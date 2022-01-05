Fark NotNewsletter: Farkers requested this new feature, I swear

 Skip to content
 
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-01-05 1:58:47 PM (48 comments)
More: FarkBlog

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 2:18 PM



A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your New Year's been well.

The SwearJar is finally here!  We've tested it and it looks ready to go, but no doubt something else will crop up, so let us know if/when it does.  It's 20 FarkUnits (FUs) to use the SwearJar.  Early on someone pointed out that at 20 FUs, most people wouldn't want to use the Swear Jar.  Turns out that's exactly the point - if everyone used it all the time, it wouldn't be fun.  As always, suggestions and ideas are welcome.  Especially UI/UX suggestions. Feel free to drop me an email.

January is the best time of the year for everyone to sign up for TotalFark, by the way.  Ad revenues always drop hard in January, and this year is no exception - down by half again as per usual.  So if you were thinking of jumping in, now's the time!  As an added bonus, you can use FUs for both the SwearJar and a TotalFark subscription.  And for the next features we add - speaking of which, we'll be asking TotalFarkers in the near future what the next feature should be.  I've got a list already from a previous discussion.  More soon.

This week on Thursday, January 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the return of the Fark News Livestream, New Year's Eve edition.  We'll touch omicron briefly, but not long enough to be a misdemeanor.  Lots of weird weather news, hero dogs, a giant shiny metal asteroid, and a list of stuff to buy at the store before the hoarding hits high gear. Come join us!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
SBinRR explained what happened to John Madden
PoweredByIrony considered how terrible a man who mistook his daughter for an intruder and shot and killed her will feel
TheMaskedArmadillo fondly remembered John Madden
Driedsponge defended the dad who shot his daughter because he thought she was an intruder
scobee1210 criticized the priorities of a man who ranted about COVID vaccines before setting himself on fire
Harry Freakstorm described how to tell a fake vaccine card from a real one
LordBeavis wanted the Department of Defense to take stronger actions against problem airline passengers
bearded clamorer wasn't all that impressed by the James Webb Space Telescope
Lambskincoat commented about allegations that a CEO made male employees visit brothels and strip clubs
Combustion shared what it was like back when Charlie Chaplin was a Farker

Smart:
Barricaded Gunman had helpful information if you don't want to get vaccinated and take other precautions
Demetrius explained why Betty White died right after People Magazine put out an issue celebrating her upcoming 100th birthday
phimuskapsi told us about Great Grandma who lived to the age of 101
namegoeshere reminded us that as bad as everything might seem right now, it's actually worse
hardinparamedic figured that it's a good idea to learn how to not murder someone while you're doing your job
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen pointed out how a lot of people will remember John Madden
kokomo61 described how an experienced and competent gun owner should handle a possible break-in
hubiestubert shared what it's like to be conscious but unable to move or communicate while hospital staff think you're basically gone

CSB Sunday MorningJob interviews - the good, the bad, and the surreal
Smart:  ElPrimitivo got a job at Denny's
FunnyMorningBreath interviewed a man from a parallel universe

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

Politics Funny:
AstroJesus wondered if the Farker who submitted the news flash about Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction was ghilty
Mr. Coffee Nerves explained what's really happening in Florida
kevorting noticed something about a man who sent Eric Swalwell messages saying he should be "hung" and shot
beerrun had some idea of why Ron DeSantis had been largely invisible lately
Harry Freakstorm knew of the kind of trick that won't work on Madison Cawthorn

Politics Smart:
educated pointed out that low pay isn't the only reason many companies are having trouble hiring
Martian_Astronomer had ideas for how anti-vaxxers can receive medical care that's compatible with their beliefs
Bootleg had a plan to get one of those jobs where it doesn't matter how much it pays
edmo suggested experimenting on COVID deniers
Circusdog320 had news for people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
jaylight2003 got the side-eye from this fancy cat
RedZoneTuba went with the "distracted boyfriend" meme
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed how different some of the "Star Wars" actors looked off camera
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a smug marshmallow
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed a group of stoned faces
kabloink discovered what David's brother looked like
Yammering_Splat_Vector looked for the hide-and-seek champion
Yammering_Splat_Vector remembered to save the liver
Parallax predicted that cats are going to live it up in 2022
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed someone who's about to give sharks some bad ideas

Fartist FridayHappy Gnu Ears
RedZoneTuba drew a blue gnu

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We'll celebrate Nation​al Word Nerd Day by creating "Eye Rhymes" using words that look alike but don't sound alike. For example, rough/bough; love/move; wind/bind, etc. Our contest's theme to ring in this new year: create "Eye Rhymes" about our hopes for 2022.


FarktographyItsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny
orionid revealed the dramatic appearance of magnified chipped paint


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

First opening its doors in 1800, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte has seen its last Day-O

John Madden has passed away. He will be buried in a casket, in a chicken, in a duck, in a turkey

Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece

Ghilty

Mississippians Miss Miss Mississippi

Not to be anal, but yes, tildes are important

Giants OT Matt Peart held out after knee injury. Giants don't want to roll the bones and Rush him back, as much as he loves the limelight, doctors saw subdivisions and hope his knee doesn't need the caress of steel

Trump reportedly suffers "meltdown in Mar-a-Lago" as the 1/6 committee is reportedly closing in on him, which hopefully will be followed by him being "Livid in Leavenworth" or "Freaking out in Florence"

Texas goes full socialist, begs Brandon to save the day

Compensate for the lobster tail's low-fat content by rolling them in mayo and ranch-seasoned bread crumbs before sticking them in your new air fryer

Oh great, now we have to tame 14 new species of shrews

Ancient dinosaur tracks discovered on Welsh beach. Paleontologists name it Pwllgwyndnnrllengwyngyllasaur


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and we have three people with tickets to the 1000 Club, Unfortunately, due to... um, "supply chain issues," we didn't get in a copy of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and so we'll be showing "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." I mean, they have some of the same actors, right? Luckily we have plenty of leftover candy corn for snacks. On the scoreboard, FrancoFile came out on top with 1047, followed by TwoHead in second with 1022 and Autoerotic Defenestration in third with 1014. The Third Man made fourth with 995, and oldernell came in fifth with 983.

The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about KFC in Japan and their now-"traditional" Christmas Party Barrel. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that the ¥3700 (~$32 American) bucket also comes with Japanese Christmas cake and a bottle of sparkling white wine - because even the Japanese have figured out that wine helps make time with your family go by a little bit easier. They give us weird anime, and we return the favor with unhealthy food and booze, so I'm gonna say we're even on this one.

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Confederate statue gave us another time capsule last week. 93% of quiztakers knew that Richmond, VA until recently held a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. I'm gonna say that the fact that they buried those time capsules in the foundation of the statue meant that even they knew back then it was coming down eventually. 

The hardest question on this week's' Hard Quiz was about a job opening on Piel Island in the UK. Only 48% of quiztakers caught the article about the old island and its ruined castle and its history that dates back to the late 1400s and the War of the Roses. The area had sided against King Henry, and so fast-forward a couple of centuries and they decided to have their own king of the island. And who would be more qualified to be a king than the "landlord" of the pub - i.e., the guy who pulled pints and managed the place. Can't say I argue with the logic, nor the tradition of dousing the new pubmaster with beer instead of beating him around the head and neck with a sword. 

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the French term "carte blanche" 94% of quiztakers knew this literally meant "blank document," as in a signed order left for the recipient to fill in - thus how we use it in America to mean "freedom to accomplish a task in the matter one sees fit." As opposed to Cate Blanchette, who is an actress, or "carb blanch," which is when you boil potatoes and then immediately stick them in ice water to keep them slightly crispy. 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats Yammering_Splat_Vector, 6 Newsletter-worthy PS wins in a single week has got to be some sort of record.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fourth in the quiz and a Headline of the Week?  fark YEAH
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curtis' obituary should have at least gotten him an honorary Beyond.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Fourth in the quiz and a Headline of the Week?  fark YEAH


Ok let's try that again...FUCK YEAH
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa....that was neat
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peachy-keen new feature there Drew, gosh-darnit!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just coming here to say fuck Mitch McConnell, that shell game shitweasel.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my first hundred farks are free?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bud Light Swear Jar
Youtube JI3Y1auTFpU
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moroning: So my first hundred farks are free?

Assuming you have any left to give.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great shit, Drew.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to hold off until they develop Non-Fungible Fark Units so I can trade them on the open market.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not paying to swear because calling you a fooking coont gets the message across just fine
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Driedsponge: Congrats Yammering_Splat_Vector, 6 Newsletter-worthy PS wins in a single week has got to be some sort of record.

And he STILL hasn't bribed me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB - Swear Jar Category

One place I worked, my team had a Complaints Jar.  Anyone who complained during a meeting had to put a quarter in the jar.  When it got sufficiently full, we ordered pizza or ice cream.  Prior to a meeting, one guy on the team stood by the meeting room door until everyone was seated.  He walked slowly to his chair, reached into his pocket, pulled out a roll of quarters, and proclaimed, "I have the floor", as he slammed the roll of quarters on the table.  Big laughs, a productive discussion of his complaints and excellent pizza followed.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Farking shiat!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When do we get Add Comment Using DrunkJar that protects us from timeouts?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have thoughts, but I have to wait for my FU cheque to clear.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: Fourth in the quiz and a Headline of the Week?  fark YEAH

Ok let's try that again...fark YEAH


Can I just say that was the first fark I've seen on Fark?


Fark. Fark! FARK!

shiat.
 
On-Farkin-On [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.
 
biorhythmist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: Fourth in the quiz and a Headline of the Week?  fark YEAH

Ok let's try that again...FUCK YEAH


Nice fucking work
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.


I see a cursive font. Pun intended?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.


Or we could just ask here
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DisseminationMonkey: Driedsponge: Congrats Yammering_Splat_Vector, 6 Newsletter-worthy PS wins in a single week has got to be some sort of record.

And he STILL hasn't bribed me.

[Fark user image 284x196] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait....bribery is an option?

I knew I was doing it wrong.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Darn, heck, fiddle-sticks, butternut squash, bearded clam, flop sausage, titty twister! (Oops, crossed the line with that last one)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pastramithemosterotic: Weatherkiss: On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.

Or we could just ask here

Okay.

Please replace Comic Sans with Papyrus.
 
gimmeafuckinname
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta see what happens....
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
gimmeafarkinname: Gotta see what happens....

I'm curious about this too.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, I apparently have a bunch of fucks to give.
 
Thrakkerzog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fark yeah!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
gimmeafarkinname: Gotta see what happens....

Weatherkiss: gimmeafarkinname: Gotta see what happens....

I'm curious about this too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
gimmeafuckinname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark this!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it 20FU's per fark, or is it unlimited farks per 20FU post?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just want people who identify as British to be able to post "coont".
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weatherkiss: pastramithemosterotic: Weatherkiss: On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.

Or we could just ask here

Okay.

Please replace Comic Sans with Papyrus.

So it looks like the font depends which OS you're using. I haven't looked at the site in Windows, but Comic Sans is a Microsoft font. On Android, I see some kind of cursive font. On a Mac, I see Apple Chancery.

I'm wondering how in the world Comic Sans got placed in the same font family as two that are actually good looking.
 
On-Farkin-On [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout: Weatherkiss: pastramithemosterotic: Weatherkiss: On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.

Or we could just ask here

Okay.

Please replace Comic Sans with Papyrus.

So it looks like the font depends which OS you're using. I haven't looked at the site in Windows, but Comic Sans is a Microsoft font. On Android, I see some kind of cursive font. On a Mac, I see Apple Chancery.

I'm wondering how in the world Comic Sans got placed in the same font family as two that are actually good looking.

Yeah I now see that there's a difference on PC and mobile. The cursive is funny, the Comic Sans I find offensive.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Create a website that arbitrarily filters certain words and phrases, then create a method by which people can pay to have those words and phrases unfiltered. Farking genius.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout: Weatherkiss: pastramithemosterotic: Weatherkiss: On-Farkin-On: GooberMcFly: Great shiat, Drew.


Comic Sans? That's just evil.

Go to Farkback and ask for Papyrus instead.

Or we could just ask here

Okay.

Please replace Comic Sans with Papyrus.

So it looks like the font depends which OS you're using. I haven't looked at the site in Windows, but Comic Sans is a Microsoft font. On Android, I see some kind of cursive font. On a Mac, I see Apple Chancery.

I'm wondering how in the world Comic Sans got placed in the same font family as two that are actually good looking.

Apple and Android are kind enough to shield their users from it.  On Linux I have the MS fonts installed, so I'm getting Comic Sans.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tricycleracer: I just want people who identify as British to be able to post "coont".

What about the residents of biatchfield, Lincolnshire, England?  Poor bastards...
 
rummonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would like to know how complaining about a new feature in a thread dedicated to that feature is considered threadjacking.

I eagerly await a reasoned response...

/are only positive responses allowed?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rummonkey: I would like to know how complaining about a new feature in a thread dedicated to that feature is considered threadjacking.

I eagerly await a reasoned response...

/are only positive responses allowed?


NO. Only responses that conform to my opinion.

Have you never been here before?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: Penis.


Have you tried setting down on the toilet and looking for it? Hope you find it
 
rummonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nirbo: rummonkey: I would like to know how complaining about a new feature in a thread dedicated to that feature is considered threadjacking.

I eagerly await a reasoned response...

/are only positive responses allowed?

NO. Only responses that conform to my opinion.

Have you never been here before?


I've been here a while, I've seen some shady things but this one definitely caught me at the worst possible time.
 
