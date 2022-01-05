 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   The quandary is, submit this link with "ow, my balls" or Clarkson's "oh no, anyway.jpg". Why not both?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Jeremy Clarkson, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, former Top Gear host, hoards of cars, Jeremy's legs, TV personality, car park, Daily Star  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 2:54 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not like he needs them anymore.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I cant wait for season 2 of Clarkson's farm.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, bollocks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The cow disagreed with his assessment of the newest Aston Martin?  Or did Jeremy plod on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on about the 1980's Ford hot hatchback.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Jeremy Clarkson suffering with 'smashed testicles'" is the kind of headline our world needs.

Someone take that cow on tour!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not like he needs them anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of them bought a pub?  It looked quite nice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A cow will eat you and everyone you care about if you give it a chance.

Actually had a cow stomp on my foot.  Oh, she knew what she was doing.  After that, with every McDonalds hamburger, I asked "It that you, Elenore?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being attacked by a cow while on my knees, in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles.

Seems like an odd thing to use for smashing someone.... but everyone has a right to their own fantasies.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good job, cow!
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Only person worse than Clarkson is Quentin Wilson.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CLARKSON!!

//obligatory
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
noitsnot: One of them bought a pub?  It looked quite nice.

James May.  He also has his own brand of gin
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB: My great uncle had a dairy farm. My father, brother and I worked there. My father and I part time and my brother almost full time. My father was from the state of Wyoming and grew up working as a cowboy with beef cattle. He felt this gave him a ton of knowledge about cows but the reality was dairy cows have very little in common with beefers. Anyway, we were locking the cows in their stanchions to be milked. My father got in front of a particularly nasty cow. My brother tried to warn him but my father told him to shut the fark up. The cow headbutted my father in the nuts so hard that  he bounced off the ceiling. We almost had to call an ambulance because my brother and I were laughing so hard we couldn't breathe.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meme HOTY!
 
Stoker
‘’ now  
Guess who's coming for dinner!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.