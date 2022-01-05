 Skip to content
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Fark's Swear Jar just went live. This has been a long-awaited feature, or at least I was awaiting it. Barring drunken rants on the politics tab I probably won't use it much, but even so it does raise options.

How do you handle profanity in your writing? Do you stand by the Precision F-Strike or is the Cluster F-Bomb more to your liking? (Warning: TVTropes links, your afternoon may disappear if you go down that rabbit hole too far.) I tend to try to make my dialog as close to how people actually speak in real life as I can, but on the other hand, a lot of my formative years were around Marines or sailors so what seems normal to me is probably . . . well, a fucking mess to others. How do you handle it?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perkele!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just seasoning, not the main ingredient. Unless the setting and/or characters call for it. One of my buddies is writing a novel set on a nuclear submarine, for example. A plethora of prime profanity, for obvious reasons.

One difficult thing is that people of different ages use profanity differently. Different mix of swears, in different quantities, at different times. (E.g. I haven't seen anyone below the age of forty use 'hell' as a swear word.)  Properly done, it can help characterize someone. Improperly done, it can take the reader right out of 'suspension of disbelief'.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I never really thought much about profanity in my writing. Sometimes my characters cuss up a storm. Others don't. I usually go by does using the F bomb or similar words suit my characters, and when should they use them? I'm working on a flash fiction piece right now in which the main character tosses about some F bombs because he's frustrated. It suits him. This is for my horror writing. My erotic romance writing called for a lot of profanity, but I tried to keep the words from being too cringe-worthy. I don't write erotica or romance anymore so that's a moot point for me now.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're angry, use nothing but swear words.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I may be the only person in the 227 years of US Naval history to be written up for "profane language."  I have a page 13 entry in my service jacket for literally swearing like a sailor.  So I consider myself a bit of an expert.

The answer is "Who is the character?"  Bobby Shaftoe (the greatest literary character ever) could carpet bomb you with profanity and it would be perfectly natural.   Mr. Darcy?  Not so much.
 
CrashTheGame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Every once in awhile I revisit fark because of the fond memories I have of it decades ago. But now everytime I dig into the comment thread I am overwhelmed by sadness and pity for the content I see.

How far the mentality of the average farmer has fallen. Y'all are like Neo at the beginning of the new Matrix.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrashTheGame: Every once in awhile I revisit fark because of the fond memories I have of it decades ago. But now everytime I dig into the comment thread I am overwhelmed by sadness and pity for the content I see.

How far the mentality of the average farmer has fallen. Y'all are like Neo at the beginning of the new Matrix.


Just not your daguerreotype, eh?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
toraque: So Fark's Swear Jar just went live. This has been a long-awaited feature, or at least I was awaiting it. Barring drunken rants on the politics tab I probably won't use it much, but even so it does raise options.

How do you handle profanity in your writing? Do you stand by the Precision F-Strike or is the Cluster F-Bomb more to your liking? (Warning: TVTropes links, your afternoon may disappear if you go down that rabbit hole too far.) I tend to try to make my dialog as close to how people actually speak in real life as I can, but on the other hand, a lot of my formative years were around Marines or sailors so what seems normal to me is probably . . . well, a farking mess to others. How do you handle it?

I'm definitely a Precision F-Strike type. So precision that I don't think I've used it in any of my FFA entries.

In the first draft of my first FFA story, there was a running gag of Dan swearing in weird, comically nonsensical ways every time things went badly enough. Stuff like "shiat, fark, ass, hell, damn, Bob Saget!"

My sister was given a copy to review and didn't like it. She said it was dumb and didn't add anything, so out it went.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CrashTheGame: How far the mentality of the average farmer has fallen. Y'all are like Neo at the beginning of the new Matrix.

Hey, farming isn't what it used it be. It can be tough to get enough crops made in time nowadays.

I'm starting to wonder if Fark has gotten more cynical in the last few years or if I'm just noticing it more. Like I don't think I can remember a CSB Sunday thread where someone doesn't mention being estranged from immediate family members.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brought to you by:

geekgirlauthority.comView Full Size
 
Joe Six-Keg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Christ, I haven't been able to post in one of these in ages...

Swearing is definitely something I do irl and in my writing. One of the reasons I can't/don't want to write high fantasy is the severe disconnect a good F-bomb would cause when a dragon decides to drop a deuce in the middle of Our Intrepid Heroes. Also, I'm really frigging tired of swords and sorcery, so there's that.
I'm of the "it depends" mind when it comes to profanity. Clusters are great when you want to exemplify frustration in your characters. I usually limit it to three of the word in question, and just add some kind of indicator that the word's repeated. No need to pad the word count that way.
The precision strikes are wonderful in dialogue, especially when you're doing an exchange between a pissed-off detective and an archangel of the Heavenly Host. That's actually a scene in my next book (book 14, holy crap, what have I done?), which I hope to have out in four months, and from those who've heard it, including my editor (who enjoys making me cry), likes the precision strike.
Anyway, if your characters have established themselves as potty mouths, let it rip. As several folks above noted, as long as it sounds natural, let those F-bombs drop.
 
