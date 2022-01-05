 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Group beats Minneapolis landlord attempting to tow stolen cars. Worst Three's Company reboot ever   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
    More: Stupid, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten, Automobile, Dale Howey, Minneapolis - Saint Paul, Minneapolis landlord, Green Rock Apartments, Twin Cities  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2022 at 2:35 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen.
"There was one without plates," Howey said. "That raised a flag."

Thank God for vigilant landlords.  Those that can't afford a home, well, let's just say that most renters are probably car thieves.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had trouble with people abandoning cars at my apartment complex, and the management didn't care. You get enough conspicuously abandoned cars, and people stop being able to find parking.

You'd think that finding stolen cars on your property would get a police contracted towing company out. Unless they're not stolen and trying to hide from the repo.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, they beat him up pretty bad.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Come and snoop by our door
We've got a present for you
Where the kicks are his and his and his...

...burma shave.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And? Next thread.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No Roger No Rerun No Rent
Youtube Gl5jItk4dvw
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And? Next thread.


John Ritter in Stay Tuned - Three's Company
Youtube oKBsohgTKiY
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aren't there professional assholes you can call to deal with unwanted vehicles?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.