 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   So is now a good time to buy an entire shopping mall at an auction? Bids start at $1.5 million   (loopnet.com) divider line
35
    More: Unlikely, Shopping mall, Jereme Snyder, Texoma Parkway, Retailing, Eric Carlton, Spencer O'Donnell co, Jereme S. Snyder, Ten-X Commercial  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 10:18 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmmmm, Blues Brothers remake?  $1.5Mil isn't much for a movie budget.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's outside Dallas by quite a bit.

I bet it reeks of Axe body spray and Corn Dog 7 grease.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind owning an Orange Julius.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn it into the World's Largest Flea Market, make it a redneck destination and flip it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket


paintball/escape room  Days of fun.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd sell or lease out half of it and use the rest for my brewery/grow operation/weed dispensary/pizza and wings restaurant.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: scottydoesntknow: If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket

paintball/escape room  Days of fun.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent opportunity for an investor to acquire a partially occupied shopping mall with prime future redevelopment potential.

If anyone knew how to make money off a redevelopment, they'd have done it by now.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't know about Texas, but my local SCA group has plans to rent an almost dead one in Concord NH in March if Covid isn't shutting down events then.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't know about Texas, but my local SCA group has plans to rent an almost dead one in Concord NH in March if Covid isn't shutting down events then.


For a lot less than $1.5 million
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't know about Texas, but my local SCA group has plans to rent an almost dead one in Concord NH in March if Covid isn't shutting down events then.


SCA in an abandoned shopping mall?  Sounds pretty cool to me!
 
docilej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turn it into an Orgy Plaza.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Excellent opportunity for an investor to acquire a partially occupied shopping mall with prime future redevelopment potential.

If anyone knew how to make money off a redevelopment, they'd have done it by now.


I've seen a few refitted as government offices.  It's somewhat useful if you have to stop by more than one for permits and what not.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd like to buy it and turn it into something else. I don't know what. Maybe rent out the space to schools so they could properly space students during the pandemic, or cluster some museums of different types together, or make some sort of rec center/hang out spot for teens, just something interesting.

/don't have the money
//wouldn't move to Texas even if I did
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could use it to film Mall Rats, Chopping Mall and Dawn of the Dead reboots.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Look at all those poor people houses across from it, is that what those are; like low income housing or something?

Strange layout for parking vs buildings...like does everyone one three cars or are those houses with shoe box sized apartments?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

offacue: scottydoesntknow: If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket

paintball/escape room  Days of fun.


The escape room participants are not told about the paintball portion of the event ahead of time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

offacue: scottydoesntknow: If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket

paintball/escape room  Days of fun.


"John Dies at the End" theme park
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
by how empty it is, you might have to pull a cartman and allow no one in. now that should get them in !

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So which evangelical preacher is going to convert that place into Jesusland?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: offacue: scottydoesntknow: If I win the lottery tonight, I'll buy it and turn it into the world's largest paintball arena.

/I forgot to buy a ticket

paintball/escape room  Days of fun.

"John Dies at the End" theme park


Hey wait, my name is John.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An entire mall for the average price of a 2 bedroom house in Vancouver. fark YES
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's the new Farcology.  $10,000/year with annual autorenew.
 
drsewell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bezos offers $1.50 wins the auction and turns it into an amazon warehouse
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's outside Dallas by quite a bit.

I bet it reeks of Axe body spray and Corn Dog 7 grease.


Marlboro cigarettes, fours shots of Everclear, and regret.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I always thought it would be interesting to turn a mall into a mixed zoning facility.  Maybe not a great idea in Texas, but I'd love to be able to go outside into a fairly large open area straight out my front door that wasn't freezing right about now.  Put housing on the upper floors, shops on the lower floors.  I know some skyscraper apartments have some businesses on the ground floor, but you aren't going to get zoned for anything that tall in the suburbs.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: Look at all those poor people houses across from it, is that what those are; like low income housing or something?

Strange layout for parking vs buildings...like does everyone one three cars or are those houses with shoe box sized apartments?


By looking at the drop-off in college educated population as you get farther away from it, my guess is that is what counts for middle-class there.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'd sell or lease out half of it and use the rest for my brewery/grow operation/weed dispensary/pizza and wings restaurant.


Coin toss if you can supply enough weed for just the staff.
 
dawnofmars
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was certain this was going to be about Gwinnett Place Mall outside of Atlanta.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You guys are slacking. What is the one business in real demand these days and could use plots of land or some dedicated spaces for some equipment.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: An entire mall for the average price of a 2 bedroom house in Vancouver. fark YES


That's what I was thinking. 57 acres! Buy it, flatten it, develop it.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehellisthis: Lsherm: Excellent opportunity for an investor to acquire a partially occupied shopping mall with prime future redevelopment potential.

If anyone knew how to make money off a redevelopment, they'd have done it by now.

I've seen a few refitted as government offices.  It's somewhat useful if you have to stop by more than one for permits and what not.


With a Cinnabon followed by a chair massage, I'll just pay the damn ticket.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: You guys are slacking. What is the one business in real demand these days and could use plots of land or some dedicated spaces for some equipment.


private prisons?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.