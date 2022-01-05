 Skip to content
 
Traffic is shiat on Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Township
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Motorists trying to drive through a section of Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday afternoon were unexpectedly left with a sour taste in their mouths

WHY DID YOU EAT IT????
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Motorists trying to drive through a section of Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday afternoon were unexpectedly left with a sour taste in their mouths

WHY DID YOU EAT IT????


Came here to say the same.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Walker: Motorists trying to drive through a section of Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday afternoon were unexpectedly left with a sour taste in their mouths

WHY DID YOU EAT IT????

Sometimes it just happens. Just ask Biff Tannen.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw something just like this on Dirt Road Truckers Vol 9.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is there a '46 Ford buried under there?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't see shiat, i see perfect fertilizer.  gimme some of dat, my tomatoes will thank you next year
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a crappy situation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline needs the swearjar.
 
axlmed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least this happened in the winter, when it's not really hot. The one I drove into was when a porta-potty cleanou truck dumped his load in North Las Vegas. At the intersection of Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. In July.

I'm lucky that the fumes didn't peel the paint off of my car.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No shiat?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Motorists trying to drive through a section of Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday afternoon were unexpectedly left with a sour taste in their mouths

WHY DID YOU EAT IT????


This shiat is delicious!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Walker: Motorists trying to drive through a section of Lakeshore Road in Plympton-Wyoming Tuesday afternoon were unexpectedly left with a sour taste in their mouths

WHY DID YOU EAT IT????

Very poor choice of words...or deliberate
 
