(Jalopnik)   Honda time machine   (jalopnik.com) divider line
20
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have escalated the NAVI Clock Issue to our Engineering Team and they have informed us that you will experience issue from Jan 2022 thru August 2022 and then it will auto-correct. Please be assured that we will continue to monitor this and will advise you if a fix is available before that time.

Translation: Stick with the wrong time till August.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha -- you idiots had to go and get cars that have clocks display the year. Suckers.  Meanwhile, mine is as cutting edge as a cheap 1995 casio wristwatch.  It tells me hours and minutes accurately half the year.  Everything's coming up Milhouse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna buy an Acura RDX until I found out that the factory infotainment/navigation system could never be replaced with aftermarket gear. That is why I drive a bog standard Honda with an aftermarket head unit instead.

/spending a few hundred $ every few years to get the latest bells and whistles is worth it
//the old shiat that gets replaced still has some value on fleaBay
///two hours a day commuting does entitle one to some creature comforts
////assuming this pandemic eventually ends
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha.  I'm glad I don't own a vehicle.  Hahaha.  Winning. Nice.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inacura
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Inacura


Close the thread
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apologize for transporting you back to George W, Bush and Creed concerts. Our Windows 95 update went horribly wrong.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...

It's been happening for the past 9-10 months or so, but sure, let's say that it was a glitch on New Year's Day.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y2k?
 
eikni
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [external-preview.redd.it image 356x240]


I was at Century Hyatt in Shinjuku Tokyo.  I stopped by to go to a bar in the hotel, use their WIFI, and have a few beers.  I didn't know they were having funeral services for a famous Sumo wrestler.  I found out later watching NHK news.

It was rather shocking to see all these 6 foot+ very large guys in a hotel in Tokyo.  They all seemed to be in great shape despite their mass.  They also seemed more thin in their robes and suits than they seem in on TV in matches.  So the being a huge Sumo and having six pack abs isn't completely impossible.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha.  Like they can get up to 88 MPH.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Honda has sucked for about 12 years and Nissan goes back about 20 years.   Stick with Toyota or drive a Chevy and save money on more frequent repairs.   Or, you know, drive a Beemer and pay no attention to the dash
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ComaToast: We apologize for transporting you back to George W, Bush and Creed concerts. Our Windows 95 update went horribly wrong.


Sadly... if it gets rid of COVID and I get to lose all memory of living through four years of Trump... I'd go back and relive the W. Bush era.

/Never thought I'd ever say that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A car that old is still on the road?

Do they have enough cup holders and charger outlets??
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the time just a display thing or is it used for other subsystems? (If there even are any)
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
blog.heritagepartscentre.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Haha -- you idiots had to go and get cars that have clocks display the year. Suckers.  Meanwhile, mine is as cutting edge as a cheap 1995 casio wristwatch.  It tells me hours and minutes accurately half the year.  Everything's coming up Milhouse.


You jest, but I drive an '03 Accord. My first reaction was "since when does it show the date?"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: LordOfThePings: Inacura

Close the thread


Just a joke. I'd rather see what others have to say.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is the time just a display thing or is it used for other subsystems? (If there even are any)


It's connected to GPS epoch, so likely in-dash navigation.

Also the dynamite monkey containment device.
 
