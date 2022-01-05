Fark NotNewsletter: Farkers requested this new feature, I swear

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-01-05 1:58:47 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your New Year's been well.
The SwearJar is finally here! We've tested it and it looks ready to go, but no doubt something else will crop up, so let us know if/when it does. It's 20 FarkUnits (FUs) to use the SwearJar. Early on someone pointed out that at 20 FUs, most people wouldn't want to use the Swear Jar. Turns out that's exactly the point - if everyone used it all the time, it wouldn't be fun. As always, suggestions and ideas are welcome. Especially UI/UX suggestions. Feel free to drop me an email.
January is the best time of the year for everyone to sign up for TotalFark, by the way. Ad revenues always drop hard in January, and this year is no exception - down by half again as per usual. So if you were thinking of jumping in, now's the time! As an added bonus, you can use FUs for both the SwearJar and a TotalFark subscription. And for the next features we add - speaking of which, we'll be asking TotalFarkers in the near future what the next feature should be. I've got a list already from a previous discussion. More soon.
This week on Thursday, January 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the return of the Fark News Livestream, New Year's Eve edition. We'll touch omicron briefly, but not long enough to be a misdemeanor. Lots of weird weather news, hero dogs, a giant shiny metal asteroid, and a list of stuff to buy at the store before the hoarding hits high gear. Come join us!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
SBinRR explained what happened to John Madden
PoweredByIrony considered how terrible a man who mistook his daughter for an intruder and shot and killed her will feel
TheMaskedArmadillo fondly remembered John Madden
Driedsponge defended the dad who shot his daughter because he thought she was an intruder
scobee1210 criticized the priorities of a man who ranted about COVID vaccines before setting himself on fire
Harry Freakstorm described how to tell a fake vaccine card from a real one
LordBeavis wanted the Department of Defense to take stronger actions against problem airline passengers
bearded clamorer wasn't all that impressed by the James Webb Space Telescope
Lambskincoat commented about allegations that a CEO made male employees visit brothels and strip clubs
Combustion shared what it was like back when Charlie Chaplin was a Farker
Smart:
Barricaded Gunman had helpful information if you don't want to get vaccinated and take other precautions
Demetrius explained why Betty White died right after People Magazine put out an issue celebrating her upcoming 100th birthday
phimuskapsi told us about Great Grandma who lived to the age of 101
namegoeshere reminded us that as bad as everything might seem right now, it's actually worse
hardinparamedic figured that it's a good idea to learn how to not murder someone while you're doing your job
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen pointed out how a lot of people will remember John Madden
kokomo61 described how an experienced and competent gun owner should handle a possible break-in
hubiestubert shared what it's like to be conscious but unable to move or communicate while hospital staff think you're basically gone
CSB Sunday Morning: Job interviews - the good, the bad, and the surreal
Smart: ElPrimitivo got a job at Denny's
Funny: MorningBreath interviewed a man from a parallel universe
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
AstroJesus wondered if the Farker who submitted the news flash about Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction was ghilty
Mr. Coffee Nerves explained what's really happening in Florida
kevorting noticed something about a man who sent Eric Swalwell messages saying he should be "hung" and shot
beerrun had some idea of why Ron DeSantis had been largely invisible lately
Harry Freakstorm knew of the kind of trick that won't work on Madison Cawthorn
Politics Smart:
educated pointed out that low pay isn't the only reason many companies are having trouble hiring
Martian_Astronomer had ideas for how anti-vaxxers can receive medical care that's compatible with their beliefs
Bootleg had a plan to get one of those jobs where it doesn't matter how much it pays
edmo suggested experimenting on COVID deniers
Circusdog320 had news for people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
jaylight2003 got the side-eye from this fancy cat
RedZoneTuba went with the "distracted boyfriend" meme
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed how different some of the "Star Wars" actors looked off camera
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a smug marshmallow
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed a group of stoned faces
kabloink discovered what David's brother looked like
Yammering_Splat_Vector looked for the hide-and-seek champion
Yammering_Splat_Vector remembered to save the liver
Parallax predicted that cats are going to live it up in 2022
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed someone who's about to give sharks some bad ideas
Fartist Friday: Happy Gnu Ears
RedZoneTuba drew a blue gnu
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We'll celebrate National Word Nerd Day by creating "Eye Rhymes" using words that look alike but don't sound alike. For example, rough/bough; love/move; wind/bind, etc. Our contest's theme to ring in this new year: create "Eye Rhymes" about our hopes for 2022.
Farktography: Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny
orionid revealed the dramatic appearance of magnified chipped paint
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
First opening its doors in 1800, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte has seen its last Day-O
John Madden has passed away. He will be buried in a casket, in a chicken, in a duck, in a turkey
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece
Ghilty
Mississippians Miss Miss Mississippi
Not to be anal, but yes, tildes are important
Giants OT Matt Peart held out after knee injury. Giants don't want to roll the bones and Rush him back, as much as he loves the limelight, doctors saw subdivisions and hope his knee doesn't need the caress of steel
Trump reportedly suffers "meltdown in Mar-a-Lago" as the 1/6 committee is reportedly closing in on him, which hopefully will be followed by him being "Livid in Leavenworth" or "Freaking out in Florence"
Texas goes full socialist, begs Brandon to save the day
Compensate for the lobster tail's low-fat content by rolling them in mayo and ranch-seasoned bread crumbs before sticking them in your new air fryer
Oh great, now we have to tame 14 new species of shrews
Ancient dinosaur tracks discovered on Welsh beach. Paleontologists name it Pwllgwyndnnrllengwyngyllasaur
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and we have three people with tickets to the 1000 Club, Unfortunately, due to... um, "supply chain issues," we didn't get in a copy of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and so we'll be showing "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." I mean, they have some of the same actors, right? Luckily we have plenty of leftover candy corn for snacks. On the scoreboard, FrancoFile came out on top with 1047, followed by TwoHead in second with 1022 and Autoerotic Defenestration in third with 1014. The Third Man made fourth with 995, and oldernell came in fifth with 983.
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about KFC in Japan and their now-"traditional" Christmas Party Barrel. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that the ¥3700 (~$32 American) bucket also comes with Japanese Christmas cake and a bottle of sparkling white wine - because even the Japanese have figured out that wine helps make time with your family go by a little bit easier. They give us weird anime, and we return the favor with unhealthy food and booze, so I'm gonna say we're even on this one.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Confederate statue gave us another time capsule last week. 93% of quiztakers knew that Richmond, VA until recently held a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. I'm gonna say that the fact that they buried those time capsules in the foundation of the statue meant that even they knew back then it was coming down eventually.
The hardest question on this week's' Hard Quiz was about a job opening on Piel Island in the UK. Only 48% of quiztakers caught the article about the old island and its ruined castle and its history that dates back to the late 1400s and the War of the Roses. The area had sided against King Henry, and so fast-forward a couple of centuries and they decided to have their own king of the island. And who would be more qualified to be a king than the "landlord" of the pub - i.e., the guy who pulled pints and managed the place. Can't say I argue with the logic, nor the tradition of dousing the new pubmaster with beer instead of beating him around the head and neck with a sword.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the French term "carte blanche" 94% of quiztakers knew this literally meant "blank document," as in a signed order left for the recipient to fill in - thus how we use it in America to mean "freedom to accomplish a task in the matter one sees fit." As opposed to Cate Blanchette, who is an actress, or "carb blanch," which is when you boil potatoes and then immediately stick them in ice water to keep them slightly crispy.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
