BMW - making evading the police as simple as turning a corner and pressing a button
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't wait to see the insurance premiums for those body panels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's... like carrying a spray shop with you in GTA... but in REAL LIFE
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Can't wait to see the insurance premiums for those body panels.

[Fark user image 640x426]


3 weeks old... less than 200 miles on it... Boom. *sob*
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's Why I'll Die Before I Buy a BMW
Youtube 40fKEBwXQ7k
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: that's... like carrying a spray shop with you in GTA... but in REAL LIFE


eh, looking at the pics that vehicle's too distinctive to mistake for another car regardless of the paint
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone who hasn't read the article, the button is "Sport Mode" and it proceeds to pop a seal and spew motor oil all over the road.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother bought a few vehicles from the government.  Some of them were surveillance vehicles, complete with Surveillance buttons on the dash that would turn off all the lights when needed.

Government vehicles were maintained unbelievably well.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: that's... like carrying a spray shop with you in GTA... but in REAL LIFE

eh, looking at the pics that vehicle's too distinctive to mistake for another car regardless of the paint


You need the rotating license plate, like Knight Rider.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to another sober and well-reasoned Fark panel discussion...
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/not impressed
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to more annoying than cold cathode tubes when it hits the aftermarket stereo scene.  RGB bass cars everywhere.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Support for Kindle?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: This is going to more annoying than cold cathode tubes when it hits the aftermarket stereo scene.  RGB bass cars everywhere.


After this is external displays for panels.
Download a cloak hack.
Show the rest of the road your favorite gape star's top video.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The perfect car for a professional negotiator.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Looking forward to another sober and well-reasoned Fark panel discussion...


Oh I see you have a problem with color. Color is fluid like sexual orientation and having a choice of paint code.

Isn't it about time we stop judging based on color?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: thehellisthis: This is going to more annoying than cold cathode tubes when it hits the aftermarket stereo scene.  RGB bass cars everywhere.

After this is external displays for panels.
Download a cloak hack.
Show the rest of the road your favorite gape star's top video.


Wait a sec. Hot Kinky son of the savior name? That's a pretty big claim.
Almost a tunnel that could fit a semi.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But this will put all the Pay & Spray employees out of jobs!
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hee hee hee.  Silly submitter - you think the police are going to give a f*ck about the color of the car?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: This is going to more annoying than cold cathode tubes when it hits the aftermarket stereo scene.  RGB bass cars everywhere.


Just wait. Once this tech is adopted by marketers, you'll be longing for the days when obnoxious WRXs were the biggest annoyance. I'm still surprised they haven't put screens on the back of semi-trailers so you're forced to watch ads when stuck in traffic.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: [i.pinimg.com image 850x641]

/not impressed


Not only did I understand that reference, it was the first thing that came to mind when I read the headline.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and it can display ads.  Let's not forget that.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Viper Season 2&3 Best of Compilation (1) (remastered)
Youtube LOnUSF9LFXM
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: that's... like carrying a spray shop with you in GTA... but in REAL LIFE

eh, looking at the pics that vehicle's too distinctive to mistake for another car regardless of the paint

You need the rotating license plate, like Knight Rider.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, cool!
So whenever a first time BMW owner uses a turn signal (because s/he doesn't know any better), the fuse for that color changing thingie is going to pop, which triggers the relay for your pet hamster's blood pressure sensor hidden in the rear center headrest, which is made in China and is currently sitting off the coast of Germany, and only requires 16.5 shop hours to replace, because the alternator gasket (yes, there is such a thing) and rear wheel drive have to be removed to get to the roof rack, where the German/English manual is hidden.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: The perfect car for a professional negotiator.


?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
professional
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

negotiator.

I smell a buddy movie.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Show the rest of the road your favorite gape star's top video.


i can never keep up with all these new types of music
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The police will still be able to make out the distinctive keying pattern on your car's side panels from days worth of parking across multiple spots at Costco.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DethZero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: thehellisthis: This is going to more annoying than cold cathode tubes when it hits the aftermarket stereo scene.  RGB bass cars everywhere.

Just wait. Once this tech is adopted by marketers, you'll be longing for the days when obnoxious WRXs were the biggest annoyance. I'm still surprised they haven't put screens on the back of semi-trailers so you're forced to watch ads when stuck in traffic.


shhhhhhh  don't give them any ideas!
 
