(JoBlo)   The Mouse House will lose a drop in the bucket thanks to bundling Black Widow with Disney Plus, but decides to blame "piracy" anyhow   (joblo.com) divider line
15
    More: Unlikely, Scarlett Johansson, date release of Disney, box office, Marvel's Black Widow, Google Play, Black Widow, fancy Hollywood accounting, film's star  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The masked accountants strike again

/ quasi legal tax evasion ho!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Waaaiiittt... so you're telling me that the movie they released online at the same time as in cinemas, meaning that anyone with a Disney+ account and a copy of OBS Studio could make and distribute bootleg copies, got pirated?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't believe them.

I smell cop accountant math
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course they're blaming piracy.  If they don't they might have to pay Scarlett Johansson something.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the movie sucked, the jokes on everyone involved.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I routinely pirate Black Widow's on screen performances. Into a sock.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Americans don't like to pay for art unless it's an NFT.
 
avian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those numbers are BS. Trying to claim EVERYONE who downloaded the illegal Torrent copy would have instead paid to see the movie is obviously stupid. Most of them would have just skipped the movie or waited instead of going to theaters.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: And the movie sucked, the jokes on everyone involved.


Got into a disagreement with a buddy about it being the worst MCU film to date.  I can't even really remember what takes place in BW I was that bored during it, I can at least remember the major plot points of The Dark World.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: And the movie sucked, the jokes on everyone involved.


The movie was pretty good until the last third of it turned into Captain America 2: Winter Soldier II: The Winter Soldierening.

/Seriously, not every MCU movie needs a villain with a floating fortress thingy.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pure music industry math. Someone putting eyes on a product is not the same as a guaranteed purchase were there no other means for them to obtain the viewing illegally. Most probably wouldn't have bothered or couldn't afford to.

By the same line of thinking, if my kids have a movie night with some friends and they all watch a movie together, Disney is losing money because it's not just my kids watching. And if I have more than 1 or 2 kids, I should probably be paying extra for their service.

I'm not condoning pirating. Their 'woe is us' bullshiat is just way over the top and garners no sympathy from me at all.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love it when they loudly claim that every single pirated copy represents a lost sale at full price, like there's zero elasticity of demand for a farking comic book movie.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Salmon: And the movie sucked, the jokes on everyone involved.

The movie was pretty good until the last third of it turned into Captain America 2: Winter Soldier II: The Winter Soldierening.

/Seriously, not every MCU movie needs a villain with a floating fortress thingy.


So while we are here....
Just watched Black Widow the other night and need something explained (spoilers):

So towards the end, BW is standing there while the trucks roll in to arrest her.
Suddenly the next scene is "Two weeks later" and BW tooling around on a motorcycle with short blonde haircut.

Did she serve a two week sentence in a hair salon? The movie gives the viewers no explanation at all.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I saw it in the theatre so they got mine and my wife's $$$.  I would have seen Shang Chi but there was a COVID kerfuffle so I waited for streaming to catch up.

Eternals was/is a low priority even with Salma that I can keep waiting for a decent stream that isn't from a hand held.

Was going to see Spiderman over the holidays but saw the King's Man instead.  That long in the theatre made my wife claustraphobic and Spidey is 2.5 hours so we may try to stream that in a while
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ObscureNameHere: Outshined_One: Salmon: And the movie sucked, the jokes on everyone involved.

The movie was pretty good until the last third of it turned into Captain America 2: Winter Soldier II: The Winter Soldierening.

/Seriously, not every MCU movie needs a villain with a floating fortress thingy.

So while we are here....
Just watched Black Widow the other night and need something explained (spoilers):

So towards the end, BW is standing there while the trucks roll in to arrest her.
Suddenly the next scene is "Two weeks later" and BW tooling around on a motorcycle with short blonde haircut.

Did she serve a two week sentence in a hair salon? The movie gives the viewers no explanation at all.


They never arrested her, she escaped. That's the hardest part to suspend disbelief; those hair stylists are gabby biatches who love gossip, General Ross would catch up to her quickly.
 
