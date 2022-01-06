 Skip to content
'Grackle hordes invade Austin grocery stores' is the title of my Alfred Hitchcock fan fic
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grackles are the only bird we know that can do this. They're also one of the few that have been researched.


That second sentence makes the first one quite a bit less impressive. Like they developed the photo test, and just tested a grackle and some researcher's budgie.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: The collective noun for grackles is "a plague."

It's kind of weird, but until a few years ago I never really saw them around here in southern Ontario, but now I see them all the time, swarming around in amorphous, undulating Starling-like clouds, perching row upon row on power lines, etc.  It's weird to see and hear them flying around at night in the winter when there are no other birds around.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that the reason grackles were dangerous is that they have 19 natural armor and a DEX +8 saving throw.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grackles, like other Texans, are loud, aggressive assholes.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to see flocks of grackles about 20 years ago here in Halifax, but the starlings chased them away and took over. IMO, starlings are evil farkers
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Grackle Horde is the name of my Parliament Funkadelic inspired Irish dance troupe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bird sh*t. Bird sh*t everywhere.
 
lurkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Bird sh*t. Bird sh*t everywhere.


Bird bird bird, bird is the turd....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Fun fact: The collective noun for grackles is "a plague."

It's kind of weird, but until a few years ago I never really saw them around here in southern Ontario, but now I see them all the time, swarming around in amorphous, undulating Starling-like clouds, perching row upon row on power lines, etc.  It's weird to see and hear them flying around at night in the winter when there are no other birds around.


I was driving home from work a few weeks ago and, stopped at a red light, got to watch a murmuration of starlings as they settled into trees by a railroad trestle. So mesmerizing I had to remind myself that while I was not in motion, I was still behind the wheel. Eyes on the road!

Mother Nature be fascinating at work.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grackle hordes invade Austin grocery stores; why this species is more than meets the eye.

They are bringing a robot war to earth, aren't they?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can be annoying, but it is fun to watch them stalk around in the grass looking for bugs.  And pigeon shiat is a lot worse than grackle shiat.  Pigeon shiat is at/on doorways, but grackle shiat is further away on sidewalks and cars.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Grackles are the only bird we know that can do this. They're also one of the few that have been researched.


That second sentence makes the first one quite a bit less impressive. Like they developed the photo test, and just tested a grackle and some researcher's budgie.


That's right folks, grackles are one of the few species of birds that have been researched.  Birds are a completely new and unexplored topic.  What are birds?  If only we knew.
 
BWeed6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, some of the nastiest, smelliest animals known to man kind.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BWeed6: Also, some of the nastiest, smelliest animals known to man kind.


Texans?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Psychopusher: Fun fact: The collective noun for grackles is "a plague."

It's kind of weird, but until a few years ago I never really saw them around here in southern Ontario, but now I see them all the time, swarming around in amorphous, undulating Starling-like clouds, perching row upon row on power lines, etc.  It's weird to see and hear them flying around at night in the winter when there are no other birds around.

I was driving home from work a few weeks ago and, stopped at a red light, got to watch a murmuration of starlings as they settled into trees by a railroad trestle. So mesmerizing I had to remind myself that while I was not in motion, I was still behind the wheel. Eyes on the road!

Mother Nature be fascinating at work.


I can't help but stare at the clouds of them when they're flying around my 'hood.  It's fascinating watching them operate en masse like a single organic entity seeming to be doing nothing more than joyriding (joyflying?) around the neighbourhood.  I have no idea what they're actually doing, but I love watching them do it.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bunch of wannabe corvid farks.
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grackles are pretty easy to deal with, you just have to make allies with their arch enemy....

images.thdstatic.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Watching them roll across a lawn or field is one of the few things I like about winter.
 
unbelver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Bird sh*t. Bird sh*t everywhere.


We used to call it "Grackle Spackle" when I was in Austin *mumble* *mumble* years ago.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Psychopusher: Fun fact: The collective noun for grackles is "a plague."

It's kind of weird, but until a few years ago I never really saw them around here in southern Ontario, but now I see them all the time, swarming around in amorphous, undulating Starling-like clouds, perching row upon row on power lines, etc.  It's weird to see and hear them flying around at night in the winter when there are no other birds around.

I was driving home from work a few weeks ago and, stopped at a red light, got to watch a murmuration of starlings as they settled into trees by a railroad trestle. So mesmerizing I had to remind myself that while I was not in motion, I was still behind the wheel. Eyes on the road!

Mother Nature be fascinating at work.


Starlings are invasive in North America and need to be extirpated.
Filthy farking animals.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Fun fact: The collective noun for grackles is "a plague."

It's kind of weird, but until a few years ago I never really saw them around here in southern Ontario, but now I see them all the time, swarming around in amorphous, undulating Starling-like clouds, perching row upon row on power lines, etc.  It's weird to see and hear them flying around at night in the winter when there are no other birds around.


A plague of grackles , and a Murder of Crows.

Fun little known fact, Austin Tx. city limits is designated as a bird sanctuary. It is illegal to kill any bird within the city limits.
It's why none of the parking lots can really keep the birds at bay. hey put up the fake owl, hawk and other birds of prey.
They also use speaker systems to play bird of pray sounds.
And it does work, but only for a little while. After a few weeks the birds figure out there is no real danger and start ignoring the fake stuff.

The only way to make the fake stuff stay real to the birds, is to kill one from time to time.
If you kill a birds about once every 3-4 weeks, and leave it out to be seen dead by the other birds.
They will treat the fake birds and fake bird sounds a real and stay away.

But they are smart enough to perceive the fake pattern of no real danger going on if given some time.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Were grocery store invasions mentioned in the article? Are any of them getting inside grocery stores? Did I miss something?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grackle Horde is the name of my speed metal Adele cover band.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
birdandmoon.comView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have a small subpopulation of Grackles in the town where I live in Northern NV. I went to High School in AZ so was very familiar with their call etc. So when we moved here and I heard them I was totally perplexed. Then I grabbed my Petersons guide to birds, and lo and behold one tiny little dot where we live. In the winter time they frequent our busiest gas station in town and ensure the trash cans are free of anything resembling food.
 
