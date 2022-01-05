 Skip to content
 
(Fox 47 Lansing)   At least it's not a crap museum   (fox47news.com)
26
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For a moment there I thought this was about the museum of moist toilets.

thumbor.thedailymeal.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


/Yes, you knew it was coming.
//Good thing you've got those moist towelettes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the official statement from their sponsor, Transtellar Cruise Lines.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word "moist" shows up 10 time on the page. Someone needs a thesaurus.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Full of Hawthornes
Youtube eN1trwnxBhU
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgur.com image 262x327]


That is so wrong
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might not be moist anymore.

I had a ton of extra alcohol swabs from a self injection medicine I quit taking years ago and many of them were bone dry when I dug them out as a potential pandemic hand cleaning option.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solty Dog: The word "moist" shows up 10 time on the page. Someone needs a thesaurus.

You're putting a damper on their enthusiasm
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least its not a crap museum, or a 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just started dated a woman who lives in Lansing. I think I know where I'm taking her on our next date.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crap museum is a large boat outside of Williamstown, Kentucky.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/CSB, I have actually been here and took a very similar photo
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Towelettes have saved me a number of times. You never know when you have to wipe away fingerprints.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solty Dog: The word "moist" shows up 10 time on the page. Someone needs a thesaurus.

Hey, hand me one o' them dank towlettes, would ya?
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: [YouTube video: Pocket Full of Hawthornes]


It's a hard, dry industry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pert: Could be worse...

[Fark user image 425x650]

/CSB, I have actually been here and took a very similar photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: "I noticed in that time, a lot more people spent a lot more time looking at the moist towelettes than they ever did at the Mars exhibit," French said. "So I thought, 'Oh yeah, people like moist towelettes.'"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More like a rap museum, amirite?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Solty Dog: The word "moist" shows up 10 time on the page. Someone needs a thesaurus.

Soft, dewey wipes.

Wetted, finger lubricating wipes

Wipes that reveal a wetness inside the tight package

Moisture enfolding
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The word "moist" shows up 10 time on the page. Someone needs a thesaurus.


I guarantee you it'll be worse.

Dewy
Musty
Sultry
Soaking
Damp
Glistening
Gushing
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's wrong with a crap museum?  They even have a slide!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: More like a wrap museum, amirite?


Fxt
 
