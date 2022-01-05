 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Latest TikTok challenge: Faking positive COVID tests. While dancing, presumably   (kiro7.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why?


Because it's a trend!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Everyone one of them is a precision medical device and everyone, if you treat it incorrectly or do the wrong thing with it, can give a false answer."

I think everyone gets this.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Running them under water gives a positive test result?

This obviously means the government is putting covid in the tap water. Man really distr3us with the 5G tower thing when they were pumping into our houses right under our noses.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher: Why?

People are farking r*******
 
IDisposable
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Apparently this has been going on since July when kids were making false positive tests to get out of school.

https://www.wsmv.com/news/how-to-vide​o​s-of-false-positive-covid-tests-remove​d-from-tiktok/article_17edde44-e041-11​eb-9617-278bb084d6f8.html
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The tests only work when used properly, as they are not designed to work with water.

You know what else isn't designed to work with water?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, I'd love to have one of these hooked up to my phone:

warnecke.meView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher: Why?

Do you not remember people eating Tide Pods? People are farking morons.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The videos show individuals wrongly using COVID-19 rapid tests and eliciting false positives by running them under the water.

This just proves that Fauci and the lizard people are putting covid in the water.

By the way, if anybody has Friday night free, I have an extra third row to ticket to see Fauci And The Lizard People.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
and all using the same music
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: AlgaeRancher: Why?

Because it's a trend!

Like almost all other social media "challenges", it's mostly fake.
A tiny number of people made a couple of videos.
It's not a "trend".
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AlgaeRancher: Why?

Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: AlgaeRancher: Why?

Because it's a trend!

Like almost all other social media "challenges", it's mostly fake.
A tiny number of people made a couple of videos.
It's not a "trend".


Don't forget Step 2:  a lazy reporter found a couple of TikTok posts about it and had an article to write
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid zoomers
 
