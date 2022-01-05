 Skip to content
The Pope says people who don't have children are selfish
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like nuns, priests and monks?


So the Pope's who had kids by breaking their vows are better than Popes who didn't?


Is there going to be an Infanus Romanus announced and he's trying to get ahead of the story?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta make more Catholics somehow. I mean you have to keep up with the Mormons
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have lived to have kids, but my husband and I weren't there financially before the ol' biological click stopped ticking. A lot of people encouraged us to just go for it and "the money will work itself out."

That's what sounds selfish to me - forcing this innocent new person to live in poverty just because I wanted them.

And pretty much every time I watch the news, I am so grateful that I am not subjecting my children that could have been to this world that grows shiattier by the day.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just like people who hoard a treasure trove of historical documents in the Vatican vaults.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I mean you have to keep up with the Mormons


And the Kardashians!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he meant "halve".  You know, like King Soloman.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say that twats who live in giant grift palaces are selfish.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A species with 7Billion on this planet that still thinks it needs more is selfish.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For lunch or breakfast?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure that is what he said? Y'all have a sad record of translation errors, like the word "celibate" when it was "celebrate".
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world has too many people already.

Declining to contribute to human misery by adding more people to fight over dwindling resources is the opposite of selfish.

Have kids if that's your thing. Love them and give them everything you possibly can, most importantly a sense of morality.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Gotta make more Catholics somehow. I mean you have to keep up with the Mormons


Sir, we have a Catholic Gap.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope is calling out people who have pets instead of children.  That sounds like priests to me.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty as charged and don't give a fark.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sez the guy who heads a cult that enables butt-sects with young boys.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many does he have?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you old man.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off pope
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thoughts on children:

Congratulations! You did what every living thing on the planet has done since life started, reproduced. What a feat! You know how to f*ck! Amazing!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: I would have lived to have kids, but my husband and I weren't there financially before the ol' biological click stopped ticking. A lot of people encouraged us to just go for it and "the money will work itself out."

That's what sounds selfish to me - forcing this innocent new person to live in poverty just because I wanted them.

And pretty much every time I watch the news, I am so grateful that I am not subjecting my children that could have been to this world that grows shiattier by the day.


Thread's over. Points well made.

/that was my situation exactly
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, so the priests have more of a choice who to fark?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholics are gross.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having kids is selfish. So many parents are looking to generate an unconditional love machine (at least until age 6), or see their genes propagated. It's not about the world, it's about them.

Not having kids is an outlier. That's the sacrifice.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, all christians answer to climate change and overpopulation is have more kids.

Another in a long list of reasons why religion is the greatest evil on this planet.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's selfish to have kids. The planet doesn't need that shiat right now, your genes aren't special, and your kid will probably be ugly. Why do the rest of us have to suffer because you can't find meaning in your life in any other way?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: optikeye: Gotta make more Catholics somehow. I mean you have to keep up with the Mormons

Sir, we have a Catholic Gap.


Is that scientific orthodoxy?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you go to the local kennel and you only pick the labradoodle mutt instead of the kid w/ the mole on her face, he's kind of got a point.

/and by kid, I mean human child, not the goat
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not taking advice from some dude that shiats in the woods.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kind of a farked up statement on pope's behalf

No one goes "Hmm - should I have a kid or a cat? I think I want a cat"

No one chooses pets over kids

People choose not to have kids.
People choose to have pets.

Those choices are in no way linked or predicated on another

What the hell do they teach in those seminaries anyway?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnphantom: My thoughts on children:

Congratulations! You did what every living thing on the planet has done since life started, reproduced. What a feat! You know how to f*ck! Amazing!


Technically farking has only been around for half the time life has existed.

And aren't we lucky that every time we beat off we aren't adding more people to the planet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pope wants more babies for his right wing priests to sexually abuse.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The planet is over populated as it is.  The Pope should STFU.
 
discoballer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I would have lived to have kids, but my husband and I weren't there financially before the ol' biological click stopped ticking. A lot of people encouraged us to just go for it and "the money will work itself out."

That's what sounds selfish to me - forcing this innocent new person to live in poverty just because I wanted them.

And pretty much every time I watch the news, I am so grateful that I am not subjecting my children that could have been to this world that grows shiattier by the day.


That's what is stopping me from having kids. I can't afford to give a person a good life. I can hardly afford one for myself.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not fair. I'm also lazy.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After all, if your kid turns out the way you don't want - for example, if they're gay - you can just withhold your love until they kill themselves. So they basically come with a built-in return policy.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sry bro,

Just trying to protect my nonexistent kids from your cruel nonexistent God.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I would have lived to have kids, but my husband and I weren't there financially before the ol' biological click stopped ticking. A lot of people encouraged us to just go for it and "the money will work itself out."

That's what sounds selfish to me - forcing this innocent new person to live in poverty just because I wanted them.

And pretty much every time I watch the news, I am so grateful that I am not subjecting my children that could have been to this world that grows shiattier by the day.


Oh sure -- but have you thought about how your unselfishness affects OTHERS?

Because of people like YOU, my kids will inhabit a world that has selectively bred foresight, planning and responsibility out of the gene pool -- because of all the sensible people like you not having kids.  My kids will grow up with a population that is more and more composed of those with poor impulse control, short-term thinking, and plain old selfishness.

Thanks a LOT.

/only kinda joking
//oh well
///we're boned
 
Yawp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Pope is calling out people who have pets instead of children.  That sounds like priests to me.


That was my first thought too, but thinking about it I realized that Catholic priests with their chosen partners, young boys, are not going to have children anyway.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know growth is a driving factor of the economy but continuous population growth isn't possible and probably passed its sustainable limit 100 years ago.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got plenty of baby gravy missus Pope. Get yer hot cat-hole-ick over here and I'll impregnate ya.
 
August11
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live in an affluent town. Lots of wealthy young couples with 3+ kids. Couples go shopping together with their bratty, screaming, cretinous brood. Walking drove of yelling disruption. They attempt a parade of their magazine life, but it always ends up as an unhinged circus ride of capuchin monkeys. And I'm the selfish one.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Kind of a farked up statement on pope's behalf

No one goes "Hmm - should I have a kid or a cat? I think I want a cat"

No one chooses pets over kids

People choose not to have kids.
People choose to have pets.

Those choices are in no way linked or predicated on another

What the hell do they teach in those seminaries anyway?


I have met a few couples for whom "We couldn't have babies, so meet the dogs/cats/what have you' was a legit thing. They had the love and desire to nurture but couldn't procreate so instead focused it on rescues.

Obviously, YMMV.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Member of the Catholic church being judgmental about other people's life choices?  Yawn.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And promoting having kids solely to perpetuate the existence of your cult is not selfish?
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And to the pope I would say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Priests have plenty of children. Mostly boys.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So what
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To quote my late MIL, "I suffered with kids and you should too."
 
i state your name
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Celibate (allegedly) guy that leads an international ring of pedophiles and pedophile enablers wants people to produce more fark trophies for his ring of pedophiles to fark, news at 11.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I would have lived to have kids, but my husband and I weren't there financially before the ol' biological click stopped ticking. A lot of people encouraged us to just go for it and "the money will work itself out."

That's what sounds selfish to me - forcing this innocent new person to live in poverty just because I wanted them.

And pretty much every time I watch the news, I am so grateful that I am not subjecting my children that could have been to this world that grows shiattier by the day.


This. All of this.

And I don't see the catholic church selling all it's stolen/looted gold and treasures to help people afford the children he's telling us to have. ALL countries when they develop economically and technologically out of an agrarian society and in to an industrialized one have their birthrates fall. All of them. For two big reasons: infant mortality drops due to increased access to better medical care/improving living conditions and children in an industrialized system are a cost as opposed to necessary free labor in an agrarian society. So parents no longer need children to help them work their farms and are now a cost - while at the same time they don't have to pop out 10 children because 6 of them are going to die before they hit their teens.

This is a natural progression and not at all a bad thing - if people in developed nations kept having children at the same rate they did when agrarian then our societies would swiftly be overrun with too many people, causing massive famine and wars to correct.

And there's lots of reasons to not have children. Keeping yourself out of poverty is one - having kids can help keep you in poverty if you're there and trying to claw your way out. Having had a rough childhood and not wanting to risk continuing the cycle of abuse is another. Or simply not liking kids - not everyone does.

But if Francis really thinks more people should be having kids in industrialized nations maybe then he could use the power of his extremely influential organization on a full court press on the leaders and people in advanced nations to address income inequality, the strength of their social safety nets, and affordable child care instead of just making some lame off-the-cuff remarks about them and then continuing to use the power of the church to protect clergy from accountability for systematic child abuse.
 
