(NPR)   Here's a list of what to keep in your car to survive if you ever have to travel through Virginia when it's snowing   (npr.org) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Storm, Automobile, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Vehicle, stuff of drivers, Internal combustion engine, freezing temperatures, Heavy snow  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been stuck on I-95 twice for more than 6 hours.  (Once overnight).

It wasn't bad, but I was in an RV at the time so I had food, a bathroom and all the creature comforts.
 
Dr Nostromo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess a pee bottle is not considered essential.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cross country skis.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some key provisions to have in the car:
First-aid kit
Phone charger
Fleshlight with extra lube
...
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a phone to look at weather reports and traffic alerts so you avoid the whole mess to begin with?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The first problem is, you're in Virginia.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pillar candle and a metal coffee can.  You'll never get cold
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I went through this in Raleigh back in the day, a light dusting then a rain, then a deep freeze.  It took me 9 hours to get home from work and I lived less than 10 miles from the office at the time.

Reading about what was happening gave me PTSD...it is terrible.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
one forty-five caliber automatic
two boxes of ammunition
four days' concentrated emergency rations
one drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills
one miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible
one hundred dollars in rubles
one hundred dollars in gold
nine packs of chewing gum
one issue of prophylactics
three lipsticks
three pair of nylon stockings.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's what the styrofoam cooler full of gasoline is for.


That's what the styrofoam cooler full of gasoline is for.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weather app on your phone.
If it calls for snow; stay the fark home.
If you're out of town, find a hotel and get comfortable.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most of the people trapped should have known better than to be anywhere near I-95 when it's snowing.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
95 is a pain on a sunny day and it's 65 degrees out. I like to drive as if I'm going camping and now I have extra gear on me food blankets water heck I leave my camping stove in my vehicle so I can cook up some food on the road.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FTFY


FTFY
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Light a man on fire and he's warm for the rest of his life.

That's what the styrofoam cooler full of gasoline is for.


Light a man on fire and he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I carry in all of my vehicles:
Space blankets X4
Regular blanket
Electronic flares X3
Window breaker/seatbelt cutter
First aid kit

I've been considering adding element e50 fire extinguisher sticks but $80 x5 is a sizeable purchase.

I've also got a snatch recovery strap kit and a set of recovery boards in the truck.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I went through this in Raleigh back in the day, a light dusting then a rain, then a deep freeze.  It took me 9 hours to get home from work and I lived less than 10 miles from the office at the time.

Reading about what was happening gave me PTSD...it is terrible.


I know what you mean.  I live just outside Atlanta and my drive home during the Snowpocalypse took between 7 and 8 hours to go 16 miles.  When I got home, after prying my fingers off the steering wheel, I had a couple stiff drinks and it took me until the next afternoon/evening to fully get over it.  Seeing the coverage of Virginia brought back some very stressful memories.  It's not true PTSD, but it has given me more understanding of it.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My father and I were trapped on the Autoroute near Valence, France by a once a century blizzard.  Within an hour there were authorities going up the shoulder, getting vehicles that could not move off the road, transporting people out and, later, coming back through with food, water and coffee.  It was almost as if they had a plan for this unforeseen event in a not so foreseeable place. I heard VA DOTs head hillwilliam on the news yesterday dissembling to the point I thought he might physically fall apart. Nothing but excuses and deflection. Yes, we are an exceptional people.
 
Alebak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is generally pretty solid advice, one of the few "just in case!" things you can do without looking like an insane prepper.

Problem with this is one of the suggestions is "Watch those weather warnings!" and uh, yeah I don't think that will help.

People get called into work in shiat weather all the time, I've had to go drive to work when the governor and that sign language lady say "Please don't go on the road". With how things have been do you really think your boss will accept "Yeah they said snow, so I'm calling in, sorry" as an excuse?

We're gonna hear about someone getting fired or something over this, just you wait.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Flashlight with extra batteries"

Or someone who can tell you boomers how to turn on your phone's flashlight.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That list is basically what you should have in your car to go anywhere. Flat tires happen at inconvenient times.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How about "Don't live somewhere where it snows?"

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/R​iverside+CA

10 Day Weather-Riverside, CA
As of 9:13 am PST

Sunny. High around 75F. Winds light and variable.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Riche: one forty-five caliber automatic
two boxes of ammunition
four days' concentrated emergency rations
one drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills
one miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible
one hundred dollars in rubles
one hundred dollars in gold
nine packs of chewing gum
one issue of prophylactics
three lipsticks
three pair of nylon stockings.


you're precisely one year late
 
Machtyn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh... Taco Bell sauce packets aren't part of the essentials list.
https://www.myrecipes.com/news/strand​e​d-man-taco-bell-sauce
https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/story?id=1​2​5535&page=1
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Drivers who can afford to should always carry some type of emergency kit in their vehicles, advised David Bennett, a repair systems manager for AAA.

And if you can't afford it? Please pull your vehicle off the roadway and die quietly in a snow bank poor person.
 
phedex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We do crazy things in awful situations.

I remember going to a concert mid-summer, mid-90s temperature.  we get there and find we have to stand in line.  well, thats fine... but the problem was logistics weren't proper for this show, and they had one ticket taker for about 5k people.   After a couple hours, we started seeing EMT's going back and forth up and down the line getting people who passed out.

I got desperate.  I saw an empty water jug, like a gallon jug on the ground.  with a cap on it.

I took the cap off, and walked ahead where i heard that there was a hose.  I used my shirt, wiped off the lip of the jug, and filled the thing up.  guzzled as much as i could.  filled it back up, took it back to my friends.  everyone partook, then passed it down the line.

couple minutes later i saw someone carrying the jug back up the line to repeat...

Gross.  but ya do what you need.

As for the day long pile up?  Sure made me aware that I need a gallon jug of water in my car, even though I ain't in it.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alebak: This is generally pretty solid advice, one of the few "just in case!" things you can do without looking like an insane prepper.

Problem with this is one of the suggestions is "Watch those weather warnings!" and uh, yeah I don't think that will help.

People get called into work in shiat weather all the time, I've had to go drive to work when the governor and that sign language lady say "Please don't go on the road". With how things have been do you really think your boss will accept "Yeah they said snow, so I'm calling in, sorry" as an excuse?

We're gonna hear about someone getting fired or something over this, just you wait.


My boss has repeatedly said if/when we go back to hybrid working he doesn't expect anyone to be in the office on heavy snow days. His exact words were if you're looking at a >30 minutes delay due to weather stay home and work from there. I'd prefer to just be permanent work from home, but if I have to go to the office it's great having a reasonable boss.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pull up super close to the car next to you and then roll down the window for some glory hole thrills.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Riche: one forty-five caliber automatic

two boxes of ammunition
four days' concentrated emergency rations
one drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills
one miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible
one hundred dollars in rubles
one hundred dollars in gold
nine packs of chewing gum
one issue of prophylactics
three lipsticks
three pair of nylon stockings.

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff!
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers... and also a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Budweiser, a pint of raw ether and two dozen amyls."
 
