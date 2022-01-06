 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone) Wannabe SpaceX astronaut demonstrates his Dexterity
    23-year-old Chandler Halderson, Father, Bart Halderson, Mother, son's fake life, Krista Halderson  
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slight overreaction?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


Probably a Bethesda game.  Farking buggy shiat.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


Probably a Bethesda game.  Farking buggy shiat.

Well, he does sound S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for another farkin paywall article
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


"scattering their remains across Southern Wisconsin"

Probably a collectathon.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fake Beard Bandit strikes again.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i told u i was hardcore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid can't help being a Karen. He was raised that way.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's probably not fair, but I generally have trouble working up sympathy for parents who get murdered by their adult children. I automatically conclude that over the course of twenty years of raising a child, if you couldn't engender any love or respect and you couldn't identify and address mental illness or criminal urges, maybe you're kind of not totally a victim?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: The Fake Beard Bandit strikes again.


It's the mole dead center on his adam's apple that's freaking me out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Blizzard just found their next head of Game Development.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.

I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.


I'm so old we called it Dungeon and Dragon. We were all so excited when that second dragon arrived, you youngsters just can't imagine.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Thanks for another farkin paywall article


https://webcache.googleusercontent.co​m​/search?q=cache:m_VadXoXWXkJ:https://w​ww.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-ne​ws/fake-spacex-job-murder-dismembermen​t-lies-1278750/+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl​=us
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.

I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the last time stay out of my room! Swings axe.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: I know it's probably not fair, but I generally have trouble working up sympathy for parents who get murdered by their adult children. I automatically conclude that over the course of twenty years of raising a child, if you couldn't engender any love or respect and you couldn't identify and address mental illness or criminal urges, maybe you're kind of not totally a victim?


and maybe sometimes kids just come out wrong and it's no ones fault.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How'd this guy know what my plan was?  Must be when google.docs got hacked.

Hope my SO doesn't see the article before Elon's offer arrives.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


Grand theft hack your parents to bits, V
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we sure he didn't start a company called "Pied Piper"?

/Seriously, he's the spitting image of that douche
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, confront people at your own risk
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not sure if pathological liar or just cornered, but I have bad experiences dealing with a pathological liar that got violent when you break down their lies.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: moto-geek: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.

I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.

I'm so old we called it Dungeon and Dragon. We were all so excited when that second dragon arrived, you youngsters just can't imagine.


Lucky you!  We didn't even have role playing games since division of labor hadn't been invented yet.
 
comrade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's got the crazy eyes.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man o man ... Wisconsin produces some of the most heinous criminals!  What the fark is wrong with all those white people?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whatdafarkisthis: Man o man ... Wisconsin produces some of the most heinous criminals!  What the fark is wrong with all those white people?


The 🥶 🧊
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: moto-geek: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.

I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.

[Fark user image image 425x225]


He knows what he did. Hail Satan!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Not sure if pathological liar or just cornered, but I have bad experiences dealing with a pathological liar that got violent when you break down their lies.


Yup. whole-part-about-feeling-compelled-to-​fabricate-a-job-working-for-spaceX out front shoulda told ya.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moto-geek: thehellisthis: We need to know which video games were involved before coming to any serious conclusions here.


I'm old enough to blame everything on Dungeons and Dragons.

I like to go proper oldschool with my scapegoating.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
