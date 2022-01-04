 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGBH Boston)   Ya in for a wicked pissa if ya need a bed   (wgbh.org) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Hospital, Emergency department, Dr. Melisa Lai-Becker, sheer number of new cases, higher number of cases, medical director, dramatic surge of cases, national Edward R. Murrow Awards  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 7:30 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So when someones in an ambulance with covid and they can't get into a hospital, is the EMT just standing outside the truck, or do they sit in there with them?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Inside. Chain smoking and doing whippets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just go have a plate of scrod and some beers down at the diner and you'll be all good before you know it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I liked the original Neverending Story better.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hervatski:

No, they'd dump the patient in whatever ER is closest and the patient will sit on a stretcher for 30 hours waiting for an available hospital bed.
 
Northern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hervatski: So when someones in an ambulance with covid and they can't get into a hospital, is the EMT just standing outside the truck, or do they sit in there with them?


If the patient is wearing a Yankees shirt or hat, they get punched in the cock and then get popcorn thrown at them.
No idea about treatment.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Discharge all non-vaccinated people who have no medical reason for being non-vaccinated.

Problem solved.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wicked pissah is an adjective not a noun, and in all my life around eastern MA and New England in general I have never heard anyone say it except as a joke. "Wicked" (also adjective), is way more common, and even that is on the decline.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Northern: hervatski: So when someones in an ambulance with covid and they can't get into a hospital, is the EMT just standing outside the truck, or do they sit in there with them?

If the patient is wearing a Yankees shirt or hat, they get punched in the cock and then get popcorn thrown at them.
No idea about treatment.


That's what the thrown pizza is for.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wicked pissah is an adjective not a noun, and in all my life around eastern MA and New England in general I have never heard anyone say it except as a joke. "Wicked" (also adjective), is way more common, and even that is on the decline.


Okay, thinking more, wp is an interjection and wicked is more an adverb.  Still not a noun though.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.