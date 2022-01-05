 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: horse de-wormer. New hotness: boner pills   (dailymail.co.uk)
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just what we need, a bunch of angry incels with boners at the local Wal-Mart screaming about masks and freedumbs
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Made her sit up in bed?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll be she was surprised by what she saw when she woke up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did she wake up with a lady boner?
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean, it's heart medicine.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I find this hard to swallow, but it gives me a lump in my throat.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The research on this was long & hard but the climax for the researches was satisfying

Having taken a break, they look forward to confirming the results with follow-up trials
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Viagra was originally developed to treat pulmonary HTN. It relaxes blood vessels (which is why it works as a boner pill). ARDS causes pulmonary hypertension and COVID 19 causes ARDS so it is an appropriate drug and not really all that surprising.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure got a rise out of her.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Viagra works by relaxing blood vessel walls.

When arteries are hardening from COVID that could be a winning therapeutic strategy.

Sadly these findings will not be understood by those who make a living by not understanding.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Just what we need, a bunch of angry incels with boners at the local Wal-Mart screaming about masks and freedumbs


Viagra must be so frustrating for incels.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Makes sense, really. If covid can cause clotting and other problems with smaller blood vessels, vaso-dilators would be a potential symptomatic treatment. I wonder if blood pressure medications might also have a positive effect.

Obviously, best to not get seriously ill in the first place, but this lady was clearly doing her best. Getting hit by a drunk driver doesn't mean trying to drive safely is a waste of time.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Viagra was originally developed to treat pulmonary HTN. It relaxes blood vessels (which is why it works as a boner pill). ARDS causes pulmonary hypertension and COVID 19 causes ARDS so it is an appropriate drug and not really all that surprising.


Pfft, like I'm taking medical advice from some homeless guy.

*Snorts line of christmas spice horse paste*
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because body aches, fever, drowning in your own fluids, and a dry hacking cough is better with an erection?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bright side: oxygen tent over covid patients will hold itself up
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Viagra was originally developed to treat pulmonary HTN. It relaxes blood vessels (which is why it works as a boner pill). ARDS causes pulmonary hypertension and COVID 19 causes ARDS so it is an appropriate drug and not really all that surprising.


I wonder if Rogaine could have a similar effect (minoxidil was also a HBP medication before its most well-known side effect became its sell point...)
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Viagra was originally developed to treat pulmonary HTN. It relaxes blood vessels (which is why it works as a boner pill). ARDS causes pulmonary hypertension and COVID 19 causes ARDS so it is an appropriate drug and not really all that surprising.


Indian docs were having good luck using combo Sildenafil+Dexamethasone to stave off the Delta.  However, this made some of those patients successfully beating back the Covid on this regime more susceptible to overgrowth of "Black Fungus".   Recover from the Covid while one's cheeks/eyes/tongue/etc. rotted/melted away (not endemic in U.S.).

/nurse in TFA looks to be a co-morbid 'little' thing (asthma improves when excess wt. is shed, yasss)
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IT'S DICK MEDICINE AND I'M A BIG DICK SO IT WORKS!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hitler takes too much Viagra
Youtube wAqyWpBo9OU
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Double-jabbed asthmatic mother..."

What's with British people and their terminology? The word jabbed just sounds so crude and unappealing, how does that become the go-to term for getting a vaccination?
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dlatino3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article is fake news.  She was twice vaccinated so could not have caught COVID.  Right farkers?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Did she wake up with a lady boner?


What do you think work her up?

Lady boners cannot be denied.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "Double-jabbed asthmatic mother..."

What's with British people and their terminology? The word jabbed just sounds so crude and unappealing, how does that become the go-to term for getting a vaccination?


One syllable is more efficient than four, guv'na.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "Double-jabbed asthmatic mother..."

What's with British people and their terminology? The word jabbed just sounds so crude and unappealing, how does that become the go-to term for getting a vaccination?


Maybe they are pointing out that she's had two kids; hence the "double jab"?
/s
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet she was pretty stiff when she woke up
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: I find this hard to swallow, but it gives me a lump in my throat.


This is a pretty solid UserNameChecksOut.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*sigh*
From 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
