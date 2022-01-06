 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Things that shouldn't be in an airplane's cabin: The propeller   (news.com.au) divider line
32
Jz4p [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In movie terms, everyone would have been sucked out of the plane like it was a vacuum.

/Then it would have exploded
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jz4p: In movie terms, everyone would have been sucked out of the plane like it was a vacuum.

/Then it would have exploded


Shadow in the Cloud (2021) - The Absolute Best Movie Scene of All Time
Youtube HtfjyC4sahE
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Especially if it's a jet.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Especially if it's a jet.


Those usually have better containment. Hard to contain a propeller when it projects outside the housing.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of an airplane missing its propellers (it's a jet).

The Jetstream 41 is a turboprop.    I had a friend who used to fly them for one of the regional carriers.   I always jokingly referred to it as  a Propstream.    The thing I hated about flying on it is that the spar carry through for the wing sticks up about 8" in the middle of the aisle, a massive tripping hazard.

People regularly get killed when props or turbine blades go through the fuselage like that.   They were very lucky.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jz4p:  

/Then it would have exploded

Hold please.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. Maybe you want to bring a spare propeller.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.


Composite. Fiberglass, kevlar, nomex honeycomb, that sort of stuff.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: danvon: Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.

Composite. Fiberglass, kevlar, nomex honeycomb, that sort of stuff.


Composites splinter and can look a lot like wood when it gets busted up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props for pilots for handling situation
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have had the Fish for dinner.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you hear about the guy that got hurt when the plane's tail fell off?  He was stabilized.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Jz4p: In movie terms, everyone would have been sucked out of the plane like it was a vacuum.

/Then it would have exploded

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HtfjyC4s​ahE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That looks Kick Ass!
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: In movie terms, everyone would have been sucked out of the plane like it was a vacuum.

/Then it would have exploded


Movies can do a better job portraying that than the reality of everyone messing their pants at the same time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rnatalie: With a helpful picture of an airplane missing its propellers (it's a jet).

The Jetstream 41 is a turboprop.    I had a friend who used to fly them for one of the regional carriers.   I always jokingly referred to it as  a Propstream.    The thing I hated about flying on it is that the spar carry through for the wing sticks up about 8" in the middle of the aisle, a massive tripping hazard.

People regularly get killed when props or turbine blades go through the fuselage like that.   They were very lucky.


Regularly? I don't believe you or it'd be a weekly CNN update.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Once when travelling I bought a WW1 airplane propeller. I checked the size limit and it could be brought into the cabin.

When showing up at the boarding desk the flight attendant took it away for a few minutes - presumably so she and her colleagues to take photos. She brought it back and joked that the aircraft was allowed to carry spare parts an I was free to bring it into the cabin to tuck away.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danvon: Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.


Wood will splinter and fragment, so that you have dozens or hundreds of light fragments that likely won't do much damage to the rest of the plane.  The military used metal props in WW2 so that they wouldn't fragment if struck by a bullet or flak debris.

The blades of every wind tunnel propeller are wood.  If a test plane breaks free of the test stand, or comes apart, you might lose a single blade instead of the entire blade assembly, motor, and tunnel.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: rnatalie:  hrough for the wing sticks up about 8" in the middle of the aisle, a massive tripping hazard.

People regularly get killed when props or turbine blades go through the fuselage like that.   They were very lucky.

Regularly? I don't believe you or it'd be a weekly CNN update.


Well it would help if you knew what the word "regularly" meant.    Would it help if I substituted a definition for you?

"As a general rule or established principle, it is predictable that someone gets killed when a prop or turbine blade goes through the fuselage."
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

danvon: Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.


It might be. MT's (a German company that makes props for variety of aircraft including some large turboprops) propellers have a beech core and composite exterior. Nothing wrong with that and quite possibly the smoothest prop I've ever flown behind.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Russ1642: rnatalie:  hrough for the wing sticks up about 8" in the middle of the aisle, a massive tripping hazard.

People regularly get killed when props or turbine blades go through the fuselage like that.   They were very lucky.

Regularly? I don't believe you or it'd be a weekly CNN update.

Well it would help if you knew what the word "regularly" meant.    Would it help if I substituted a definition for you?

"As a general rule or established principle, it is predictable that someone gets killed when a prop or turbine blade goes through the fuselage."


In other words, they irregularly go through the cabin, but regularly kill people when they do.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: danvon: Is that... wood? If so,  I can honestly say I did not know that modern planes had any of its structure made from wood.

Composite. Fiberglass, kevlar, nomex honeycomb, that sort of stuff.


Checked MT's website, they do in fact make a wood core propeller for BAE Jet 41, so what we're looking at is the beech plywood core stripped of it's composite exterior.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whenever I fly on a prop plane I consciously choose a seat not in line with the propeller plane for this very reason.  It's not just in line, as prop blades tend to get thrown forward when they depart.  If you want a reason never to get on a propeller plane again, just read this...

https://news.usni.org/2018/12/06/mari​n​e-corps-corroded-propeller-blade-that-​broke-loose-caused-2017-kc-130t-crash
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe CSB.
I was once lucky enough to get a tour of an AP-3C Orion when on work experience at a air force base. I asked what the bright yellow line indicates; it was forming an uninterrupted loop on the cabin walls, floor, ceiling, and even over two of the chairs. Was told matter-of-factly that it was where the propeller would slice into the cabin if it fell off. I have a very clear memory of thoughtfully staring at that yellow line running over the lap section of one of the chairs. I may have remarked something about those seats not being the best, and was told its not a problem since propellers don't fall off too often. Also recall tailing two engineers discussing cracks in the bomb bay doors and that they had to ground three of the aircraft that day.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The aircraft remains at Venetia airfield pending the SACAA's inspection and a full damage assessment."

I am anxious to hear just how out of date their propellor and its servicing were.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing there wasn't a blow up.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: "The aircraft remains at Venetia airfield pending the SACAA's inspection and a full damage assessment."

I am anxious to hear just how out of date their propellor and its servicing were.


It was a bird strike.
 
cranked
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sorceror: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HtfjyC4s​ahE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


She should have stuck to running Kabletown.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TTTO "Puff the Magic Dragon"

In the airplane cabin
There was a prop
That entered through the fragile frame
And made my ears go pop!

Then that day I learned of
My fleshy burning stench
Because some low-skilled worker, was drunk and dropped a wrench

Oh...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Russ1642: rnatalie:  hrough for the wing sticks up about 8" in the middle of the aisle, a massive tripping hazard.

People regularly get killed when props or turbine blades go through the fuselage like that.   They were very lucky.

Regularly? I don't believe you or it'd be a weekly CNN update.

Well it would help if you knew what the word "regularly" meant.    Would it help if I substituted a definition for you?

"As a general rule or established principle, it is predictable that someone gets killed when a prop or turbine blade goes through the fuselage."


Regularly implies that something happens often.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Must be fake, that looks like a prop.
 
