(CNN)   CDC officially updates recommendations for 5G boosters for kids aged 12-15   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: News  
•       •       •

22 Comments
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Already booked an appointment.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: Already booked an appointment.


You seem a little older than 15.  Your account is from 2004 for God's sake!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does it come with free Disney+?
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CDC updates their guidance to stipulate if you're feeling fine, then just avoid your family and stay at work
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is all so hard and confusing!  Shots!  Boosters!  The only answer is to reject science and pray to the moon god.
 
No1farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We cannot get an appointment yet.  Last I heard thr head of thr CDC still has to approve it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

exqqqme: CDC updates their guidance to stipulate if you're feeling fine, then just avoid your family and stay at work


The 12-15 age group is more about "holy f*ck these kids are in schools together all day, passing around COVID in every single town in the US, particularly after spending 2 weeks of Christmas break around Uncle Facebook Rant."
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, and Verizon said I wouldn't get 5G til later this month.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vaccination shots: Free.
Face mask: $1.99.
Chance for semi literate cubicle warmers to criticize people with fifty times their intelligence and education and talk pointless shiat: Priceless.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even if they live close to an airport?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Even if they live close to an airport?


How true.  My phone gets crappy service no matter where I am. Usually I get one or two bars if I am lucky.
The other day, I was at the airport picking up my parents, and noticed my cell bars at 3!   I've never seen that before.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When will 6G become available?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is like waking up Christmas morning of 1991 and getting some new NES games but not a new SNES system. Delta is played out and Omicron is making the rounds and here we are slowly approving shots for last year's virus.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: When will 6G become available?


As soon as everyone is on 5G, they will announce that it's no longer supported and to move to 6G.
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: Already booked an appointment.


Same, signed mine up for next Friday, long weekend means plenty of time to recover if he has an adverse reaction.
 
flood222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is the difference between a medication and a vaccine?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: Already booked an appointment.


Was like okay need to book an appointment now.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flood222: What is the difference between a medication and a vaccine?


One's corrective, the other is preventative.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: exqqqme: CDC updates their guidance to stipulate if you're feeling fine, then just avoid your family and stay at work

The 12-15 age group is more about "holy f*ck these kids are in schools together all day, passing around COVID in every single town in the US, particularly after spending 2 weeks of Christmas break around Uncle Facebook Rant."


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Nana's Vibrator: exqqqme: CDC updates their guidance to stipulate if you're feeling fine, then just avoid your family and stay at work

The 12-15 age group is more about "holy f*ck these kids are in schools together all day, passing around COVID in every single town in the US, particularly after spending 2 weeks of Christmas break around Uncle Facebook Rant."

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x699][pbs.twimg.com image 850x789][Fark user image image 293x114]
[Fark user image image 537x141]


The CDC recommends masks for the five days after returning from quarantine.

Can schools even require masking for those five days in states that have banned mask mandates?
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: This is like waking up Christmas morning of 1991 and getting some new NES games but not a new SNES system. Delta is played out and Omicron is making the rounds and here we are slowly approving shots for last year's virus.


This is false.

The vaccine provides some protection against Omicron infection and tons of protection against Omicron severe illness.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

