That should pay for some smokes maybe...
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: KarmicDisaster: I didn't look at my ticket yet and I'm in Wisconsin. That way I can pretend a little longer.


Few years ago, I was at a quick shop and the lady said they printed too many tickets.  Do I want to buy one?  Well, if I said 'no' I know what would have happened, so I said 'sure'.
Driving home on the interstate through East St. Louis, the wind caught the ticket and out the window it went.  So later I checked to see if a winner ticket was sold in St. Louis.  It wasn't, so I felt a little better.

Then I thought "What if it had three numbers?  They don't announce where those were sold, do they?  Or four numbers.  Five numbers!"  That might be a million dollars.  Meh.  Not enough to walk along I-64 in East St. Louis.

I don't check my tickets anymore, I look for the news story the following day that says where it was sold.

Spoiler: It was never sold where I bought mine.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of them looks like your average Farker
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
