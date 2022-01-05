 Skip to content
"Bioengineered food" is about to hit the supermarkets. Just don't refer to them as GMOs. Those letters are really, really scary to stupid people. Bioengineered, though? That word's like a warm, soft blanket
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRANKENFOOD. Oooga booga! Now with nuclear power!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Farkin luddites.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GMOs are delicious.

Also they've come up with some really cool new fruits. Here's a strawberry wonton.
guinnessworldrecords.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bio-engineered a load into my toilet bowl this morning.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I bio-engineered a load into my toilet bowl this morning.


The new term for foods created with a boost from science is "bioengineered."

So... how was breakfast?
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, like lots of people thought those tomatoes the size of your mom weren't mutants.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that anti-GMO folks are also anti-vax?

Maybe they'll panic and starve to death.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people talk like there's nothing wrong with it.  My cousin ate a genetically modified trout and he is now, in fact, a trout from the waste down.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: GMOs are delicious.

Also they've come up with some really cool new fruits. Here's a strawberry wonton.
[guinnessworldrecords.com image 620x450]


Does it still taste like the American strawberry, because that would still suck.
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah yes but is it Plant Based?!?!?!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).


Oh they do, it's just pretty rare right now, and mostly just affects the farmers when they burn their fields.

Although there was an attempted firebomb where i went to university to stop research into GMO trees for the paper industry (and to sequester carbon)
 
Gyrony
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

El_Dan: FRANKENFOOD. Oooga booga! Now with nuclear power!


Came for this... Leaving now.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).


Maybe not as directly, but non-GMO foods take more land and resources than GMO crops (as do organic foods).  That's crop land that could be used to grow food for starving people or rewilded to help the environment, and there were those nutty anti-GMO nuts who destroyed the experimental golden rice crop, significantly delaying it's roll out and keeping it from helping curing Vitamin A deficiency which causes millions of cases of permanent but preventable blindness in children.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: GMOs are delicious.

Also they've come up with some really cool new fruits. Here's a strawberry wonton.
[guinnessworldrecords.com image 620x450]


Quit shaming, strawberries can fark who they want, they don't need your outdated notions of chastity
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thealmightyguru.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).


Except when they do
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Penn Drops Knowledge About Food
Youtube Bie7w3tsQ80
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: You people talk like there's nothing wrong with it.  My cousin ate a genetically modified trout and he is now, in fact, a trout from the waste down.


Better than being a trout from the waist up.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every fruit and veg you eat today has been modified by humans tinkering to create the current strains and varieties found originally in nature.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meat0918: theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).

Oh they do, it's just pretty rare right now, and mostly just affects the farmers when they burn their fields.


SMH. Why am I not surprised.

I guess at the very least, if those responsible are caught they can be prosecuted. People spewing anti-vax rhetoric only have to fear possibly being banned from Twitter.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should really tell the ovely-concerned folks about Carrots....


And how the time of reckoning with the orange menace is near.
Not that orange menace.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: GMOs are delicious.

Also they've come up with some really cool new fruits. Here's a strawberry wonton.
[guinnessworldrecords.com image 620x450]


Obviously created with a wonton disregard of nature.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When it comes down to it, the anti-GMO people are just as misinformed and certain about their opinions as the pro-GMO crowd.   Both sides think the other side are deluded morons, and both are right.

Optimistically, maybe 5% of the people on either side of this discussion is capable and has done the research to arrive at their position.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, there will finally be tomacco?  Thus completes the prophesies of The Simpson and the final credits can finally roll.  Not with a roar but with a "ahhh".
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gonegirl: What are the odds that anti-GMO folks are also anti-vax?

Maybe they'll panic and starve to death.


They are the same, I know people like this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: You people talk like there's nothing wrong with it.  My cousin ate a genetically modified trout and he is now, in fact, a trout from the waste down.


Better than being a trout from the waist up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.


Organic means no pesticides, among other things.  But unfortunately it has no legal weight (last time I checked).  The item in question can be certified organic by a trusted group (Oregon Tilth, as one example) but I don't think there's any consequence for labeling non-organic food as organic.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: You people talk like there's nothing wrong with it.  My cousin ate a genetically modified trout and he is now, in fact, a trout from the waste down.

Better than being a trout from the waist up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.

Organic means no pesticides, among other things.  But unfortunately it has no legal weight (last time I checked).  The item in question can be certified organic by a trusted group (Oregon Tilth, as one example) but I don't think there's any consequence for labeling non-organic food as organic.


No, it means no "chemical' pesticides. There are a few pesticides that are wholesomely organic. Permethrine for example.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).

Except when they do


*goes and flops into bed weeping*
 
Rosyna
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.

Organic means no pesticides, among other things.  But unfortunately it has no legal weight (last time I checked).  The item in question can be certified organic by a trusted group (Oregon Tilth, as one example) but I don't think there's any consequence for labeling non-organic food as organic.


That is definitely not what "organic" means. To get the "organic" labeling, the foods can only use natural pesticides, like copper sulfate. Often these are required in much higher quantities than safer synthetic pesticides.

See https://www.npr.org/sections/heal​th-sh​ots/2011/06/18/137249264/organic-pesti​cides-not-an-oxymoron
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.

Organic means no pesticides, among other things.  But unfortunately it has no legal weight (last time I checked).  The item in question can be certified organic by a trusted group (Oregon Tilth, as one example) but I don't think there's any consequence for labeling non-organic food as organic.


No it does not.

Organic means only approved organic pesticides, among other things that you are required to follow.

https://www.agdaily.com/technology/th​e​-list-of-pesticides-approved-for-organ​ic-production/

There are consequences for labeling non-organic food as organic, in theory at least.

https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/defaul​t​/files/media/How%20to%20File%20Complai​nt%20about%20Organic.pdf
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rosyna: ViolentEastCoastCity: Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.

Organic means no pesticides, among other things.  But unfortunately it has no legal weight (last time I checked).  The item in question can be certified organic by a trusted group (Oregon Tilth, as one example) but I don't think there's any consequence for labeling non-organic food as organic.

That is definitely not what "organic" means. To get the "organic" labeling, the foods can only use natural pesticides, like copper sulfate. Often these are required in much higher quantities than safer synthetic pesticides.

See https://www.npr.org/sections/healt​h-shots/2011/06/18/137249264/organic-p​esticides-not-an-oxymoron


Too much copper sulfate can make your soil too toxic for plants to even grow

https://homeguides.sfgate.com/effects​-​copper-sulfate-plants-27633.html
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gonegirl: What are the odds that anti-GMO folks are also anti-vax?

Maybe they'll panic and starve to death.


In my experience, there usually is a ton of overlap. 

I've begun thinking that people who adopt neo-Luddite mindsets are actually just frustrated workers. They feel the imbalance in the world, and are rightly upset about it, but instead of trying to figure out the specific cause of that imbalance, they're lashing out at the first inscrutable thing they lay eyes on. A lot of the time, that's something technological, because we live in a technological environment. 

Smartphones, the internet, GMOs, evil 5G microchip vaccines, and so forth. Whatever it ends up being, it's always the closest, most assailable thing in their field of view that they don't understand, so of course all their problems are because of that. Life would be so much simpler if we all just raised cattle on farms, never mind the fact that doing so is completely impossible, humans being as numerous as we are.

Someone literally wrote that bit about cattle, in a social media thread about wage inequality, not long ago. They included something about "I've been saying this since I was 18 years old", so there was some self-aggrandizing going on, but instead of doing my usual thing where I try explaining to them why that shiat just won't work anymore, I approached it from the angle of "hey, striking for higher wages is an actual, attainable solution to your problem, and organizing such things has never been easier than it is now, thanks to our ability to communicate over long distances, and reach really wide audiences, here's what you do:" 

They responded favorably to it, so IDK. May try that approach with others, if I feel up to it.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mmmmmm.....Mengele-an
 
ur14me
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.


Always thought "organic" is/was a poor choice of words to describe "unfarked-with" food.

/"original"?
//"chemical-and-pesticide-free"?
///"virgin"?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm hesitant about whats in these things. I'll stick to eating meat that was made from an animal injected with chemicals and hormones thanks
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unless you're using the exact same seeds as neolithic people, your food has been bio-engineered.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ur14me: Rosyna: If the "organic" lobby wants to label GMOs, then foods labeled "organic" should have to disclose every pesticide they used.

Always thought "organic" is/was a poor choice of words to describe "unfarked-with" food.

/"original"?
//"chemical-and-pesticide-free"?
///"virgin"?


Less farked with.

It's still farked with.

It's a faux purity symbol meant to extract money from gullible consumers.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Raoul Eaton: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: You people talk like there's nothing wrong with it.  My cousin ate a genetically modified trout and he is now, in fact, a trout from the waste down.

Better than being a trout from the waist up.

[Fark user image 259x194]


I thought that picture was a mermaid, done the right way around per Cat on Red Dwarf, not a merman?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bioneered from real pioneers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Bioneered from real pioneers
[Fark user image 425x425]


It's alright, but the taste varies from person to person.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).


I think their rage is misdirected. GMO technology is amazing and provides many benefits, but the way companies like Monsanto use it is horrifically unethical morally, legally, and environmentally and people attribute what Monsanto does with GMO technology in general.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: mmmmmm.....Mengele-an


Or Mendelian.  Whatever
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).


Except for keeping helpful GMOs out of countries that have food risk ( both straight starvation and nutrional deficiency). Off the top of my head, their is an engineered rice that contains the precursor to vitamin A. It is extremely important for eye development/health, but the nutters have mangaed to keep it from being adopted.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golde​n​_rice
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).

I think their rage is misdirected. GMO technology is amazing and provides many benefits, but the way companies like Monsanto use it is horrifically unethical morally, legally, and environmentally and people attribute what Monsanto does with GMO technology in general.


I've taken it much like the "Defund the Police" thing.  A more complex concept ruined to make a buzzword that only partially describes it.
 
maxheck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People who have never eaten say, a potato, maize, a bannana, pretty much any god-dang plant from the new world.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SirGunslinger: theknuckler_33: Anti-GMO folks are about as stupid as anti-vaxers, but at least they aren't actively harming others (AFAIK).

I think their rage is misdirected. GMO technology is amazing and provides many benefits, but the way companies like Monsanto use it is horrifically unethical morally, legally, and environmentally and people attribute what Monsanto does with GMO technology in general.

I've taken it much like the "Defund the Police" thing.  A more complex concept ruined to make a buzzword that only partially describes it.


I think people rightly recoiled at the notion that seeds could be patented at all or that you could be legally prevented from saving seed. I don't like that myself, or the non-propagation things attached to other plants. I understand some of the reasoning (plants are easy to propagate and a company wants a return on their investment); but don't necessarily agree with it.
 
