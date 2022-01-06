 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Heroic dog is also a big snitch   (wcax.com) divider line
10
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Snitches get scritches.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshake dog.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VogonPoet: Milkshake dog.


And we're done here.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, just when I was thinking "awesome that the two idiots got injured and the dog apparently didn't," I read that the passenger's dog died.

People suck.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So doubly heroic for getting help for the wounded, and snitching on a drunk driver.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Christ, just when I was thinking "awesome that the two idiots got injured and the dog apparently didn't," I read that the passenger's dog died.

People suck.


I bet the German Shepard had it out for the pitbull and this was his elaborate plan to exact revenge while framing two good-old boys.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The stupid dog should have waved down an ambulance, not the cops.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some dogs deserve better homes.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Poor doggo deserves better people.
 
