(Chron)   Killing a guy walking on the sidewalk while going 75mph in the rain and driving with one hand means you're on active duty, fellow officer   (chron.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely disgusting...and all too common with our corrupt police force in America.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston police have yet to close the case, and it is unclear if prosecutors will pursue charges against Hernandez. For both officers, a preliminary 3-day placement on administrative duties has already tolled.

Justice served.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Mets.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a healthy walking pace.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbershop is code word for "crack house" in Houston.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?


Not on your life. Pigs protect the other pigs sure as the summer day is long.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?


Yes. The results will come back that he was drunk and on meth.


I doubt that the cop will be tested
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He ran over an NPC, who cares?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Barbershop is code word for "crack house" in Houston.


So?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Russ1642: I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?

Yes. The results will come back that he was drunk and on meth.

I doubt that the cop will be tested


Plus his grandson posted a goofball photo pretending he was James Bond on Facebook once, so that just goes to show - armed thug.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to the article writer for giving a very detailed recount of the events.
"performed a faulty evasive action." /oh that's rich
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Barbershop is code word for "crack house" in Houston.


I heard it was code word for "your mom's house" in Houston.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the moments after the crash, video shows Hernandez and Aranda ran to Jackson as witnesses screamed and music played from a nearby restaurant.

Not sure if it's just me but was that detail necessary?
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I understand, police basically drive with a laptop open.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: In the moments after the crash, video shows Hernandez and Aranda ran to Jackson as witnesses screamed and music played from a nearby restaurant.

Not sure if it's just me but was that detail necessary?


It's like a screenplay and it sets the stage of contrasting tragedy and business as usual happytime
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... killed 62-year-old Michael Wayne Jackson...

Meh - one less serial killer in the world.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, called the collision a "tragic accident."

Nah, it was caused by flat out incompetence.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more steroids for that right wing hot dog cop.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops by me drive pretty recklessly. a few recent examples:  the state trooper barrack is about a mile from my house, and the cops peel out of there without caring if a car is coming. I was almost clobbered the other night by a cop doing just that.  A nearby cop(hour away) just ran over his brother, a fellow cop, approaching a call.  A third cop was killed last year when he rolled his car speeding through the countryside, and a 4th cop was fired for driving the wrong way on a highway to get to a call faster.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am calling BS.  There is no way that a guy can walk on a sidewalk at 75 MPH.
 
0z79
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.


You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.


There is an apology option in the game?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"telemetry data from the cruiser's computer regarding the cruiser's actual speed"

Unless the car has a GPS or radar system feeding that computer, the car's computer probably knows the speed which is shown on the speedometer rather than being proof of the speed of travel over the terrain.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: cops by me drive pretty recklessly. a few recent examples:  the state trooper barrack is about a mile from my house, and the cops peel out of there without caring if a car is coming. I was almost clobbered the other night by a cop doing just that.  A nearby cop(hour away) just ran over his brother, a fellow cop, approaching a call.  A third cop was killed last year when he rolled his car speeding through the countryside, and a 4th cop was fired for driving the wrong way on a highway to get to a call faster.


Is the second one the one we had a thread about this morning?
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.

There is an apology option in the game?


I just say "Sorry!" out loud, try to drive more carefully... unless I'm in a really bad mood, then I'm sniping drivers from the nearest tall building. But usually it's about the driving and completing missions.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.

There is an apology option in the game?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Sorry! You're Number One! Really!"
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?


On the pedestrian?  Of course.  No doubt he was guilty of walking on the sidewalk while intoxicated, and the police officer did us all a great favor by removing such a dangerous criminal from society
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

0z79: jaivirtualcard: 0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.

There is an apology option in the game?

I just say "Sorry!" out loud, try to drive more carefully... unless I'm in a really bad mood, then I'm sniping drivers from the nearest tall building. But usually it's about the driving and completing missions.


I know. I was just kidding.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neapoi: Russ1642: I take it they also did a post-incident drug and alcohol test. Right?

Not on your life. Pigs protect the other pigs sure as the summer day is long.


It was a rhetorical question
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, called the collision a "tragic accident."


Nah, it was caused by flat out incompetence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's see - 100 divided by 4: a 25-year prison sentence seems an appropriate starting position.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
/sorry 110/4, 27.5-year prison sentence.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Barbershop is code word for "crack house" in Houston.


Those are still around? I thought the rise and fall of the crack house followed the same timeline as Blockbuster.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.


Do you apologize if you step on an ant? That's pretty much how cops are scum like us.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
guys its ok, he had 6hr of training on this in police academy crash course

he's so trained and qualified and just a machine of his training the training kicked in because he's so trained and this was probably because the pedestrian was distracted.

do we know if the person he killed ever smoke pot? this is probably important info
 
rustypouch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I've been told again and again that All Lives Matter...
 
jerryskid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The poor guy will be given a medal by his cop buddies, found innocent and then a promotion.

I have complete confidence that cops will come out in droves to protect one of their incompetent as opposed to drumming them out for being dumbf*cks.

I'll give someone odds that he will still be a cop after the investigation.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait until they sue Jackson's estate for damage to the cruiser
 
DaAlien
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The few times I've seen police try to drive quickly, I've been unimpressed.

CSB: I've been instructing for Street Survival for quite a while (If you're a teenager or have teenage kids, find out where they're put on in your area. Seriously). We did one of our events in conjunction with the state police. The extent of their contribution was a soporific lecture and an "Uncle Buckle the Safety Buffalo" style scare movie.

They'd also brought a Camaro with a light bar and big sound system, to maximize their cool factor. All Staties go through a "high performance" driving school, so this cop thought he'd show us his max sk1llz by by ripping through the slalom. One of the instructors followed him in a bone stock F250 4x4 pickup. And actually gained on the cop car.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The streets are not a farking video game you farking pigs!  You aren't protecting the public by putting the public in danger from your juvenile antics!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As crimes go carjacking is a pretty serious one where civilians are often hurt.  It's a crime that deserves sirens on fast response to catch the suspects.  When you have something like that you weigh the risk of the criminals doing something that hurts someone against the odds of your response hurting someone.

That said, 80 mph in a 40 mph zone in the rain while driving one handed is reckless.  If you are weighing the risks driving that fast in the rain puts the public at a higher risk.  

I don't know if that's a training or judgement issue but it's a risk they shouldn't have taken, but unlike a lot of these things it's a matter of degrees.  50 mph with sirens in the rain... maybe 60 mph with both hands and a little more info on the carjackers?  I don't know.  I don't feel like we need to be out for the cops blood on this one the way we are on some of the other ones.  Manslaughter charges seem reasonable.  Retraining the force in high speed engagements.  Huge payout to the family of the victim. 

I think the comments about pigs protecting other pigs in a case like this one are premature and maybe actually counterproductive.  It happens.  Get the facts first.  When you go off like that it seems a bit like Peter and the Wolf.  This was poor decision making, lousy driving and a terrible accident.  Save the all cops are pigs for when the cops are actually being pigs so it doesn't loose it's meaning.  9 times out of 10 I side against the cops on fark, and the city is going to have to pay out on this huge, and the cop probably should face manslaughter charges, but this wasn't a deliberately evil act like lying or kneeling on someone's neck.
 
suid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You think this is bad?   One of our local cops fell asleep and ran over a bunch of cyclists, killing a couple of them and critically injuring others.   No prosecution, nothing.  Just a "demotion".

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local​/​sheriffs-deputy-who-killed-cyclists-de​moted/1850804/
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: As crimes go carjacking is a pretty serious one where civilians are often hurt.  It's a crime that deserves sirens on fast response to catch the suspects.  When you have something like that you weigh the risk of the criminals doing something that hurts someone against the odds of your response hurting someone.

That said, 80 mph in a 40 mph zone in the rain while driving one handed is reckless.  If you are weighing the risks driving that fast in the rain puts the public at a higher risk.  

I don't know if that's a training or judgement issue but it's a risk they shouldn't have taken, but unlike a lot of these things it's a matter of degrees.  50 mph with sirens in the rain... maybe 60 mph with both hands and a little more info on the carjackers?  I don't know.  I don't feel like we need to be out for the cops blood on this one the way we are on some of the other ones.  Manslaughter charges seem reasonable.  Retraining the force in high speed engagements.  Huge payout to the family of the victim. 

I think the comments about pigs protecting other pigs in a case like this one are premature and maybe actually counterproductive.  It happens.  Get the facts first.  When you go off like that it seems a bit like Peter and the Wolf.  This was poor decision making, lousy driving and a terrible accident.  Save the all cops are pigs for when the cops are actually being pigs so it doesn't loose it's meaning.  9 times out of 10 I side against the cops on fark, and the city is going to have to pay out on this huge, and the cop probably should face manslaughter charges, but this wasn't a deliberately evil act like lying or kneeling on someone's neck.



it wasn't a calculated risk, it was farking insanity and the guy wouldn't have thought it was ok behavior except he had the badge so he gets to tell himself he's above all that because he will not face any meaningful consequences for his actions

driving that fast in a populated area?
he was going SIXTY when he CUT THE WHEEL?

he could have killed several people. kneeling on one neck is responsible by comparison.
he's an ignorant pig that should be stocking shelves at the grocer, not given a position of authority he's clearly not mentally equipped for

/but young dumb and full of bullets is how pigs roll
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 0z79: Lambskincoat: They only care about LE lives, we may as well be video game characters to them.

You know, it's funny... when I'm playing GTA, I tend to apologize to any pedestrians I run over. It's just a video game character, but still.... something in me doesn't like hurting bystanders. Kind of wish more cops were like that.

There is an apology option in the game?


Yes, but only available in Canada.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

suid: You think this is bad?   One of our local cops fell asleep and ran over a bunch of cyclists, killing a couple of them and critically injuring others.   No prosecution, nothing.  Just a "demotion".

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/​sheriffs-deputy-who-killed-cyclists-de​moted/1850804/


He pled guilty so he might get a couple of months probation. That should serve as a warning to others.
 
adamatari
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Barbershop is code word for "crack house" in Houston.

So?


This can't be said enough.

I they were drunk, hitting a crack pipe and getting a blowjob on the sidewalkand got run over by a police office... it's still a vehicular manslaughter by the police officer.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have they announced the felony murder charges for the carjackers yet?
 
