If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a fish to drive, you....wait, what?
33
posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Jan 2022 at 4:50 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh foolish science when will you learn?

Nice use of what looks like Vex parts though
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it get motion sick after doing it too long?

Cuz it looks like a lot of herky-jerky movement there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but then you have to pay them scale.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To teach you need teachers and you're not paying them with my tax dollars.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fish needs a bicycle like a woman needs a man?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh where oh where is that fishy fish?  Fishy fishy fish
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't Israel stop threatening Iran?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a person a fire and they will be warm for a while. Set a person on fire and they will be warm for the rest of their life.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lions better watch out

The Other Guys (2010) - Tuna vs. Lion Scene (1/10) | Movieclips
Youtube aDJgv1iARPg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a matter of time before they get warp drive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been done by hobbyists a few years ago just for fun, they probably regret not requesting a grant for it now.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you give a man fire, he'll be warm for a day. If you set a man on fire, he'll be warm for the rest of his life  -- Sir Terry Pratchett.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you do that, just for the halibut?

/I'll see myself out
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Only a matter of time before they get warp drive

[Fark user image 640x571]

Tidbit: One of those fish alien is played by Mick Fleetwood, the drummer of Fleetwood Mac.
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/M​ick_Fleetwood
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should visit this thread...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can lead a fish to water, but you can't make him drink.

Corollary:

You can teach a fish to drive, but you can't make him drink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
169th Cousin: Someone should visit this thread...
[Fark user image 200x264]

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
alienated: Build a person a fire and they will be warm for a while. Set a person on fire and they will be warm for the rest of their life.

Allo allo allo, what's all this then? Are you arson about? Take his name, Captain Carrot.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Peat? Peat? Is that you?
/or was that elsewhere?
//dying over here
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So they trained the fish to drive and he has intent, or the thing just moves based on which corner the fish swims to?

Doesn't moving the box forward actually push the fish forward and make it look like the fish wants to keep going forward?  I can't remember why, but I vaguely remember a high school physics demo where pushing the glass pushes the water which in turn pushes the thing floating in the water forward within the water.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yay - I get to post this again. I wonder how many more times we'll see this article this week?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

penis
 
thy crotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this is a good thread.   well done everyone.  thanks.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
steklo: [Fark user image 850x376]

Oh where oh where is that fishy fish?  Fishy fishy fish

I always point to this particular skit as proof that it was Monty Python, who invented Lady Gaga.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kriggerel: it was Monty Python, who invented Lady Gaga

I wish Mr Chapman was alive to hear that.

I'm sure he's spinning in his grave now or whenever he hears Poker Face.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently Tesla's trade secrets are leaking.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If a bicycle shop repair bicycles, what does a fish shop do?  And what about Naomi?
 
