(Baltimore Sun)   When trying to steal an ATM you might not want to use a city government truck, Mr. Department of Public Works employee   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is using Govt vehicles to commit crimes all the new rage these days?

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah Baltimore, you never cease to amaze me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As for that guy....

BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AirGuitarChampion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Solo jacker manages to pull off ATM"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's what the city's backhoe is for.  Goddamn incompetent nincompoop.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark YOU, I WOULD IF I COULD
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suspect this guy is about average for criminal intelligence.

Fiction gives us the idea that criminals are smart.  Smart criminals make better antagonists.  Police and prosecutors have no incentive to dispel this myth.

While in reality, from my limited experience, criminals are pretty dumb.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean why not? It adds a fantastic layer of anonymity after you steal the truck and points the finger at the city employees who have acc--  Oh.

He was a city employee.

I dunno, still beats using a personal vehicle all hollow, though.
 
