(CNBC)   Harvard economist provides handy tips to having money. Tip 1: Start with money   (cnbc.com) divider line
34 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some real duds in there if you're not srooge mcduck.

4. Mortgages are tax and financial losers. Pay them off ASAP.Think about it: If you have $100,000 that you can invest right now in a bond earning 1.5%, you'd have $1,500 in interest income over the course of a year. But if you had a $100,000 debt at a 3.2% interest that you could pay off right now, you'd save $3,200 over the course of the year in interest payments.
On balance, you'd make $1,700 with no risk by investing in debt repayment rather than investing in the bond.

Um yeah. But if your mortgage rate is 3.2 percent you can do much better than that in the market with a fairly low risk portfolio. It is a VERY rare year where my investments make less than my mortgage rate.

7. Choose jobs that everyone but you hates. All else being equal - skills, education and experience - people with unpleasant, nerve-racking, insecure, disturbing or financially risky jobs get paid more than people with the same skills working jobs with none of these drawbacks.
Economists call the extra pay a "compensating differential." The key to taking advantage of it is to find something that you love and, ideally, others don't.

Sure. I guess. If you value money more than quality of life and would prefer to die of ulcers and stress young er but rich.

19. Retiring early is financial suicide. Yes, there are situations where retiring early makes sense. But very few of us think of early retirement as what it really is: a decision to take the longest and most expensive vacation (that most of us can't afford).
Putting it this way makes clear that the wonderful benefits - extra time with the grandkids, freedom to pursue hobbies, reduction in stress - all come at a high price: the loss of years, if not decades, of earnings.

Well sure. Don't retire if you can't afford to I guess. BUT, if you can afford to retire now why would you work longer just to die with more money in the bank?  What did that extra money do for you?


Economists are (supposed to be) experts in money. Clearly they are not experts at life.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The easiest way to make a small fortune is to start with a large one.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well.

THAT was depressing.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Step 1: fall out of the right vagina.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus: Step 1: fall out of the right vagina.

My mom only had the one, so not a lot of choice there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There are some real duds in there if you're not srooge mcduck.

There is a sweet spot of money and quality of life.
Money can't buy happiness.  But. Being on a very tight budget can be very depressing.

I think you're reading too much into these.  This article might as well be a ink blot test.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy: the wonderful benefits - extra time with the grandkids, freedom to pursue hobbies, reduction in stress - all come at a high price: the loss of years, if not decades, of earnings.

This really tells you all you need to know. This person sees "earnings" as the goal rather than a means to an end. If I can get those benefits with the money I've already earned, why TF do I need more?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A toast to the person who wrote this article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Buy your home in cash?

Lol.

I mean, that might not even be good financial advice if you can do it.  There are big tax breaks for mortgages.  If you have $100k and a good job you can get a good rate on your mortgage and conservatively invest your $100k, take advantage of the tax breaks and work out okay.

Now a car, if you can pay cash...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Money actually can buy happiness up to  upper middle class.  Psychologists have studied it. More money can't buy rich people more happiness, but below like 100k per annum absolutely it can
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You should be able to beat 1.5% return on investment.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have $100,000 to invest...,

Stopped reading there.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy: Economists are (supposed to be) experts in money. Clearly they are not experts at life.

I would point out that you are thinking too small. Are you considering generational wealth or just not outliving your savings? Not countless millions, but passing an unexpected nest egg to your children as they approach retirement. Doing so means that they will have more resources. Hopefully they will pay it forward. The calculus for when to retire is complicated and until Single Payer arrives there is a bright line of 65 unless you receive healthcare from another source (government, tricare, union...).
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ok, where's the image of all the examples of poor/middle class?

you know which one
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All else being equal - skills, education and experience - people with unpleasant, nerve-racking, insecure, disturbing or financially risky jobs get paid more than people with the same skills working jobs with none of these drawbacks.

I can't think of a single job where this is true. The shiattier the job is, the less you're paid for it. If any 8-figure C-level executives want to test this theory, I'm open to switch careers. If you want to argue that it only applies to someone with the exact same job, it still isn't true. The overachievers are saddled with extra work and less appreciation.
 
Randrew
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Having more of your money packed in your home is a way to shelter it from federal and state asset-income taxation."

I need to get the article's college professor guy to explain that to my county property tax collector.  That shiat just keeps going up.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So Number 1 is:

If you're from a poor family you better get used to not having access to nice things, particularly since you have reduced ability to make personal investments to improve earning potential, also you will need to rely on charity. P.S food and accommodation are apparently free now.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And a prenup seems to presume you are the one in the marriage with money... on the topic of money savings... how about eloping?  

Wait until 70 to take Social Security is all fine and well if you can either work until 70 or have stopgap funds... and remember, those stopgap funds my also be earning interest.

The casino rule for the stock market?  Oh come on... steadily put money in a diverse portfolio.  Buy a less expensive reliable car instead of the prestige car.  Learn to cook instead of eating out all the time.  Marry someone else who makes decent money.  Don't have 18 kids.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Own a house" and "change jobs frequently" are at odds here.

Also "get married for benefits" and "expect to get divorced" is a hell of a life attitude.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What should be the ideal ratio of private planes to luxury yachts, if I want to maximize my returns?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. Go to college. Don't borrow any money. Even if you have to go to a lowly state school. Surely you can find $60k in the couch cushions.
2. Buy a house and pay cash for it. Mortgages are for losers.

This d-bag is probably the same genius that thinks single moms have $50k in dividend income and an average household has $400k in income.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy: Economists are (supposed to be) experts in money. Clearly they are not experts at life.

"The financial crises of the past two decades, and our failure to predict them, have wreaked havoc on more than just the global economy. The bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, the Enron scandal and the global financial crisis of 2008 have led to a loss of faith in economics itself.

But these crises and scandals do not mean that the science of economics is inherently unreliable. Most of them occurred because we ignored what we knew.

Perhaps most obviously, we deputized - and continue to deputize - the wrong people as authorities. For instance, many assume that the real experts on the subject of money are those who have a lot of it. But the opinions of wealthy tycoons are often dissociated from scientific evidence, out of touch with reality and all too plainly wrong. Amassing wealth as an individual is not the same thing as building and sustaining broad economic growth across nations. Often, making a private fortune is a matter of luck. 'Fortuna' is the Latin word for luck, after all."

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/​l​a-oe-ioannidis-economics-is-a-science-​20171114-story.html
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Sexy Jesus: Step 1: fall out of the right vagina.

My mom only had the one, so not a lot of choice there.

Left-vagina-kid-like-typing detected.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA:4. Mortgages are tax and financial losers. Pay them off ASAP.Think about it: If you have $100,000 that you can invest right now in a bond earning 1.5%, you'd have $1,500 in interest income over the course of a year. But if you had a $100,000 debt at a 3.2% interest that you could pay off right now, you'd save $3,200 over the course of the year in interest payments.
On balance, you'd make $1,700 with no risk by investing in debt repayment rather than investing in the bond.

Sure, maybe if you have the means to pay the mortgage off in full, today.

I'd guess that's not most people with a mortgage.  Despite what it seems, paying off your mortgage "ASAP" by making additional payments in this situation is incredibly risky.  Way more risky then any diversified investment you could make.

Let's say you take this advice and put all your extra money into paying off your mortgage ASAP.

Then *whoops* you get laid off.  Now you have very little emergency saving (you were working to pay off your mortgage ASAP, remember?), and most of your assets tied up in equity.

But guess what? No bank is going to give a home equity loan to an unemployed guy with no income to pay it back.  And even if they do, you're now paying interest on money you could have saved.

Then you get foreclosed.

Lets say instead of putting that money into paying off the mortgage immediately you put that money into a conservative investment.  Then the same scenario plays out.  Guess what? All that money you would have locked away in equity is now available to you liquid.  You can float through years of unemployment without risking losing your house.  And if you don't get laid off, once the value of your saving gets high enough to retire your mortgage you can do so, and immediately see a massive reduction in cost of living.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tip 1: start with money
Tip 2: if unable to start with money, start with a brick and find someone who has.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most conventional investment advice is, to be nice, of dubious value.

He forgot to include: "including and especially everything in this article"

Utter garbage all the way through
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, today on Fark I learned that stock gains are more of a sure thing than the interest payments on a mortgage amortization schedule.
 
Randrew
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
zez: ok, where's the image of all the examples of poor/middle class?

you know which one

Just Bingle it, my bored, brow-beat buddy.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could pay off the last of my mortgage that's at 3% interest, but I'm making 20% on the market each year, so I'm holding onto that $80,000 -- which is now $96,000.

When that mortgage gets close to $20,000, then I'll be paying it off. Cuz the gains on that are just silly.

Full disclosure: part of my income is from Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Please, please, please close your bank account and move to a credit union. HURT ME! (but I am literally betting you won't)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
the easiest way to get yourself a small fortune is to start with a large one.
 
Randrew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ElecricalPast: Most conventional investment advice is, to be nice, of dubious value.

He forgot to include: "including and especially everything in this article"

Utter garbage all the way through

Not really.  A lot of people can take some good advice from this, if they're in a position to do so.

What I'd like to see is an article like this end with something like:

- If you see wisdom in this advice but don't see any way you could make it work for you, click HERE for resources to help you get there.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wow, today on Fark I learned that stock gains are more of a sure thing than the interest payments on a mortgage amortization schedule.


Over a long enough horizon they certainly are, I'm 20 years from retirement, on that kind of horizon my stocks absolutely will vastly outperform my mortgage. If it doesn't then I don't have to worry about it because the economy will be in such bad shape that I won't be able to afford my tax payments and so the mortgage will be moot.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PanicMan: "Own a house" and "change jobs frequently" are at odds here.

Only job I know this works for is independent consulting or working for a large or boutique consulting firm
 
