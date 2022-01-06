 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Lawrence Brooks, the oldest-living American WWII veteran, has died at age 112   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Hero, World War II, Awards and decorations of the United States military, United States Army, Lawrence Brooks, American veteran of World War, Army, daughter Vanessa Brooks, National World War II Museum  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 5:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*Salutes*

Rest In Peace, Mr. Brooks. And Thank You.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Had to see a tyrant defeated one more time I guess.

Godspeed.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thank you for your sevice Mr. Brooks.
R.I.P.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you for your service, Sir. Rest in peace, and the may peace you fought to preserve last long enough to be enjoyed by generations yet to come.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Having just watched a WW2 documentary, I am surprised anyone survived that nightmare. Both sides bombed the crap out of each other, no one was safe, troops or civilians.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope his ghost haunts some fascists today of all days.

After that sir, please take some leave. Beer is in the fridge behind Ganesh and Pete.
 
ieerto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My man survives deployment in Australia and war in the South Pacific, comes home to Jim Crow, lives to 112 and when asked the secret of longevity, says "be nice to people."

Hero tag fits snugly there.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Having just watched a WW2 documentary, I am surprised anyone survived that nightmare. Both sides bombed the crap out of each other, no one was safe, troops or civilians.


I know it seems like a lot, but relatively speaking, modern bombing campaigns are much more severe.

The US dropped about 1.4 million tons of bombs in four years of WWII.  That is about 40 tons an hour.   The US dropped 88,000 tons of bombs during Gulf War I, which famously lasted 100 hours.  That is a rate over 20 times what we did in WWII.

I think the perceptual difference is that modern bombers and bombsights are way more accurate than they were back then.  We don't carpet bomb like we did back then, so the damage done tends to be a little less widespread.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be clear, there are still veterans alive, he was just the oldest.

Can't imagine going through what he went through
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
😑🤔
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's sad every time a WW2 veteran dies. So many untold stories that disappear with them. I just love listening to those guys talk about what they went through, and that's going away for good one day soon. Very soon. I find that tragic. It's a shame because in a lot of ways WW2 is the most interesting thing that ever happened in human history. There are people who are going around trying to get WW2 vets to tell their stories, and I wish someone had come up with that idea a lot sooner when more of them were around.

/My grandfathers were both WW2 vets
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.