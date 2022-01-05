 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   I'm not sure I like this new Dark Borat movie
42
posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 11:58 PM



cretinbob
2 hours ago  
Everybody panic!

No, wait....the opposite of that...

Everybody chill

Kazakhstan destroyed their nuclear weapons and Soviet shiat a long time ago.

As for what PootyPoot is up to, you know....maybe......
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
Dear People of Florida near Mar A Lago....
 
gunga galunga
1 hour ago  

Maybe you're cool with the impending Kazakhstan potassium shortage, but I'm not.
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  

'K.
 
zedster
1 hour ago  
⚠ Confirmed: #Kazakhstan is now in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout after a day of mobile internet disruptions and partial restrictions.

The incident is likely to severely limit coverage of escalating anti-government protests.

📰 Report: https://t.co/Op5GwzXKbh pic.twitter.com/pdHJkJFe7v
- NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 5, 2022
 
Mega Steve
1 hour ago  
Perhaps the guiding hand of Mother Russia could help

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY
1 hour ago  

What about the people that live there?
 
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  
So, fuel is expensive, let's waste it burning down the Presidential Palace. Later we share of glorifying stories throwing Jew in well.
 
shastacola
1 hour ago  
Kazakhstan is a kleptocracy run by the ex communist elite who are stealing the country blind while their proles suffer.They 've shut down the internet and other modes of information which means the thugs in charge are going to get violent. Putin better hope that puts an end to it, if not he should start worrying.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt
1 hour ago  

Oh, there's no shortage of Kazakhstanis.
 
meat0918
1 hour ago  
This is Putin's distraction for his move into Ukraine.
 
Quinzy
1 hour ago  
This article reads like they are a Democracy..  They are not.  They are run by Putin's stooge who robs the country blind on his pet projects.
 
Nirbo
1 hour ago  

Quinzy: This article reads like they are a Democracy..  They are not.  They are run by Putin's stooge who robs the country blind on his pet projects.


Up until a couple of years ago that was good enough for the "greatest democracy on earth"

/I'm just sayin is all
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

ilikeyouroldstuff.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
1 hour ago  

Kazakh folks might have a go at Baikonur. Pooty losing his primary space launch facility would put a serious crimp in Russia's GDP.
 
Pompatus
1 hour ago  
It's amazing how easily you can substitute DC-related words into that article and basically rewrite a report of the Capitol insurrection. Try it.
 
indy_kid
1 hour ago  

shastacola: Kazakhstan is a kleptocracy run by the ex communist elite who are stealing the country blind while their proles suffer.They 've shut down the internet and other modes of information which means the thugs in charge are going to get violent. Putin better hope that puts an end to it, if not he should start worrying.


The smart proles would have plans in place in case the plug got pulled on the Internet.

Surplus Russian military radios come to mind...
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
Not very nice.
 
Nurglitch
1 hour ago  

But Indy, how will radios help the Kazakhs vote from the rooftops?
 
Thudfark
1 hour ago  
I hope number one prostitute is safe
 
Ketchuponsteak
1 hour ago  

shastacola: Kazakhstan is a kleptocracy run by the ex communist elite who are stealing the country blind while their proles suffer.They 've shut down the internet and other modes of information which means the thugs in charge are going to get violent. Putin better hope that puts an end to it, if not he should start worrying.


Thank you for the information, without you I'd not understand the World.
 
Nirbo
1 hour ago  

Pompatus: It's amazing how easily you can substitute DC-related words into that article and basically rewrite a report of the Capitol insurrection. Try it.


I don't like your version of MadLibs.
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  
Face it, we all know whose behind this.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
1 hour ago  

The planet or the newspaper? Because they're both not that great.
 
Flab
1 hour ago  

Or the fact that Baikonur is the only place from where we can send food and water to the people on the ISS.
 
zeaper12
1 hour ago  

Pompatus: It's amazing how easily you can substitute DC-related words into that article and basically rewrite a report of the Capitol insurrection. Try it.


So Trump was there?
 
exqqqme
55 minutes ago  

shastacola: Kazakhstan is a kleptocracy run by the ex communist elite who are stealing the country blind while their proles suffer.They 've shut down the internet and other modes of information which means the thugs in charge are going to get violent. Putin better hope that puts an end to it, if not he should start worrying.


This seems closer to Romania. The cops turned and I'll be the military is ready to wet their beak.
 
AstroJesus
52 minutes ago  
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

You can't spell Tokayev without 'okay', and things are not okay there. Next they'll be looting the Jo*Mart.
 
patricula
52 minutes ago  

Beautiful. Simply beautiful.
 
Deathfrogg
50 minutes ago  

shastacola: Kazakhstan is a kleptocracy run by the ex communist elite who are stealing the country blind while their proles suffer.They 've shut down the internet and other modes of information which means the thugs in charge are going to get violent.


So, basically a Republican paradise.
 
Ketchuponsteak
49 minutes ago  

I had never heard of that newspaper. But it reminds me, doesn't Spiderman work for the Daily Globe? I assume that's a saterical copy of the World.
 
jtown
42 minutes ago  
...as if millions of republicans suddenly cried out in ecstasy...
 
dildo tontine
36 minutes ago  

What!?!? You are already married to Richard Kollmar.  Btw, he is just the bees knees in Boston Blackie.
 
indylaw
27 minutes ago  
Beholding the power of superior potassium!
 
proteus_b
16 minutes ago  
Kazakhstan, the ninth-largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north

lolz
 
Pfighting Polish
9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Kazakhstan, the ninth-largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north

lolz


They measure size in impoverished ignorance, not Rhode Islands.
 
TXprof
7 minutes ago  

Except for Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX CRS missions launch.
 
Pfighting Polish
6 minutes ago  
Also, Putin right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
4 minutes ago  

So everyone knows it's safe to support the overthrow of the current dictator (a la Gaddafi) or just invade and take their territory (a la Ukraine).
 
Mrtraveler01
4 minutes ago  
This is why the IOC chose Beijing over Kazakhstan for the Winter Olympics.
 
