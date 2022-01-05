 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you're thirsty for Lithuanian rum, Taiwan has good news for you   (bbc.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lithuanian rum is the name of my death metal sea shanty mash up band.

/DNRTFA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything like Bulgarian "Scorch" whisky I'll pass (much like the flames out my southern blow-hole).
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tangentially related: anyone had Japanese "Scotch" Whisky? I've heard good things about it but never have tried it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
RaceDTruck: Lithuanian rum is the name of my death metal sea shanty mash up band.

/DNRTFA

So pretty much Alestorm then?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dated a lady from Lithuania. She never mentioned anything about their rum so I'm guessing it's nothing to write home about. Lithuania's got a lot in common with Poland actually. It's more similar to Poland than it is to the other Baltic states. The Lithuania-Poland Commonwealth was once the most powerful country in Europe, long long ago.

/random Lithuania trivia
 
SMB2811
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RyansPrivates: Tangentially related: anyone had Japanese "Scotch" Whisky? I've heard good things about it but never have tried it.

Yes people have.

...
...
...

I am one of them. I liked which ever Suntory I grabbed one day. And obviously it's not Scotch, that has to be made in Scotland, it's just Japanese Whiskey.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On a tangent, Ukrainian vodka is the best I've ever had.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RyansPrivates: Tangentially related: anyone had Japanese "Scotch" Whisky? I've heard good things about it but never have tried it.

To be clear, none of the Japanese whiskey distilleries call their whiskey "Scotch" that I've heard of, despite quite a few getting their raw spirit from Scotland.

Anyway, Japanese whiskey is generally excellent. I can personally recommend Hibiki Harmony, which is a blend and a little expensive these days just because it's harder to get, Nikka Coffee Grain (doesn't contain coffee or even taste like coffee, nice flavor, reminds me of some Canadian whiskey, or even a few American bourbons). Most of their whiskies are aged in American oak barrels, sometimes bourbon barrels the same way Irish and other countries famous for their whiskey will. There are some Japanese whiskey producers who use local "Mizunara" oak, but not many since it's more rare and a lot more expensive (does produce a nice, mellow flavor though).

Get out and try some. There's a lot out there, it's just a little more expensive and not quite as common.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I hear the word "rum", the first place I always think of is "Lithuania", I mean, seriously, who doesn't?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
188,000 dead men on China's chest
Yo ho ho and we pilfered your rum
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tiki Party?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just go to México, Canada or another free state and buy real Cuban rum.  Good stuff.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Musical accompaniment

Harry Cox - She Was A Rum One
Youtube OPUL9g_Ex4o
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RaceDTruck: Lithuanian rum is the name of my death metal sea shanty mash up band.

/DNRTFA

So pretty much Alustorm then?

More like Alusstrorm
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lithuanian rum sounds like some kind of garbage Aldi would be selling.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Taiwan needs to help promote the Lithuanian Rum with the recipe for Xi-Jingpin-Winnie-the-Pooh Punch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Been seeing how the China Propaganda outlets and ChiCom asskissers have been getting extra-salty about it on Twitter today.
 
