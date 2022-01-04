 Skip to content
(UPI)   Can your wife do this?   (upi.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No. It takes BOTH of us to medicate a 13 pound cat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HFK
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark these jackwagons for having a loin as a pet. Assholes.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll bet she keeps a copy of that for when the kids get out of line.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Florida man slightly impressed.

Florida Man Allegedly Threw Alligator Around by Tail to 'Teach It a Lesson'
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HFK: Fark these jackwagons for having a loin as a pet. Assholes.


It's my loin and I can pet it as much as I want!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weird middle-aged dude overshare in 3... 2...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do not, under any circumstance, own a big cat. Even playing...they can kill your ass.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh cool subby, TFA manages to call her a woman, but you defined her as someone else's property. Cool cool.  Doesn't exist as her own person only as an object attached to a man, got it.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes. My wife would and could absolutely do that.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I do NOT want to pet her pussy.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buserror: HFK: Fark these jackwagons for having a loin as a pet. Assholes.

It's my loin and I can pet it as much as I want!


It's so easy to find people's pictures these days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's see what Prince would have said about this situation:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not, under any circumstance, own a big cat. Even playing...they can kill your ass.


I think it's pretty clear the lion has been declawed & defanged, or she wouldn't be able to do what she's doing.

Poor little lion.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not, under any circumstance, own a big cat. Even playing...they can kill your ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A college friend of mine came from one of those creepy ultra rich, we own a f*cking tiger families.  The grandpa owned tire stores in Los Angeles way back when and fast forward, this chick, legit, had a tiger living in her backyard.  Crazy. A whole room full of ivory as well. Like packed full like it was World Market.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [c.tenor.com image 340x192]


Fear not, these are land sea lions.  I tame them.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HFK: Fark these jackwagons for having a loin as a pet. Assholes.


I'm guessing the poor lion was declawed and possibly de-fanged for it not to have destroyed her.

So yeah, huge assholes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: A college friend of mine came from one of those creepy ultra rich, we own a f*cking tiger families.  The grandpa owned tire stores in Los Angeles way back when and fast forward, this chick, legit, had a tiger living in her backyard.  Crazy. A whole room full of ivory as well. Like packed full like it was World Market.


Wait was it the tire place in every East Los gang movie?
/
Anyone know David Ayers issue with cops? Or is he actually pro cop and I didn't pick up on it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JZDave: I do NOT want to pet her pussy.


NSFW

I Want to See Your Pussy - Lords of Acid- Animated
Youtube olMSQ2WTUi0
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't tell if that woman is crazy or a modern day Disney princess living in Kuwait. At first it looks like she is about to be clawed in the face to death, then when she walks forward you see she had it held in a way that it couldn't seem to get her. So crazy...
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cougar beats lion in this instance
 
