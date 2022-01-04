 Skip to content
(NYPost)   It may not clear your stuffy nose, but absolutely no one who's tried it has been attacked by a vampire, so they've got that going for them. Which is nice   (nypost.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Why does everything smell like my Nonna's house?"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, the Catholic Church created enough holy water such that all water on Earth became holy.  This is why there are no vampires.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"One....two!  Two cloves of garlic!  Ah ah ah!"
 
neelb420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget Drew Curtis's 9/11/01 contribution..
Wtf is submitting these articles anyway, the CIA?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we go extinct soon.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no explaining that to people stupid enough to do that to begin with.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who came up with this "cure"?  Sicilian grandmothers?

What Sicilian grandmothers might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Stolen joke.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Idiots, everyone knows you're supposed to use garlic as a suppository.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: There is no explaining that to people stupid enough to do that to begin with.


Considering all the stupid trends over the past decade....the Tide Pod challenge, etc.....this doesn't seem that bad.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Garlic can also be toxic to cats, so if you're a member of the Face-Eating Leopard party, you should avoid doing this even if you're absolutely convinced they're never going to eat your face. Because eventually of course they will, and then on top of everything else, you'll be facing (or no-facing) animal cruelty charges.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My take from TFA is that attractive young women are into some weird sh!@t and get a kick out of putting stuff in their holes.
Call me I can live down to your every expectation
 
englaja
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Idiots, everyone knows you're supposed to use garlic as a suppository.


Ginger.

Raw ginger as a suppository.

Enjoy.
 
get real
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No one does this....like the vodka up your ass or pussy....media is not news
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like garlic...a lot. I've been known to have a tube of garlic paste in the fridge which I squeeze out a serving of vitamin G when the mood hits me. But I don't put it up my nose. Just macerate a few cloves on a cutting board and waft your nostrils over them if you have to. Intact cloves do nothing and it's only when the cell walls are broken that an enzymatic reaction produces diallyl disulfide
upload.wikimedia.org
 
elkraf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No! No! You have it all wrong. You should use it as a suppository.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

elkraf: No! No! You have it all wrong. You should use it as a suppository.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Garlic can also be toxic to cats, so if you're a member of the Face-Eating Leopard party, you should avoid doing this even if you're absolutely convinced they're never going to eat your face. Because eventually of course they will, and then on top of everything else, you'll be facing (or no-facing) animal cruelty charges.


You're saying that if I done some canned tuna with garlic the cats will finally stay out of my garden?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
statistical vampire immunity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

get real: No one does this....like the vodka up your ass or pussy....media is not news


Nobody does pussy? Au contraire, mon ami.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Garlic Assassins:

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/daily-​m​ail/20150109/282561606549355
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does anyone else have a sudden urge to visit Gilroy, CA?
 
dready zim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Who came up with this "cure"?  Sicilian grandmothers?

What Sicilian grandmothers might look like:

[Fark user image 425x302]

/Stolen joke.


Those two have really started to get a big case of the crazy eyes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dready zim: The_Sponge: Who came up with this "cure"?  Sicilian grandmothers?

What Sicilian grandmothers might look like:

[Fark user image 425x302]

/Stolen joke.

Those two have really started to get a big case of the crazy eyes.


Oh yeah.

/At least their sister Elizabeth is hot.
//She looked great in Wandavision.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey everybody have you tried the new TikTok challenge it's called get the vaccine and wear a mask it's really cool y'all should give it a try.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are the people whose mommies had them in the ER to remove peas from their ears.
 
