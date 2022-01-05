 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Ontario's latest lockdown means people like these two attractive women and Jonah Hill(?) are out of jobs - again   (cbc.ca) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Money, Zara Mohammed, fourth time Amanda Battaglia, Omicron variant, Ontario's COVID case counts, COVID-19 cases, part-time office manager, Rob Grady  
•       •       •

1394 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 11:20 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're doing what needs to be done. Granted, Ford did it too goddamn late like he always does, but at least it's happening.  As far as I know we still have the CERB going so those who are out of work again can at least get some financial assistance.  But the way the hospitals are filing up at an alarming pace, this had to be done or we'd effectively have to start turning away people who need critical care and ventilators due to COVID.

Of course, most of those who would be in that situation are unvaccinated, so, y'know ... nothing of value lost for the most part ... but still.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Alberta can literally look east and see the COVID wave coming....and Jason Kenney will do f*ck all about it.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby- sounds like the start of a RomCom if ever there was one...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Meanwhile, Alberta can literally look east and see the COVID wave coming....and Jason Kenney will do f*ck all about it.


They just need to look down because the water is already lapping at their feet.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby- sounds like the start of a RomCom if ever there was one...


The COVID era romcoms are coming soon to a theater near you.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The lockdown is needed and hopefully the support is there for those affected. Ford managed once again to look like an idiot while doing the obvious. Making rash decisions a week too late, then pivoting to a better solution 48 hours later. I have 2 elementary school age kids at home and I'm hating remote learning but it's better than all the alternatives.
 
id10ts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mall OK, gym bad, restaurant bad.
How's that make sense?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm just feeling a bit frustrated," she said. "I just wish [Premier Doug Ford] would have reacted ahead of time instead of reacting when it's too late."

No "Mah Freedums!"?  "I refuse to close mah business because gummit over reach, eh?   Kelsey's Spit in Your Mouth Market will be open with regular hours.  Probably the only open spit in your mouth shoppe in the whole spit in your mouth district.  The 'shoppe' makes it fancy too."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby- sounds like the start of a RomCom if ever there was one...


Next on the Hallmark Channel "Out of Work but so in Love"
the tale of 3 people who lost their jobs but found love standing at the line of a food bank.

Starring: Rob Grady, Zara Mohammed, and Amanda Battaglia
Written by Tina Fey
Directed by Steven Spielberg
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow! Look at those teeth!!!  Bet they could easily get a job as a lumberjack, and use those choppers to fell an entire forest using the beaver method.
 
Astorix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why did they waste the bandwidth on these shallow people. Wah wah wah. Gyms are like the car washes of Canada. Join at your own risk in a good year, let alone during a pandemic.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That ain't Jonah Hill!  Look at the hat!  It's former NBA champion, Kawhi Leonard.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Astorix: Gyms are like the car washes of Canada.


WTF does that mean?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure the two girls could find work easy enough.

/jobs
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tom-Servo: Wow! Look at those teeth!!!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tom-Servo


Wow! Look at those teeth!!!  Bet they could easily get a job as a lumberjack, and use those choppers to fell an entire forest using the beaver method.

There are other more enjoyable beaver methods those ladies could use, and make a good living doing it.

Just saying.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Meanwhile, Alberta can literally look east and see the COVID wave coming....and Jason Kenney will do f*ck all about it.


Hurry the crap up, because Moe will only follow what ford and your guy do. He can't make a decision unless someone else has made it first.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meat0918: Rev.K: Meanwhile, Alberta can literally look east and see the COVID wave coming....and Jason Kenney will do f*ck all about it.

They just need to look down because the water is already lapping at their feet.


I was there in Christmas and in August and the difference was night and day.  In August we knew, and said to unbelievers at the time, that September was going to be rough. It was. But people were taking it much more seriously in December. Restaurants were requiring masks and vaccination if staying inside. Whyte Ave wasn't lined up though probably because it was -38. The vaccine rates are quite high, higher than any US state. I don't know for sure, but I heard schools are snow-daying this week.

The wave will come, as it has everywhere. But I think people are a bit more scared after being burned last autumn.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Astorix: Gyms are like the car washes of Canada.

WTF does that mean?


It's the cover you use to go find you some strange on the side. Plausible deniability and an alibi. That costs you know!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Guess it's time to look into alternatives...
 
Astorix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Astorix: Gyms are like the car washes of Canada.

WTF does that mean?


it means, they're risky. So many times people join gyms where they pay a years worth of membership fees only to close down, keep the fees and open up under a different name. I've seen too many people get scammed this way.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In all fairness  to that slob, girls are always dressed  to the 9s with hair and makeup and all sorts of photo filters going for every "casual"  shot they take.  That guy is like every other guy who isn't "at the gym", he just takes a basic photo without filters and in whatever he's wearing and puts it out there.  Good for him.
 
Astorix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

outtatowner: chitownmike: Astorix: Gyms are like the car washes of Canada.

WTF does that mean?

It's the cover you use to go find you some strange on the side. Plausible deniability and an alibi. That costs you know!


dog parks have become the new hanky panky centre. It's funny. All the gay guys show up before dawn, leave at sunup and the heteros show up in the morning and do the mating dance. I walk by there every morning on my way to the store and watch the obviousness of it all.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.