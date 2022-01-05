 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   At the Texas Mexico border agents found 32.40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 86.31 pounds of liquid meth, 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 100 rounds of .380 rounds of ammunition and 900 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition. Sounds like a fun weekend   (chron.com) divider line
59
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you get locked into a serious drug and gun collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ammo is probably more valuable and more in-demand.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?


I wish I could get ammo from a vending machine. Christ the last time I bought 9mm rounds it was $167 for two boxes..
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?


Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(loses point for not using Dr Strangelove Vegas reference)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correjudo stated that he was recruited to transport methamphetamine from McAllen to Dallas.

The most important part of the story.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.


Exactly.  I keep more ammo than that in my hot tub.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.


Not lately it isn't - ammo's gone through the roof thanks to both the freedumbs crowd and the "worried about those freedumbs assholes" crowd.  Coals have gotten bloody expensive in Newcastle
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like 7.62x39 is so bad.  It's not like that 7.63x38 stuff.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the other routes are more expensive so as an exporter of illegal substances to the USA, you have to make sure that the Biden admin is still keeping up standards on the Southern border from time to time.

/just trying to reduce logistics costs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason why this is important is that this wasn't someone smuggling into the U.S. from Mexico. He was stopped at an interior checkpoint - he was moving drugs within the U.S.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh.   Juan over in Shipping Management is in trouble.  That guy killed to get that promotion and now we got a shipment dropped.  Our metrics are gonna look really bad for the month.   The C-levels are going to call a meeting.  I'm updating the PowerPoint slide with the information.   HR will be looking for some drivers.  Those guys aren't coming back here.  Logistics needs to get another truck.  IT is scrubbing those guys accounts.  Customer Service is letting the recipients know they aren't getting their stuff.  Hope we don't loose any customers.

Juan better not fark up any of the other shipments.   I think he's in way over his head, you know?  Well, that's his problem.  Let's go over to Accounting and check out Marie.  She dresses like the weather ladies.  Yow.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.


You jest, but that's pretty much true. You could blast through that much in 30 minutes at a shooting range. Faster if you wanted to show how hot of a tacticool operator you were. Granted, there's a big difference between carrying that in some boxes to the range and literally walking around with it in your pockets.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NM Volunteer: Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.

Not lately it isn't - ammo's gone through the roof thanks to both the freedumbs crowd and the "worried about those freedumbs assholes" crowd.  Coals have gotten bloody expensive in Newcastle


I hope they do, almost. I've got lanes and routes scoped. They won't thought they will attack some post office and hang the poor girl working that day.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.


1100, but otherwise I don't disagree. I've found more than than cleaning out my junk drawer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sapper_Topo: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

I wish I could get ammo from a vending machine. Christ the last time I bought 9mm rounds it was $167 for two boxes..


I know.  I hate asking myself if that guy who cut me off in traffic is 'bullet-worthy'.  And if you start blasting, you gotta keep going until the jerk is dead or pleading for his life.

I miss the good old days when I could empty a clip and not worry about paying the power bill, you know?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Like 7.62x39 is so bad.  It's not like that 7.63x38 stuff.


That shiat will get you ripped.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ammo taken from the corpses of your competencia is free. Even drug dealers look for bargains.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.


A what?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth I get but how do you ingest ammo? Remove the gun powder and snort?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 rounds of .380 rounds of ammunition?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SurfaceTension: Once you get locked into a serious drug and gun collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.

I've got half a 100mg THC chocolate bar, and enough guns that I'm not sure about the count anymore.

I should seek better balance in my life.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where they found the .380 ammo.  If it was hollow point, it would probably sell for more than the meth.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chitownmike: NM Volunteer: Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.

A what?

It's the place that sells the world's greatest hamburgers.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: 100 rounds of .380 rounds of ammunition?


It's a fancy way of saying 38 rounds of ammunition.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: 100 rounds of .380 rounds of ammunition?


That's 38,000 rounds, and that's terrible.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sapper_Topo: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

I wish I could get ammo from a vending machine. Christ the last time I bought 9mm rounds it was $167 for two boxes..


Why do you think it would be cheaper for a vending machine?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Dallas Vegas with all that stuff!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaivirtualcard: Meth I get but how do you ingest ammo? Remove the gun powder and snort?

Of course not.  You SHOOT it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.

Exactly.  I keep more ammo than that in my hot tub.

You better restock soon.  I pack a hundred rounds into my kid's lunchbox everyday.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.

I go through a minimum of 200 rounds on a trip to the range.  If I have less than 1000 rounds of a particular caliber, it means it's time to buy more.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

The fact the Weenerser in this thread about meth is named Jessie makes absolute sense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've done all sorts of drugs in my lifetime. Meth and Smack I stayed away from.

I wonder why its so popular. I never cared for speed I like the mellow effects from pot the best.

or Xanax and Vicodin except that stuff doesn't enhance music as pot does.

.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
chitownmike: Sapper_Topo: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

I wish I could get ammo from a vending machine. Christ the last time I bought 9mm rounds it was $167 for two boxes..

Why do you think it would be cheaper for a vending machine?

Bitcoin vending machines.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And that was just on the inbred Texas rednecks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: chitownmike: NM Volunteer: Smuggling drugs into the USA, I can understand.  But smuggling ammunition into the USA is like smuggling your own cheeseburgers into a Fuddruckers.

A what?

It's the place that sells the world's greatest hamburgers.


I thought they had shuttered all of them. Isn't one within 100 miles of me
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't have any .380 but if you substituted .45 for it in that figure I have more than than 'those scary amounts."  Back when I'd go through hundreds of rounds every weekend and I'd find a sale on whatever cal I needed I'd buy it in bulk.

A one point I was sitting on a minimum of 22,000 rounds of various 30 cal alone merely because I went through a lot of it, found it on sale, and bought as much as i could afford (which was a lot).

If you target shoot a lot 100 rounds here and 300 rounds there is NOT a lot of ammo.

/Haven't been shooting in probably 5 years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?


Ammo is going to be the new Beanie Baby sometime soon. Seriously
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: jaivirtualcard: Meth I get but how do you ingest ammo? Remove the gun powder and snort?

Of course not.  You SHOOT it.


Bravo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
chitownmike: I thought they had shuttered all of them

They also used to serve burgers made from Ostriches.
 
tterbo83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.

I go through a minimum of 200 rounds on a trip to the range.  If I have less than 1000 rounds of a particular caliber, it means it's time to buy more.

200 rounds per caliber. I usually buy ammo after every range trip. use 200 rounds buy 300 rounds.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: JessieL: Why in the world would you smuggle ammunition from where it's illegal to where it's sold in vending machines?

Its only a hundred rounds.  That's just walking-around ammo.

I go through a minimum of 200 rounds on a trip to the range.  If I have less than 1000 rounds of a particular caliber, it means it's time to buy more.

This.
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably not some smuggler, but rather some TX good old boys looking for some illegals to hunt and forgot where they unloaded their stash.
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the cartels manufacturing ammunition now?
I would not be surprised.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No pumpkins or bowling pins?  Pft, boring.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: I've done all sorts of drugs in my lifetime. Meth and Smack I stayed away from.

I wonder why its so popular. I never cared for speed I like the mellow effects from pot the best.

or Xanax and Vicodin except that stuff doesn't enhance music as pot does.

.


MDMA is pretty farking great so I can see the draw, not worth it imo. I dont do hard shiat anymore.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Marcos P: MDMA is pretty farking great so I can see the draw, not worth it imo. I dont do hard shiat anymore.

Never had the chance, but I am very familiar with Mescaline and LSD. I assumed it was the same but makes you love everyone you see.

I've always said, to solve the issues in the Middle East, just put some MDMA in the water supply...forever.

but no!!!!  No one listens to poor Steklo.
 
