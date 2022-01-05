 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from OMD (no, not that song), Orange Juice, and The Style Council. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #296. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm the pregame. the good news is that they've got me cutting a bunch of new jazz shows to fill in. the bad news is today's not one of them :-/
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdly doodly doo.

Look who arrived this morning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Howdly doodly doo.

Look who arrived this morning
[Fark user image image 850x702]


Jeez, I wouldn't be making that face if I had a view like that.

Hi everybody. Gotta bail early today, but looking forward to 1.5 hours of good music and good company.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this tweet from Whimsical earlier & thought it might appeal to some of you
Lineup looks pretty good. Nice to see Fawning on that list
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Saw this tweet from Whimsical earlier & thought it might appeal to some of you
Lineup looks pretty good. Nice to see Fawning on that list


They had me at Submotile.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Howdly doodly doo.

Look who arrived this morning
[Fark user image 850x702]


he looks like the kind of guy who would downvote a pF thread. the shifty type. i bet it was him this morning.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the latest The Tube upload features a couple of live songs from Comsat Angels
Fwd to around 56 minutes. There's a song, then a break for some silly stuff & then another song
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Notes from yesterday:

Lioness7: One is missing for sure: The Neon Judgement - Awful Day after Missing Persons


Thank you. File copy updated

Pista: Let's compare notes. I did one too as you were having your head examined.


Add:

Buzzcocks - Harmony In My Head
Buzzcocks - Mad Mad Judy

after Roxy Music. And thanks for the list, but Wednesdie is the day I get probed.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola guapos! Sorry I bunked out early last night...the migraine killed me (so, TuesDIE?). I notice I missed Shonen Knife.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...so I'll have to leave at the end of the first half-hour. To walk to the train station and wait for a train. In 13° F (-11° C) and dropping. With wind gusts to 45 MPH.

I think I'll take a taxi home.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm the pregame. the good news is that they've got me cutting a bunch of new jazz shows to fill in. the bad news is today's not one of them :-/


My jazz knowledge is so meager, I wouldn't know if I was listening to a repeat.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Standing by.

Sorry about the EBS alert yesterday. That was supposed to be only for me, to warn of impending IPA. Had to hate my first one of the New Year,

And yay!! Glad it made it Pista!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I may have to take out my little #EricHates for a scenic hike today...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hmmm, I may have to take out my little #EricHates for a scenic hike today...


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: And yay!! Glad it made it Pista!


My old postman collects the stamps I get on international mail. Friends often send me gig recording & clippings etc & he always used to ask for the stamps before he retired. I had a bunch in my wallet for nearly 2 years before I bumped into him on the street the other week & gave them to him. His eyes lit up.
He's gonna love the dinosaur ones
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
viralviralvideos.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello everyone on such a beautiful Wednesdie day.

I'm kidding, it's an unpleasant weather, rainy, not winter-like at all.
One more thing, technically I'm without pants. Ready for a party.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here he is again
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everyone on such a beautiful Wednesdie day.

I'm kidding, it's an unpleasant weather, rainy, not winter-like at all.
One more thing, technically I'm without pants. Ready for a party.


I'd call it beautiful. It's not snowing and the streets are FINALLY clear of ice here. (I couldn't make it off my own damn street for 5 or so days)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lioness7:

One more thing, technically I'm without pants. Ready for a party.

I have great weather and plenty of room, come on over (pants optional)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And socalnewwaver that was a fantastic 2nd half yesterday (the 1st was as well) that I had to farking miss.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7:

One more thing, technically I'm without pants. Ready for a party.

I have great weather and plenty of room, come on over (pants optional)

[Fark user image 850x475]


Let me warm up the car, and I'll be right over.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: ...so I'll have to leave at the end of the first half-hour. To walk to the train station and wait for a train. In 13° F (-11° C) and dropping. With wind gusts to 45 MPH.

I think I'll take a taxi home.


I'll catch the play list for you.
Hope the probing all goes well
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm the pregame. the good news is that they've got me cutting a bunch of new jazz shows to fill in. the bad news is today's not one of them :-/


You were wrong. They were two good news.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is in no way a complaint about yesterday's playlist, but I have to point out that a golden opportunity to play Uncertain Smile was missed yesterday.

And yes, I do have a weird thing for playlists that link one song to the next by way of either the artist or the title
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: And socalnewwaver that was a fantastic 2nd half yesterday (the 1st was as well) that I had to farking miss.


well i'm sorry you let work interfere mate.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mmmmmm
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: [Fark user image 425x318]

Here he is again


Bwawhahaha "Old Goth"

Love ya, Pista.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: ...so I'll have to leave at the end of the first half-hour. To walk to the train station and wait for a train. In 13° F (-11° C) and dropping. With wind gusts to 45 MPH.

I think I'll take a taxi home.

I'll catch the play list for you.
Hope the probing all goes well


Thanks. For both.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Souvenir has me in a puddle instantly.

When it was used in Ashes To Ashes I think I wept
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hmmmmm someone on the twitters says they're picking up yesterday's show. i told them to refresh, which is only marginally better than telling them to restart
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Present.  Wednesday already?  Sheesh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Been that kinda week
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 last thing I listend to pre-show was China Crisis....now, this. My synth-cup runneth over...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm someone on the twitters says they're picking up yesterday's show. i told them to refresh, which is only marginally better than telling them to restart


Are they listening to the youtube playlist?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: And socalnewwaver that was a fantastic 2nd half yesterday (the 1st was as well) that I had to farking miss.

well i'm sorry you let work interfere mate.


The bills don't pay themselves unfortunately
 
sno man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm someone on the twitters says they're picking up yesterday's show. i told them to refresh, which is only marginally better than telling them to restart

Are they listening to the youtube playlist?


naw, straight from the KUCI website I refreshed into the new show, so with you all in real time now *waves*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm someone on the twitters says they're picking up yesterday's show. i told them to refresh, which is only marginally better than telling them to restart


Did they try unplugging it, and plugging it back in?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like Church service (here)
 
