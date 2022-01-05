 Skip to content
(WMAR News 2 Baltimore)   You're stuck on I-95, and see a Schmidt's bread truck. Do you A) loot the truck, B) forage the truck, or C) call customer service and get the President of the Company's permission to distribute bread to hundreds of stranded motorists?   (wmar2news.com) divider line
49
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of better details behind the WashPost paywall: https://www.washingtonpost.c​om/lifesty​le/2022/01/04/shutdown-virginia-i-95-s​chmidt-bread/
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking socialism.

S'il n'y a pas de pain on mangera de la brioche
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When option C is actually awesome
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now I want some Schmidt's bread.
Difficulty: it is still winter, I-90 is snow covered all the way to where it is sold and still snowing
Fark: I'm in Minnesota, miles and miles away
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My luck, only white bread.

Damn privilege, do you have to ruin everything?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. That's how you get sh*t done.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Given this is America and everyone is armed, I'm assuming Option A

/dnrtfa
//Mad Max - Ice Road Truckers cross-over?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time


No kidding.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Why wasn't the National Guard activated to pass out these supplies?

Excuse: It takes about 3 days for the National Guard to be activated in emergencies. These people have jobs!

Debunked: They seemed to be able to get to the Capitol pretty quick on 1/6 after they were actually given permission. What good are the National Guard for "emergencies" if it takes them 3 days to be activated? Civilians were able to get food to people stuck there but the military wasn't? Really?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trick question.
Options a and b are not a choice, rather melanin dependent.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They discriminated against people with celiac disease.  Cancel the company.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Why wasn't the National Guard activated to pass out these supplies?

Excuse: It takes about 3 days for the National Guard to be activated in emergencies. These people have jobs!

Debunked: They seemed to be able to get to the Capitol pretty quick on 1/6 after they were actually given permission. What good are the National Guard for "emergencies" if it takes them 3 days to be activated? Civilians were able to get food to people stuck there but the military wasn't? Really?


Seriously. Someone's head should roll for this

Mobilize every available resource right away
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time


Oh great, now everyone is drunk AND stuck in the snow.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The one time I was in a similar situation in Ohio, back in 03 or so we did something similar  people appointed themselves as leaders, got out of their cars  and made it a point to walk up and down the lines of cars in "their " area, seeing who had supplies to share and who needed them.   For example I had a few cases of water in my trunk (because dad taught me never to drive in winter without the supplies needed to "walk out" of your situation, and a car a few hundred yards up the road needed it  to be able to make baby formula.    before it was all over (we were there only 8 of the 18 hours some were stuck for because I did something stupid but effective....went up an on ramp)  we'd even dug his and hers latrines in the snowbanks and set up privacy tarps for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fat Tony:  Yeah, but what if your family don' like bread?  What if they like cigarettes?   Is it a crime to say you called Laramie HQ and the driver can hand out cartons of smooth, great tastin' Laramie cigarettes?  And den dere's the truck with the big screen TVs.  This cold aint helping them.  Maybe we should rescue them and put dem in nice, warm cars.  I called TV HQ and dey said it was okay, driver.
 
xtalman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good for the bread company, cost minimal and PR off the wall.

Not surprised with the reaction from VA.  Most states below the Mason-Dixon line have not farking clue how to handle snow even though they do get a good snow storm on a somewhat regular basis.  Lived in Fairfax county for 5 year back in the late 80's, had 2 big storms, 10 plus inches each.  They were still digging cars out a month later off the sides for the highways.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.


Hey, they did have food.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good choice for easy PR
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Good choice for easy PR


Oh and good for the company for realizing this was worth 1000 times the cost of the bread. Smart owner.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: pastramithemosterotic: Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time

Oh great, now everyone is drunk AND stuck in the snow.


Some would argue that that's better than just being stuck in the snow.

/user name does not check out
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Why wasn't the National Guard activated to pass out these supplies?

Excuse: It takes about 3 days for the National Guard to be activated in emergencies. These people have jobs!

Debunked: They seemed to be able to get to the Capitol pretty quick on 1/6 after they were actually given permission. What good are the National Guard for "emergencies" if it takes them 3 days to be activated? Civilians were able to get food to people stuck there but the military wasn't? Really?

Seriously. Someone's head should roll for this

Mobilize every available resource right away


The thing you have to understand, and I m moving to Fredericksburg soon, god help me, is that on a GOOD day 95 is a parking lot for 5 miles either side of town. So a little snow and....viola.   But short of helicoptering in supplies, how DO you think the VNG was going to reach these people?   OTOH Quantico IS right smack dab in the middle of where the traffic jam was.    And it seems an ideal time to have a few platoons of Marines go for a "fun Run" with 50lbs of supplies in their rucks...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I set fire to the truck, then hand out toast to stranded motorists as we stand around the fire warming ourselves up. Because who doesn't love toast?

/Crap, should've warned the driver of the truck first
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tommyl66: I set fire to the truck, then hand out toast to stranded motorists as we stand around the fire warming ourselves up. Because who doesn't love toast?

/Crap, should've warned the driver of the truck first


Now you've got meat to go with the bread
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: pastramithemosterotic: Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Why wasn't the National Guard activated to pass out these supplies?

Excuse: It takes about 3 days for the National Guard to be activated in emergencies. These people have jobs!

Debunked: They seemed to be able to get to the Capitol pretty quick on 1/6 after they were actually given permission. What good are the National Guard for "emergencies" if it takes them 3 days to be activated? Civilians were able to get food to people stuck there but the military wasn't? Really?

Seriously. Someone's head should roll for this

Mobilize every available resource right away

The thing you have to understand, and I m moving to Fredericksburg soon, god help me, is that on a GOOD day 95 is a parking lot for 5 miles either side of town. So a little snow and....viola.   But short of helicoptering in supplies, how DO you think the VNG was going to reach these people?   OTOH Quantico IS right smack dab in the middle of where the traffic jam was.    And it seems an ideal time to have a few platoons of Marines go for a "fun Run" with 50lbs of supplies in their rucks...


Magorn, why you moving to F'burg? tired of NOVA living?

\rva
\\no to 95
\\\Sunday traffic sucks
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lesson for the Karens of the world (not that they will listen): you can get further by asking rather than demanding. Lesson for the rest of us: you get nowhere if you don't ask.

One other good thing, those who helped distribute the bread had a chance for some fresh air and exercise which relieved the boredom of sitting in the car for a day. I know I would have been out there. I always keep a pair of YakTrax in my car from October-May. Slip those puppies on my shoes and do something.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Good choice for easy PR

Oh and good for the company for realizing this was worth 1000 times the cost of the bread. Smart owner.


Especially since the bread is late and frozen.
 
R2112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too bad there wasn't a Schmitts beer truck nearby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blatz514: pastramithemosterotic: Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time

Oh great, now everyone is drunk AND stuck in the snow.


Wait a bit. They will get that snow melted....
 
id10ts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1. Loot the truck.
2. Set fire to truck to make toast.
3. Sue company for not having gluten free option and getting burned by the fire.
4. Profit.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where is Jesus?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Yes, I've used this before
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Hey, they did have food.


dcist.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Zuckerberg the time traveller!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been stuck for hours on 95 North between NC and VA because there was some frosty-looking stuff around.

Pro-tip for you southern troglodytes:  if you want to pull over and stop, PULL OVER and stop so the rest of us can use the damn road to get back to freezing cold civilization.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i thought we were supposed to eat the rich, not their very tasty baked goods.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

macadamnut: I've been stuck for hours on 95 North between NC and VA because there was some frosty-looking stuff around.

Pro-tip for you southern troglodytes:  if you want to pull over and stop, PULL OVER and stop so the rest of us can use the damn road to get back to freezing cold civilization.


i guess you didn't see the 2" sheet of ice under the snow on 95 at Aqui
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: pastramithemosterotic: Walker: State of VA really dropped the ball on this one. Nothing but excuses coming from them on why people had to spend 24 hours sitting on 95 with no food, water, or gas.

Why wasn't the National Guard activated to pass out these supplies?

Excuse: It takes about 3 days for the National Guard to be activated in emergencies. These people have jobs!

Debunked: They seemed to be able to get to the Capitol pretty quick on 1/6 after they were actually given permission. What good are the National Guard for "emergencies" if it takes them 3 days to be activated? Civilians were able to get food to people stuck there but the military wasn't? Really?

Seriously. Someone's head should roll for this

Mobilize every available resource right away

The thing you have to understand, and I m moving to Fredericksburg soon, god help me, is that on a GOOD day 95 is a parking lot for 5 miles either side of town. So a little snow and....viola.   But short of helicoptering in supplies, how DO you think the VNG was going to reach these people?   OTOH Quantico IS right smack dab in the middle of where the traffic jam was.    And it seems an ideal time to have a few platoons of Marines go for a "fun Run" with 50lbs of supplies in their rucks...


To be fair, this wasn't a little bit of snow.  Stafford County received over a foot of snow on Monday, and most of it fell in about four hours.   There's not a lot of places south of Rochester that have the infrastructure to keep up with snow that falls that deep, that quickly.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3-4 years ago there was a college basketball team (St. Bonaventure, I believe) stuck in the snow in upstate NY.  It's a Catholic school, they had a priest with them.  So at one point they built an altar out of snow and held an open-air mass.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 3-4 years ago there was a college basketball team (St. Bonaventure, I believe) stuck in the snow in upstate NY.  It's a Catholic school, they had a priest with them.  So at one point they built an altar out of snow and held an open-air mass.


I thought Snowmass was in Colorado?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: macadamnut: I've been stuck for hours on 95 North between NC and VA because there was some frosty-looking stuff around.

Pro-tip for you southern troglodytes:  if you want to pull over and stop, PULL OVER and stop so the rest of us can use the damn road to get back to freezing cold civilization.

i guess you didn't see the 2" sheet of ice under the snow on 95 at Aqui



Here's a road made of ice:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I want you rednecks out of my way, not pathetic excuses.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Warthog: To be fair, this wasn't a little bit of snow.  Stafford County received over a foot of snow on Monday, and most of it fell in about four hours.   There's not a lot of places south of Rochester that have the infrastructure to keep up with snow that falls that deep, that quickly.


And, of course, everyone is acting like the snow only fell on I-95.  The whole area was hit, the reason rescue vehicles didn't instantly appear on the highway is they were stuck in the snow as well, the reason there weren't plows was that all the cars make it impossible to plow, and while the right thing to do was close the road before the weather got  that bad,  the exact same people would be online screaming about how they couldn't get home quickly because the idiot government closed the road.

The right answer is "why the fark were you out driving when there was clearly a major snowstorm inbound?" But  no....can't blame the drivers in the US, that's heresy!
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was me and Mrs Fan plus the 2 mutts last year. Stuck on I-20 in Louisiana. We were 12 or so hours overnight.  I planned for trouble and had a full tank of gas, water, a cooler with some sandwiches, fruit and a large can of mixed nuts. We had pillows and blankets, water bowls for the dogs, they had on jackets too, and some plastic hospital type urine bottles.

Sure enough, we get stopped. I would wake up every few hours and fire up the truck to warm things up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Bread with no beverage?

No thanks

Open a beer truck next time


I get the concept, but you just know a couple dozen cops would be walking down through the snowy road going "hey, I can't help but notice you have an open can and your keys in the ignition with the car running so you can keep warm.. can you step out of the vehicle please?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

keldaria: I get the concept, but you just know a couple dozen cops would be walking down through the snowy road going


Cops? Walking through snow?

Pull the other one, it has bells.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Farking socialism.

S'il n'y a pas de pain on mangera de la brioche


Truly socialist! What sort of awful, immoral sort of person would just go around handing our loaves?


/if a member of the GOP ran across such a person, they'd cast them out in a heartbeat. Oh, the ironies.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to steal a loaf of bread to feed starving motorists? Well, suppose you got a lotta starving motorists. Is it wrong to steal a truckload of bread to feed them?

preview.redd.itView Full Size


/ And what if the motorists don't like bread? They like... cigarettes?
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: macadamnut: I've been stuck for hours on 95 North between NC and VA because there was some frosty-looking stuff around.

Pro-tip for you southern troglodytes:  if you want to pull over and stop, PULL OVER and stop so the rest of us can use the damn road to get back to freezing cold civilization.

i guess you didn't see the 2" sheet of ice under the snow on 95 at Aqui


And? For most northern drivers, that's barely an excuse to slow down.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: keldaria: I get the concept, but you just know a couple dozen cops would be walking down through the snowy road going

Cops? Walking through snow?

Pull the other one, it has bells.


You don't think they wouldn't find a few snowmobiles around if it meant arresting minorities for fun?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The midwesterners need to take it easy on southerners when they get a bunch of snow. You probably don't realize it but a lot of people in the south don't have all-season tires on their cars. Those summer tires are essentially useless on snowpack. Now it is kinda their fault for going out at all in that weather, but life happens.
 
