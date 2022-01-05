 Skip to content
(DW)   Bolsonaro unplugged   (dw.com) divider line
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the "unplugged" I was hoping for.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treated for intestinal blockage. Again.

You would think he'd learn not to stick his head up his ass, but here we are.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit subby. Don't give me hope.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Not the "unplugged" I was hoping for.


Unfortunately he wasn't on life support.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This POS can't die soon enough.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Not the "unplugged" I was hoping for.


You were thinking the type of unplugged where suicide quickly follows?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop interfering with God's will!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they didn't wanna go with my "permanent induced coma" idea
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they pulled a "Dave"?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intestinal blockage removed, yet he's still completely full of shiat...
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Treated for intestinal blockage. Again.

You would think he'd learn not to stick his head up his ass, but here we are.


That and all that meat in Brazilian cuisine. That'll back you up and then some
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weak-intestined cuck.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four Brazilian surgeries since 2018.
That's a lot
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the article loaded, I found myself hoping he had shuffled off his tyrant coil. Was that wrong?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doctors, however, managed to clear an intestinal blockage without performing surgery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am disappoint.
 
Astorix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's got cancer. Look at those skinny legs. I wonder if he's got wasting syndrome.
 
