(Twitter)   Thank you so much nurses for all your effort and hard work these trying past two years. We know the 12-plus hour days have been tiresome and stressful, and as a token of our appreciation here is a rock   (twitter.com) divider line
97
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

97 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
also, unsolicited 'jock shots'
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm thinking they should paint some "colorful metaphors" on those rocks and throw them at whoever thought that "encouragement stones" were a clever idea
 
Jz4p [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least they're nice rocks!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, on further consideration, I ...how did Trump do it... hereby proclaim?

I think that was it, I hereby proclaim, all 1st line care givers are on Smoko!
THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube j58V2vC9EPc
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was a misunderstanding.  The CEO said "encourage them to get stoned."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing says "This was the best cheap management could do because you ain't even worth a pizza party!" like a pile of driveway stones.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good grief
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

... and I got a coprolite.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those will go nicely through the car windows of the C level execs that came up with this stupidity
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Envious:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When one of them needs a gofundme for a lawyer after they whip that rock into some executive's face, I'm in for a $100.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We once got coffee mugs for engineer's week.  That was 18 years ago.  I haven't gotten anything since.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The pizza party thing is hilarious, but how can we insult them more?"
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran out of hot cocoa samplers.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok ok.... how about a half a sandwich then?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: I'm thinking they should paint some "colorful metaphors" on those rocks and throw them at whoever thought that "encouragement stones" were a clever idea


Someone did not think this through if they thought gifts that could be used as ammunition and not much else were a good idea...
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useful for taking care of anti-vax patients?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.


So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a pet rock.

It jumped through a window to get away from me.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.


I tried using mine as ball markers for golf but they are so f'n big and heavy.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Dolly mask working 95
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.


Yeah but the military folk aren't asked to "forge" their own coin.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a saner country I think those rocks would be returned at high speed, and in a ballistic arc.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than a hot cocoa sampler box. Could have been even worse, they could have given them an NFT of the rock.

I wonder why so many people are quitting their jobs and "don't want to work"? Hmmmm...That's a real puzzler.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They don't need rocks. They need dancing shoes.

Because nothing says 'we're overworked' like doing haka and dance videos for social media praise.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: I'm thinking they should paint some "colorful metaphors" on those rocks and throw them at whoever thought that "encouragement stones" were a clever idea


Might I suggest hospital administrator's windows?  This seems as poorly considered as Orange-and-sock day at the ballpark...
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, maybe they could give the nurses some cool ideas about how to use those nice rocks, maybe to show the hospital executives their appreciation.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/I don't recall having had reason to use this gif two days in a row before
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even nice rocks. They could have at least given an amethyst cluster, those are cheap and pretty. And pointy, but that's besides the, er, point. You can buy a flat of a dozen for like $20.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all throw them back at who ever sent them out and say "we thought you needed to get stoned"  word plays make bad ideas more fun right
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to you, corporate has no idea how people in the real world live and think. It seems like they think they are completely different creatures than them.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 641x673]

They don't need rocks. They need dancing shoes.

Because nothing says 'we're overworked' like doing haka and dance videos for social media praise.


Different people can do different things at different times?
IMPOSSIBLE.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 641x673]


They don't need rocks. They need dancing shoes.

Because nothing says 'we're overworked' like doing haka and dance videos for social media praise.

The right-wing really ran with the "HURR DURR HOW DARE NURSES DANCE" Russian talking point. That was a successful one. It really makes you guys look sane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.

Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.

Those coins are used as an excuse to drink with other military members and show you are/were a member of a particular group, impressed someone of rank X, and what you did when you were in. If all you got out of those coins were that they were paperweights, you missed out on a good bit of fun.

Side note, the tradition of giving coins goes back to new officers giving the senior NCO a gold coin when they arrived at the unit.

Out of curiosity, how long were you in?
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: Ok ok.... how about a half a sandwich then?

[Fark user image 500x585]


I worked for a hospital for 10 years in IT.  They at least had free meals in the cafeteria on the holidays for anyone that had to work.  They also did a special "Thanksgiving Lunch" earlier in the week where all the Director-and-up leadership worked the cafeteria and served the free meal to us grunts.  It was kind of OK, I guess.

They also handed out whatever cheap Chinese-produced crap they could get branded with the hospital logo for not much money, a couple times a year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurses, and other primarily female dominated fields like teaching, are guilted with this notion that they should not be swayed by monetary compensation.  When they strike or ask for better wages, the pushback is always "Don't you care about the patients/children?  Aren't you doing it for the patients/children?"  Nobody asks that of doctors or accountants.

The only time you see this applied to men is in sports.  Athletes, and especially college athletes, are expected to sacrifice themselves for the team.  There was a rash of that this year where college players who sat out the Poulan Weedeater Bowl were accused of letting down the team by choosing to focus on the millions of dollars they could potentially be making in 4 months instead of the glory of taking down 6-6 Tennessee State in front of a half filled stadium in El Paso before an ESPN afternoon audience of 200,000.  You may note that the only reason the majority of bowls games exist is to make money for everyone except the players.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're all out of random military planes aimlessly circling near medical centers.

/that was so 2020
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they brought forced us back to the office, our "welcome back" gifts were bottles of purell (that will save us from covid surely), and stress balls with "inspirational" quotes. Mine was "All it takes to achieve happiness is a change in perspective" which I suppose they got because all the "beatings will continue until morale improves" ones were sold out.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of how much stress the hospital administrators are under. The nurses should give all that encouragement to them as they walk through the parking lot.
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Americans really persist in the belief that they live in a normal country?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need more military flyovers in their honor, it's so much cheaper than free food.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.

Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.

Keep them in your breast pocket. You never know...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.


I had a gf give me one because she wasn't interested in it. Then a year after we broke up she was up for a promotion and messaged me to send it back, because it might be worth something for that.

Had to snail mail it from American Samoa to Afghanistan.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: grokca: I see these outside of a lot of hospitals, encouraging words are written on them and they are usually displayed in rock gardens near the entrances.
Pretty common way to let staff know they are not alone in the battle, equivalent to those coin things that military units give each other.

So they're useless and hold zero value, that's an outstanding way to show support to someone.

I have two coins I got while I was in the military, they didn't even count towards promotion points & they're useless as a paperweight.


They're coins, not medals, they're meant as keepsakes. I received many coins over my military career, each and every one has a story and/or a fond memory attached, like why I received, it, who gave it to me, where I was at the time, etc.
 
