 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Kazakhstan police -- very nice -- announce that "dozens of attackers were liquidated" as they attempted to storm government buildings. Unclear yet if this means they were liquified with some sort of energy weapon or sold at rock-bottom prices   (npr.org) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan, Protest, Wednesday evening, Almaty, Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Liquefied petroleum gas, Kazakhstan Thursday  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 10:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, considering this is the guy the sent to deal with the problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"dozens of attackers were liquidated" as they attempted to storm government buildings.

If this was done a year ago, the Potomac would still be a toxic Superfund site.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x319]

[Fark user image image 425x425]


It makes me sad that only a few people at my work get the joke.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't know cars running on liquified gas existed till today.

Apparently they're 90% effective compared to petrol. And there's refilling stations here, only for tourists, where ever they come from. Kazakstan perhaps, though I never seen a car from Kazakstan here.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We've lost our lease, everything must go!"
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy crap! Maybe I am geopolitically ignorant but this is the first I have heard of this. No wonder Putin has such drive to undermine and dismantle NATO using his chosen orange plaything. Hey Tajikistan, you can do better

The troops were deployed as part of a "peace-keeping" force from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led Eurasian military alliance akin to NATO. The CSTO, composed of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikstan, announced early Thursday that units had arrived and would be conducting operations "stabilizing" the country and protecting "important state and military facilities.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...or sold at rock-bottom prices"

I have 2 Kazakhstan protesters here.  They came with a package of tube socks and a coffee maker.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x319]

[Fark user image 425x425]


The cool bit about the Soylent poster is note 2022 of course and everyone is wearing a mask.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I didn't know cars running on liquified gas existed till today.

Apparently they're 90% effective compared to petrol. And there's refilling stations here, only for tourists, where ever they come from. Kazakstan perhaps, though I never seen a car from Kazakstan here.


It's pretty uncommon mostly just fleet vehicles.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I didn't know cars running on liquified gas existed till today.

Apparently they're 90% effective compared to petrol. And there's refilling stations here, only for tourists, where ever they come from. Kazakstan perhaps, though I never seen a car from Kazakstan here.


In high school, we had a practice Academic Decathlon (NERD ALERT) at another school. The school lent us a LNG van. We had to fill up at this weird station near LAX.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aren't all weapons energy weapons, in some way or another.  I guess psychological attacks maybe aren't, but I assume riot police are not solely relying on Wololo.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "dozens of attackers were liquidated" as they attempted to storm government buildings.

If this was done a year ago, the Potomac would still be a toxic Superfund site.


If this was done a year ago, we'd be in a much better country.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a cool movie villain saying.  "Have them liquidated!"  And then he shoots a dog.
 
abbarach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFW Kazakhstan has a more suitable response to insurrectionists trying to stage a coup than the farking United States of America, bringer of Democracy, apple pie, and baseball!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So... you know they are going to slaughter everyone, right? At least until the people step back into line.

If they don't... hello Chechnya 2.0
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Aren't all weapons energy weapons, in some way or another.  I guess psychological attacks maybe aren't, but I assume riot police are not solely relying on Wololo.


Professor Charles Xavier, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, etc, they all needed to eat. That's a kind of energy.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have just received word that the emperor has dissolved the protestors permanently.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Ketchuponsteak: I didn't know cars running on liquified gas existed till today.

Apparently they're 90% effective compared to petrol. And there's refilling stations here, only for tourists, where ever they come from. Kazakstan perhaps, though I never seen a car from Kazakstan here.

In high school, we had a practice Academic Decathlon (NERD ALERT) at another school. The school lent us a LNG van. We had to fill up at this weird station near LAX.


That's the problem. You pay for the conversion and then you can only fill up along highways or sketchy industrial parks.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin has his little lab running, going after whichever breakaway from the Soviet Union (Kazakhstan was the last) has desecrated Russia's dream.   Currently the weapon is cutting off heating fuel.  Europe, Ukraine, and now these guys.

Kazakhstan has lost all its written literature and history since about 1918.  The former Persian-Arabic squiggly script was replaced by Cyrillic a hundred years ago.  Now the Kazaks want it to be common Western Latin script -- used by most of Europe and Turkey (which Latinized in the 1920s).

That is the death knell for Russia's influence.   Russians have a large minority.  Smaller minorities are Uzbeks, Ukrainians, Uyigur,  The 20% Russians would have to learn a new alphabet FOR EVERYTHING and leave their natural alphabet, like they're living in a foreign country.

Most Farkers have major issues every time Windows or Android rolls out a new operating system with new features and bugs.

We all saw what happened when Cyrillic Serbia and Latin Croatia (same language, different alphabet) had an independence problem, straying further from Russia.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Kazakhstan has lost all its written literature and history since about 1918.


What happened to it?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Artists rendering of the event with real Russians
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.