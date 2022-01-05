 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Mayo Clinic serves the mustard to 700 employees who now have time to ketchup on their vaccinations. What a pickle   (cbsnews.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I relish this.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they thought they were hot dogs but now they're just lips and @ssholes flapping in the wind
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a load of horsey sauce.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alright, give me Hamm on five.
 
farkalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should have been smothered and covered after their firing.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What a load of horsey sauce.


My horse is named Mayo

Mayo neighs
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ranch dressing

/what are we doing?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go wasbi assholes somewhere else!
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was Claire involved?
 
mekkab
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After being peppered like that, I bet that left 'em salty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]

Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained
 
mekkab
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
olorin604: Was Claire involved?

It hit her RSS feed and she got excited, until she read the article.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun: Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained

someone here the other day said it was vanilla pudding.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: New Rising Sun: Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained

someone here the other day said it was vanilla pudding.


What a poser.

*takes a shot of Duke's*
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"it's essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe."

the vaccine apparently keeps employees from getting infected and transmitting to others

Didn't work in my office
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
steklo: New Rising Sun: Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained

someone here the other day said it was vanilla pudding.

Probably a more convincing color as long as it's the right texture.  Yogurt is too white.  Can't imagine eating that much pudding in a sitting though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"someone say mustard in here?"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those healthcare workers who "took a stand" and got themselves fired by refusing to get vaxxed are going to be in for a rude awakening once they wake up an realize no other hospital wants to hire plaguerats either.

Good luck competing with all the other plaguerats in the nation for that single job opening in trumptown, Arkansas where they don't care.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Our organization had the same mandate as of Monday. I'm in IT and we haven't received a flood of account cancellation requests (actually, none that I'm aware of), so another line for my "why I'm glad to work with the people I do" list.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Prego! No, Ragu!

Wait, what?
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: steklo: New Rising Sun: Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained

someone here the other day said it was vanilla pudding.

Probably a more convincing color as long as it's the right texture.  Yogurt is too white.  Can't imagine eating that much pudding in a sitting though.


You just eat it really slow, I mean how else would you ride the bus all day eating pudding from a mayo jar!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun: Can't imagine eating that much pudding in a sitting though.

Not a fan of vanilla but chocolate pudding? I could eat my weight of it.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]

Six months later:
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Co-worker would put a dollop of mayo with a spoon on his fried chicken before every bite.
Every 4 bites or so he would just eat the spoonful of mayo.
He dropped dead at the vets office with his cat on his lap.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MnDuffman: Co-worker would put a dollop of mayo with a spoon on his fried chicken before every bite.
Every 4 bites or so he would just eat the spoonful of mayo.
He dropped dead at the vets office with his cat on his lap.

Probably Lupus.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MnDuffman: Co-worker would put a dollop of mayo with a spoon on his fried chicken before every bite.
Every 4 bites or so he would just eat the spoonful of mayo.
He dropped dead at the vets office with his cat on his lap.


What was his Fark id?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darinwil: New Rising Sun: steklo: New Rising Sun: Lol. Wash mayo jar > insert greek yogurt or skyr > go in public > eat > be entertained

someone here the other day said it was vanilla pudding.

Probably a more convincing color as long as it's the right texture.  Yogurt is too white.  Can't imagine eating that much pudding in a sitting though.

You just eat it really slow, I mean how else would you ride the bus all day eating pudding from a mayo jar!


Doesn't have to be a big jar of mayo. Use one of the tiny ones from liquor stores that cost $8.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
liquor store mayo?
 
