(Guardian)   Miss a few car payments? That's a dog mauling. Get pulled over by police? Dog mauling. Drive your dog to the mall? Oh, you better believe that's a dog mauling   (theguardian.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sucks they wanted to take his car away, because then he'd have to...
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
...walk like an Egyptian
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if race had to do anything with this...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.


If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft. I agree that this feels different but I'm not entirely sure if that feeling is justified.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A true case of predatory lending.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dog malling.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder if race had to do anything with this...


There is still a lingering misunderstanding by the poorly educated Conservatives that his skin color shade automatically makes him a Conservative.  This is rooted in the fact that US Conservatives can't comprehend that 9/11 was perpetrated on behalf of Conservatives.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Klyukva: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft. I agree that this feels different but I'm not entirely sure if that feeling is justified.


Not legally, it wouldn't be. In this case, the situation should have been settled through civil means and not criminal means.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.


Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder if race had to do anything with this...


The rental contract probably states no racing.

/ ducks
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.


FTFY
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.


You can bet your ass that he was behind a lot more than 2 payments. Still didn't deserve a mauling but the popo gonna popo.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"All of them are talking to me at one time," Badr told the Chronicle. "They're yelling at me, and all of them have guns out. I did what they say exactly."

Well, that's not true because anyone that's watched COPS knows that they are all yelling for you to do something different and telling you that they will kill you if you don't do what they are yelling at you.  So there's no farking way you can do what they say.

Officer 1: "Put your hands on the wheel!  Do it now or I'll shoot!"
Officer 2: "Put your hands out the window.  Do it now or you're getting shot!"
Officer 3: "Get out of the car or I'll release the dog!"
Officer 4: "If you move I'll f@#$ing kill you!"
rinse
repeat until one cop finally takes over or the "suspect" gets mag dumped on by everyone.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.

FTFY


Lyft and Uber car rental companies?
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: jso2897: StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.

FTFY

Lyft and Uber car rental companies?


DNRTFA, I see.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, let's just try again.

If I stop paying my mortgage, what happens? Does the bank repossess the house and kick me out or do they send the police over to beat me up?

Maybe that's how it's done some places but not anywhere I've lived.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Klyukva: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft. I agree that this feels different but I'm not entirely sure if that feeling is justified.

Not legally, it wouldn't be. In this case, the situation should have been settled through civil means and not criminal means.


So they shouldn't report a stolen car stolen?  If someone stole your car what would you do?
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klyukva: If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft.


That would be called a 'bad decision on your part', not 'theft'.
 
lefty248
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope he wins his lawsuit against the violent gang that attacked him.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Arkkuss: jso2897: StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.

FTFY

Lyft and Uber car rental companies?

DNRTFA, I see.

In August 2020, according to the lawsuit, he obtained a car owned by the rental rideshare startup CarMommy via a rental agreement with HyreCar, a rental car company serving gig workers.


Are they subsidiaries of Uber or Lyft?  His rental contract was with Hyrecar through CarMommy not Uber or Lyft.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.


It's a breach of contract, not a criminal offense. If the contract says they can report the vehicle stolen instead of repossessing it, that provision should be void as a matter of public policy.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Klyukva: If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft.

That would be called a 'bad decision on your part', not 'theft'.


It's still theft.  It was lent to you, not gifted to you.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image image 497x636]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's everyone complaining about? It's not like they shot and killed the guy for no reason whatsoever. Progress!

/s
//may be too early for /s
///thirdie agrees
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why did a K9 unit respond to this?

As far as the Brown Shirts, all they know is this is a stolen car report. Felony stop procedures would apply.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: PirateKing: Klyukva: If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft.

That would be called a 'bad decision on your part', not 'theft'.

It's still theft.  It was lent to you, not gifted to you.


Theft involves a taking. You gave me that coat. All I did is fail to honor the terms of the agreement.

Do I have the coat illegally? Perhaps. But it's a civil matter, not a criminal one. I didn't break the law at any point. We just dispute ownership, which is a civil case.

Yes, you're correct that there's a legal harm done, but it is not in this case a theft.
 
Astorix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All signs of creeping fascism. Sending attack dogs to maul the proles. What a hellscape the US is becoming.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: What's everyone complaining about? It's not like they shot and killed the guy for no reason whatsoever. Progress!

/s
//may be too early for /s
///thirdie agrees


He's Egyptian, so a light enough shade of brown to only get maimed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: jso2897: Arkkuss: jso2897: StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.

FTFY

Lyft and Uber car rental companies?

DNRTFA, I see.

In August 2020, according to the lawsuit, he obtained a car owned by the rental rideshare startup CarMommy via a rental agreement with HyreCar, a rental car company serving gig workers.

Are they subsidiaries of Uber or Lyft?  His rental contract was with Hyrecar through CarMommy not Uber or Lyft.


So what?
 
palelizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: PirateKing: Klyukva: If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft.

That would be called a 'bad decision on your part', not 'theft'.

It's still theft.  It was lent to you, not gifted to you.


Even if it's theft, the appropriate response isn't mauling by dog.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Klyukva: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.

If I lent you a jacket and you didn't return it that would be theft. I agree that this feels different but I'm not entirely sure if that feeling is justified.


I think theft can only be applied when there was intend from the beginning.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Arkkuss: jso2897: Arkkuss: jso2897: StatelyGreekAutomaton: edmo: Can't say I've heard of a lender calling it theft when someone falls behind on payments. Theft and failure to meet the legal obligations of a loan are entirely different things.


Which is probably why you shouldn't sign a contract with a car rental service that says they'll do just that. Lyft or Uber under any circumstances.

FTFY

Lyft and Uber car rental companies?

DNRTFA, I see.

In August 2020, according to the lawsuit, he obtained a car owned by the rental rideshare startup CarMommy via a rental agreement with HyreCar, a rental car company serving gig workers.

Are they subsidiaries of Uber or Lyft?  His rental contract was with Hyrecar through CarMommy not Uber or Lyft.

Since you have a hard-on for not reading the article...

He was a Lyft / Uber driver.  His own car was repossessed, which is how non-insane companies handle non-payment.

He rented a second car through Hyrecar to keep working as a Lyft driver (which seems like robbing Peter to pay Paul, but anyways), which he was late on payments for.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
