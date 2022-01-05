 Skip to content
(NBC News) Case of 14-year old who was raped and murdered in 1995 solved using genetic testing databases. Glenn Beck's anxiety skyrockets
    More: Interesting, Detective, DNA, Police, Fulton County, Georgia, Crime, murder of a 14-year-old Atlanta girl, Nacole Smith, cold cases  
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, we're just asking questions.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was acquainted with the Mother through work back when it happened. It was horrible and tragic. She ended up leaving the job over it.

I honestly am amazed the deceased suspect managed to keep his mouth shut for all that time.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why hasn't he denied it?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: the guy who did it died a few months ago of liver & kidney failure but this wasn't his only victim.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Massa Damnata: Why hasn't he denied it?


Got a oujia board?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Saget not feeling too comfy either, eh Gilbert?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said I never raped her.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland has de facto banned the use of genetic genealogy databases in law enforcement. There are some options available but this kind of investigation would almost certainly be deterred.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He died last August."

That's a bold strategy, Cottom.   Let's see how it plays out for him.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile we act like people actually runaway
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hehe, nice headline Subs. One day Glenn Beck will be brought before justice for more than just doing a shiatty impersonation of Colonel Sanders and squandering chalk
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Arnold?  You son of a biatch!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: Maryland has de facto banned the use of genetic genealogy databases in law enforcement. There are some options available but this kind of investigation would almost certainly be deterred.


Knowing a good bit about this case, depending on how the cops wrote up the warrant request, I think it would be granted under the law as described.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an older meme headline sir, but it checks out.

/liter upvote
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities did not reveal the suspect's name at the news conference, but later identified him to NBC News as 49-year-old Kelvin Arnold.
Fark user imageView Full Size

His show canceled, rejected by Winnie, his life took a dark turn.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Authorities did not reveal the suspect's name at the news conference, but later identified him to NBC News as 49-year-old Kelvin Arnold.
[Fark user image image 236x292]
His show canceled, rejected by Winnie, his life took a dark turn.


Too many stories of swordplay, piracy and revenge.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hoping that one day the murder of my former foster sister will be solved this way.  She wasn't living with us anymore at the time she was murdered at the age of 12.  Strangled, sexually assaulted, and left next to a tree on a golf course.  I was 9 years old at the time and I've never forgotten her.  Hollywood , FL police reopened the cold case in 2011...but still nothing.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile we act like people actually runaway


The statistics on the number of people that just go missing are...unsettling.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile we act like people actually runaway


You're telling me that Soul Asylum video was lying to us all these years?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigMax: X-Geek: Authorities did not reveal the suspect's name at the news conference, but later identified him to NBC News as 49-year-old Kelvin Arnold.
[Fark user image image 236x292]
His show canceled, rejected by Winnie, his life took a dark turn.

Too many stories of swordplay, piracy and revenge.


Don't forget the kissing.

Oh God, NOT THE KISSING!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: I keep hoping that one day the murder of my former foster sister will be solved this way.  She wasn't living with us anymore at the time she was murdered at the age of 12.  Strangled, sexually assaulted, and left next to a tree on a golf course.  I was 9 years old at the time and I've never forgotten her.  Hollywood , FL police reopened the cold case in 2011...but still nothing.


I've always wondered if the killers of Adam Walsh were involved.  Stacy was murdered 6/17/1980, Adam Walsh was 7/27/81.  The golf course she was found on was just under 2 miles from the mall Adam was taken from.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Kevin Arnold?  You son of a biatch!

[Fark user image 425x343]

Oh, wait!


We shouldn't be surprised, not after hearing the horrific allegations made by Evan Rachel Wood and others against the kid who played Paul on that show.
 
