(MSN)   Meth? Ain't nobody got time for that, I got spider monkeys
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I didn't know what they are, the concept of a spider monkey would actually be terrifying, like "John Carpenter's Spider Monkeys."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't forget to use the special comb
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on Earth would anyone want a spider monkey is beyond me.

Monkeys make horrible pets. They sh*t everywhere, they destroy household objects, make a mess out of everything and you can't even cook or serve food in your house because they will steal it.

What?  They are going to be placed in a cage in the back yard?

ok then.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four Monkeys in a Bag, that's a very lucky Tarot card.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And when they turn on you..,.
The good news is the chimp ripped off your face
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want one that will play a piano by dancing on it. I'll call him Tom Hanks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Really?  I need to find a bag I can fit in.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Border agents do not mess around. Ncsb: we were traveling in Southern Texas on business and I said to this young lady I worked with, "we should go to Mexico!" So we jumped in our rental car and did. After driving around for about an hour we realized we had really screwed up and turned around and went back through the border gate. The guy asked how long we'd been in Mexico and I said 'about an hour'. That set off all kinds of alarms. They literally dismantled the interior of our rental car looking for drugs. We were detained for hours. They opened our luggage and laid it all out. The girl with me was pissed off at me which ruined any chance I thought I had. I was called "El Chumpo" at work for weeks.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember something about that. And it wasn't even her monkey! It's because of cautionary events like hers that I avoid people with monkeys or guns. And if I can help it, minor children.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jimjays: It's because of cautionary events like hers that I avoid people with monkeys or guns. And if I can help it, minor children.

Right on. I too tend to stay away from small children. Nothing but trouble makers.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad as they are, this is better than someone smuggling in a bag full of monkey spiders

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was returning to LAX from Cabo one Xmas (used to be a tradition but that's another CSB) and the Customs dude asked "Do you have any fruits, vegetables, or agricultural products?"

Me, being an honest citizen and ignoring queen bughunter's nudges and shooshes: "I have a mango I was going to eat on the plane, but forgot."

Customs agent:  Searches ALL our shiat.

/lernt my lesson that day, I tell you what
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably gonna be harder to find three friends
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Good
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I imagine the monkeys were going bonkers in that closed duffel bag and the screeching and movement were a dead giveaway of chicanery afoot to inspectors. That's why I conceal my spider monkeys in a soundproof steel cylinder with a specialized internal breathing apparatus and then put that in the duffel bag. Works every time
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It promised be a tasty mango, too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I was planning to misspell my name and hope nobody notices.
 
