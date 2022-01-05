 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Giorgio Armani cancels menswear show due to omicron spike. Mr Humphries inconsolable   (usatoday.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Giorgio! Where fill I find my menswear???
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Slocombe's pussy show still a go?
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
well, he is free now
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Mrs. Slocombe's pussy show still a go?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think you'll find that, when working as a professional fashion model, Mr. Humphreys goes by the name "Rodney."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yes, I have seen the show once or twice.
//Why do you ask?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, events that I bought tickets to when things looked better are stubbornly moving ahead this January, because if you're not comfortable you can just stay home and we'll keep your money.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i-understood-that-reference.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is he related to that fashion designer at Castle Greyskull?  Menat Armani?  I could never get his shirts to fit.  Extra sleeves.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This whole thing's been bad, but now it'shiatting fashion and I'm not sure society can withstand that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like he couldn't tailor the situation to be more suitable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: This whole thing's been bad, but now it'shiatting fashion and I'm not sure society can withstand that.


Who shiats fashion? Other than Lady Gaga or Billy Porter, obviously.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I think you'll find that, when working as a professional fashion model, Mr. Humphreys goes by the name "Rodney."
[Fark user image image 425x318]
/Yes, I have seen the show once or twice.
//Why do you ask?


One of the best British comedies of all time
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Omicron doesn't seem to be much worse than the common cold (to the vaxxed), and it is contagious as a mother farker.  Just rip the band aid off and let it spread/immunize everyone at this point.

It's probably the quickest way out of this mess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess James will simply have to keep on wearing last seasons rags...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/poor fella
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

