(EuroNews)   A few reasons to wear a face mask: to avoid catching covid, to avoid giving covid to others, avoiding the fine for not wearing one and avoiding arrest for not wearing one when you've been 20 years on the run for a murder conviction   (euronews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wearing a mask as a fugitive when wearing a mask is not suspicious when in a line in a bank even is too stupid to be free.
Even if you aren't wanted.
Because if you aren't wearing one, you aren't wanted
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Out on the lam for 20 years? Subby I don't think the tag means what you think it means.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Police in Poland have arrested a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years because he was not wearing a face mask.

"The man has now been transported to a prison where he is due to serve a 25-year sentence for murder. No further details were provided."

They should tack on one extra year for every year he was on the run.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Soviet Poland, mask wear potato.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See, anti-maskers are murders.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: See, anti-maskers are murders.


Murderers...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like they drove pretty fast after they caught him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
and if you wear your mask just the right way, you're sexy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: and if you wear your mask just the right way, you're sexy!

[Fark user image image 747x769]


I am now against masks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 492x512]


No good. Needs at least an N95.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: and if you wear your mask just the right way, you're sexy!

[Fark user image image 747x769]


I'm not sure what good a mask is gonna do for a skeleton.

/sharp
//knees
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm not sure what good a mask is gonna do for a skeleton.


Hmm...you're right.

Maybe we can ger her in a few masks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
15 posts in and nobody has had the most curious boner?
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: 15 posts in and nobody has had the most curious boner?


Already knocked that joint down.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 496x500]


I'm confused... what's the up-side for me to wear pants when I go to pee on steklo?
 
