 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   You got your coronavirus in my flu." "Well, you got your flu in my coronavirus." *Tries it* "FLURONA"   (usatoday.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, Vaccine, flu-COVID dual infections, Vaccination, Health experts, Texas Children's Hospital, Influenza pandemic  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2022 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mrs Fan and I are triple jabbed and have been vaccinated for the flu. But we were both feeling sick. So she calls the local county health department to ask about getting a pcr test. Makes call at 9:10 am. Gets appointment for 9:30 am. By 9:35 am, we are both swabbed and heading home with 2 (each) at home kits. Mind you this is after a long holiday weekend. Moral of the story, you want fast testing, go to a rural health department in a backwoods red state.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird Al posted that he won't be making a song named "My Flurona"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I suggest a sauce to go along with your last meall?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it the Florida strain, or the DeathSantis special.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we add some Zika to that mix for extra flavor?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Can we add some Zika to that mix for extra flavor?


That's certainly better then adding Zima for flavor.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why flu shots are important. We don't need double-infections racking up an even larger body count than we're already getting. For anyone worried about the price, it's 20 bucks without insurance.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man this fear porn is getting out of hand
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.


+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out


don't forget boosters in women's restrooms and the children section of libraries, where libs typically frequent

/since we're being pieces of shiat about it
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out


Sometimes us liberals like to go to stripe clubs...
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Flurona... it's CORU!
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.


No way. They'll use it as a convenient excuse when they get caught.

Or if they do get vaccinated, they'll say the RNA made them suck dick.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu + Covid + Chlamydia > Fluvidia
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them vaccines make women super subservient (I mean, "super biblically principled") and make men just rock hard in the Gentleman's Area. We'll be up to 99% vaccination rate in no time.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think covenza has a better ring to it

/especially if it comes in a 2 door with a manual
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out

Sometimes us liberals like to go to stripe clubs...


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out

Sometimes us liberals like to go to stripe clubs...


Is that those underground dirty panty outfits I've been hearing about?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out

don't forget boosters in women's restrooms and the children section of libraries, where libs typically frequent

/since we're being pieces of shiat about it


Last I checked, "libs" aren't needing the same convincing and cajoling as Tr*mp-humpers:

https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov​/​2021/10/01/for-covid-19-vaccinations-p​arty-affiliation-matters-more-than-rac​e-and-ethnicity/
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Henry & I are going for our third poke this afternoon.
*waggles eyebrows at the blatantly obvious double-entendre*
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blurona gonna getya
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: man this fear porn is getting out of hand


I think the killer bee panic still holds the record.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

No way. They'll use it as a convenient excuse when they get caught.

Or if they do get vaccinated, they'll say the RNA made them suck dick.


Some Republicans don't need vaccines to make them gay. They have a wide stance on the issue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Weird Al posted that he won't be making a song named "My Flurona"


Ooh you make my sinus run, my sinus run.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Blurona gonna getya


Nooo - we can't lose cookie monster!!

Was he an anti-vaxxer???
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Godscrack: Flu + Covid + Chlamydia > Fluvidia


That sounds like the name of a medication.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcement comes a few days after Israel reported its first confirmed "flurona" case

Great. That's just another reason the antivaxxers will use to say the government is inventing new strains to keep control over them.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I work as of this morning we have 9 teachers in our elementary school out with covid. This is one school in a county wide system. 3 of the bus drivers at this same school are positive and were told "wear your mask and it will be okay to work if you dont have enough sick time to cover being off"

This is common around here. The local rural store told me yesterday not to come back after 2 for the next few days because the 2 women that work that shift are positive and the owner wont pay them to be off and they cant afford to be off.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Where I work as of this morning we have 9 teachers in our elementary school out with covid. This is one school in a county wide system. 3 of the bus drivers at this same school are positive and were told "wear your mask and it will be okay to work if you dont have enough sick time to cover being off"

This is common around here. The local rural store told me yesterday not to come back after 2 for the next few days because the 2 women that work that shift are positive and the owner wont pay them to be off and they cant afford to be off.


Well, rednecks gonna redneck
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like how Flovid sounds better than fluorona
/it is close though...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: ElecricalPast: Private_Citizen: Tell right-wingers that the flu/Rona combo will make victims gay. They'll flock to get vaccines.

+ distribute the shots at strip clubs and daycare centers

You know - where Republicans are known to frequently hang out

don't forget boosters in women's restrooms and the children section of libraries, where libs typically frequent

/since we're being pieces of shiat about it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just assume that like racist assholes and anti-vaccination assholes, they combine to emphasize the worst aspects of both.

/vaccinated for all the things
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.