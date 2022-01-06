 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Of course you go to TikTok if you live in Michigan when your now ex's step-sister sends you a video of them having sex. This isn't Alabama after all
677 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 10:35 AM



coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean those Pornhub videos are real??!!!

Oh, wait.  She didn't join in.

Nevermind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Mail reporting on a BS TikTok video

Is that akin to dividing by zero?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And shared the porn with mom.

Family love is the best love.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Then I didn't really know what happened next, all I know is that Mitchell blocked me and his step-sister called me an awful person for showing the mom.'

Helen Keller, from the cockpit of her plane flying to her attic hideaway saw that coming.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call me when it's his half-sister he wasn't raised with and isn't a publicity stunt.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen that documentary online!

My only question is.... why did the step sister send it to her in the first place?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I've seen that documentary online!

My only question is.... why did the step sister send it to her in the first place?


I'll take things that never happened for $5,000,000.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once again, she didn't do it because she was "outraged". She did it for the clicks. All three of them are likely in on it, if not the entire family. People who are mortified and outraged don't post videos on Tik-Tok with the camera focused on their boob-shirt.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I've seen that documentary online!

My only question is.... why did the step sister send it to her in the first place?


Cause she's a F****** B*** C*** W**** or FBCW

Did anyone mention that the whole video is only 45 seconds and ends with the sister in law saying 'well, that was something.'
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a roommate in college who was getting it on with his step-sister. Said the sex was great. We thought it was weird and gross. Don't know what happened in the end, he moved out a couple months later and kind of fell off the map.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Links or it didn't happen.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
JER-RY! JER-RY!  JER-RY!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Man has sex with his step-sister"

...and?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm from Michigan.  It doesn't surprise me her name is Copenhagen.
 
