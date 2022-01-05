 Skip to content
(NBC Washington) So just why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 right now, anyway?
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is fire hot?  Why is water wet?  Why are diseases contagious?  Why is abbreviation such a long word?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  Because people went to holiday get-togethers for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Herd Immunity, suckers.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people believe in their own "naturally strong" immune system right up until the moment someone they know just like them ends up in the hospital.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's times like these I'm glad my boyfriend and I are quasi-misanthropes. The only reason we spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with my family (his lives in NYC) is that everyone is vaxxed and boosted. Otherwise, we'd have spent it just the two of us. I don't trust other people as far as I can coontpoont them, so I avoid them if at all possible. If we're craving takeout or Starbucks or something like that, we order on their respective apps and pick it up in the drive-thru. The only time we're physically around other people is when we do the grocery shopping.

We're going on Year 2 now of wearing face masks in public, and at this point, I just assume we'll be wearing them until we're dead. Too many selfish, arrogant, stupid farks in this country, to say nothing of the rest of the world.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People don't understand how vaccination works.
It doesn't prevent you from being exposed. It doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting an initial infection.
It reduces  the chance you'll get an infection. And then it helps you mount a quick response to an initial infection.
It also reduces the chance that you will, if infected, in turn infect others. It doesn't completely prevent these things.
It just compromises the chance of a virus to infect you, to make you sick, to use you to infect others.

Just yesterday, somebody challenged me that the polio vaccine absolutely prevents infection. No.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Interrupting the transmission of wild polioviruses with vaccines: immunological considerations.

The thing about covid19 (SARS-CoV-2 virus) is that it's highly infectious, and some of these variants even moreso. You can have good protection from infection, reduce the chance 4 fold, but still get infected. You can reduce the chance that a vaccinated/infected person will pass on the virus, reduce it 4 fold, but it can still happen.

Of course you're far more likely to pass it on to an unvaccinated person, and then they are far more likely to go on and infect many others. That's how the unvaccinated ruin it for everyone. We're trying to break the chain of infection, and it's partially working, and then the unvaxxed jump in and turn up the volume.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omicron's new, people are dumb, and money's doing the talking?
*reads article*
Yep.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mutants.  Life will, uh, uh.....find a mutation.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This, with my heartfelt regards.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine is not a CURE. It's a PREVENTATIVE MEASURE. Just like seat belts don't cure your shiatty driving, but they'll help you stay alive after you fark up.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxed or not, you'd be surprised how many people are saying they had Covid, when all they had was a cold or flu. Especially men.

It's the new macho passage of manhood like joining the military, or hunting for deer.
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?


Congratulations. No one has thought of that, and you and you alone can see the truth.

/this is sarcasm, by the way.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?


Sounds like you're doing some critical thinking.  You might be more comfortable on a different website, TBH.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

#ifdef MAGA_HAT
Unless the vaccine is a 100 percent ironclad guarantee yes sirree Bob, it's not worth doing at all.
#endif /* MAGA_HAT */
 
kindms
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
was in Albany, NY yesterday. My client said the lines of people waiting for tests were as long as they had ever seen them as we drove past
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wademh: Of course you're far more likely to pass it on to an unvaccinated person, and then they are far more likely to go on and infect many others.


I am vaxxed and boosted, and would gladly get infected to go down to Florida and see how many anti-vaxxers I can knock off.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There was a bit on the bbc this afternoon where they say they're estimating that about 15% of omicron cases in England are re-infections of people who had delta or alpha (the main variants that ran through us here last year).
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?


COVID is an RNA virus not a DNA virus

Also it's NOT a retrovirus, meaning that it's method of replication does not rely on its RNA getting incorporated into the host cell DNA

Any virus can mutate whether it's an RNA virus or a DNA virus

And yes - pretty much everyone knows that the current vaccines are based on a version of the virus that is no longer circulating.  Yet the vaccines still work (albeit with reduced effectiveness) against the delta and omicron variants out there.
 
shinji3i [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wademh: People don't understand how vaccination works.
It doesn't prevent you from being exposed. It doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting an initial infection.
It reduces  the chance you'll get an infection. And then it helps you mount a quick response to an initial infection.
It also reduces the chance that you will, if infected, in turn infect others. It doesn't completely prevent these things.
It just compromises the chance of a virus to infect you, to make you sick, to use you to infect others.


Vaccines are just training and experience for your body. Tom Brady is a professionally trained quarterback, he's going to throw far fewer interceptions than me but he's still going to throw some because the other team is experienced at intercepting the ball. Our team stands a much better chance at winning if Tom Brady is quarterback, not me.

There, I met the rubes halfway with an explanation.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't see why this is so difficult to understand. Well, I do understand, people are morons, but that's hard to avoid. The vaccines were developed for the initial variant of the virus and were excellent at entirely preventing infection until the delta variant showed up. Even now with omicron, they still provide excellent protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death (and omicron does appear to result in milder illness in general). But derp, my immune system is strong and I'm healthy, and Jesus freedom eagle I don't need a vaccine. Why bother with a free injection that will make it extremely unlikely you'll have a bad outcome? It's got the 5G gene-altering kill switch tracking chip that will allow the Reptiloid masters (and THE JOOS, always THE JOOS) to take over the world, that's why. And we don't want that.

If and when they finally get around to making updated vaccines, they'll probably provide good protection from infection as well (again), but at they rate things are going just about everyone will have been infected by then.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why do people still not understand what vaccines do in 2022?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does anyone know how many people died of Covid in China by any chance?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At what vaccination rate can you expect the majority of the cases to be vaccinated people?  If only one person was vaccinated out of a thousand, you'd expect all of the cases to be among the unvaccinated.  If 999 out of a thousand were vaccinated, you'd expect the vaccinated to make up all of the cases.

Now, let's check the article to see how many people are vaccinated v. unvaccinated and are getting it..Huh.  No answers there.  Let's see if the article gives us any numbers to work with...Hmm.  Not really.  Omicron spreads easier, and vaccinated people, in general, show fewer (and less severe) symptoms.

My take away--from that fine piece of reporting (somebody got paid to write that!  Probably by more than one organization!  Maybe a PAC, too!) is that Omicron is spreading very quickly--the numbers are impressive, and helped by the recent 'go give Omicron to Gramama' holidays--We have to see her now, she may not be alive next year if we don't...and she may not be alive if we do;)--is very catch-y, and doesn't affect the vaccinated as strongly as it does the unvaccinated.  Of course, that info is buried a bit under all the other crap.

The article strikes me as more grist for our facebook friends: See!  Vaccination doesn't fix things! It's just the mark of the beast!  Don't bother!  You can't tell me what to do! Freedumb!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?


I'm highly farking irritated that we were sold on these vaccines in part because it was supposed to be so quick and easy to modify them to account for/target variants and here we are two major variants later with nothing but the original vaccine.

Oh and way higher cases and somewhat higher deaths compared to this same day a year ago. I'm pretty farking irritated about that too.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: wademh: Of course you're far more likely to pass it on to an unvaccinated person, and then they are far more likely to go on and infect many others.

I am vaxxed and boosted, and would gladly get infected to go down to Florida and see how many anti-vaxxers I can knock off.


Population fully vaccinated in Ohio - 55.4%
Population fully vaccinated in Florida - 63.5%

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vacc​i​nations?country=USA
 
indylaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Omicron has changed the role of the vaccine from public health measure to personal preventative care. The vaxxed and boosted people are essentially fine even if/when infected. The willfully unvaccinated take their chances, and I feel that that's fair.

/I'm obvious not talking about your 4-year-old. Don't look at me, look at the FDA on that one.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because they're fakin' it so they don't have to go to work.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because a vaccine is not a force field?

The vaccine helps your body create both effector and memory immune cells against Covid but effector cells are short lived.  If you're exposed after your number of active effector cells has dropped there will be a lag while your memory cells spin up some more.  Since Covid replicates pretty quickly, you might get mildly ill during this period.

All vaccines work like this, though the viral replication rate and lifespan of effector antibodies may vary depending on the virus in question.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indylaw: Omicron has changed the role of the vaccine from public health measure to personal preventative care. The vaxxed and boosted people are essentially fine even if/when infected. The willfully unvaccinated take their chances, and I feel that that's fair.

/I'm obvious not talking about your 4-year-old. Don't look at me, look at the FDA on that one.


I agree with you, to the point that the unvaxxed don't crash the health care system.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Why do people still not understand what vaccines do in 2022?


*waves vaguely at people*
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?


SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus. No DNA involved.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because a certain party has been undermining science and health education in the US for 50 years?
 
ingo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shinji3i: wademh: People don't understand how vaccination works.
It doesn't prevent you from being exposed. It doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting an initial infection.
It reduces  the chance you'll get an infection. And then it helps you mount a quick response to an initial infection.
It also reduces the chance that you will, if infected, in turn infect others. It doesn't completely prevent these things.
It just compromises the chance of a virus to infect you, to make you sick, to use you to infect others.

Vaccines are just training and experience for your body. Tom Brady is a professionally trained quarterback, he's going to throw far fewer interceptions than me but he's still going to throw some because the other team is experienced at intercepting the ball. Our team stands a much better chance at winning if Tom Brady is quarterback, not me.

There, I met the rubes halfway with an explanation.


Trying to deflate their arguments?
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: indylaw: Omicron has changed the role of the vaccine from public health measure to personal preventative care. The vaxxed and boosted people are essentially fine even if/when infected. The willfully unvaccinated take their chances, and I feel that that's fair.

/I'm obvious not talking about your 4-year-old. Don't look at me, look at the FDA on that one.

I agree with you, to the point that the unvaxxed don't crash the health care system.


It's too late to make any meaningful change at this point. Rough estimates right now in Florida are that the virus is infecting about 3% of the state per day and many other states are not behind that pace. Each person is spreading the virus to about 3 other people on average. At this point, virtually everyone has been exposed, symptoms or not. A last minute vaccine push is like trying to force the barn doors closed after the horses escape.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone said to me yesterday, "more vaccinated people are coming down with this than those that aren't".

I had to loudly explain, "First of all, that's not true.  And one more time for the people in the back... The reason more people aren't MORE sick or dead, is because the vaccine is working!!!"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I agree with you, to the point that the unvaxxed don't crash the health care system.


The unvaccinated are also a risk to those who cannot get vaccinated, either because of age (under 5), for medical reasons, or because they're under 18, and have meathead, antivax parents who won't let them get the shot.  (There are some stories about some older kids sneaking out and getting vaccinated on their own but I can only think that they're a tiny minority.)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Why?  Because people went to holiday get-togethers for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.


But Omicron mostly.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OptionC: Because a vaccine is not a force field?

The vaccine helps your body create both effector and memory immune cells against Covid but effector cells are short lived.  If you're exposed after your number of active effector cells has dropped there will be a lag while your memory cells spin up some more.  Since Covid replicates pretty quickly, you might get mildly ill during this period.

All vaccines work like this, though the viral replication rate and lifespan of effector antibodies may vary depending on the virus in question.


Also the mutations to the spike protein greatly diminish the effectiveness of the antibodies that your immune system created to the OG spike protein used in the various vaccines. That's why even recently boosted people are still getting omicron, luckily the other immune responses hasten your bodies response to the new variant and so severe infection is generally avoided. But it's still a race between the viral replication and your immune response and sometimes you lose that race (I recently lost a coworker who was 42, fully vaxxed and boosted, went in under a week).
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kindms: was in Albany, NY yesterday. My client said the lines of people waiting for tests were as long as they had ever seen them as we drove past


The new COVID Tests are in early this year.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: OhioUGrad: wademh: Of course you're far more likely to pass it on to an unvaccinated person, and then they are far more likely to go on and infect many others.

I am vaxxed and boosted, and would gladly get infected to go down to Florida and see how many anti-vaxxers I can knock off.

Population fully vaccinated in Ohio - 55.4%
Population fully vaccinated in Florida - 63.5%

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vacci​nations?country=USA


I didn't realize that Ohio was that stupid. I mean I did, but the depth and magnitude of it is sometimes staggering.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SecondaryControl:

The article strikes me as more grist for our facebook friends: See!  Vaccination doesn't fix things! It's just the mark of the beast!  Don't bother!  You can't tell me what to do! Freedumb!

Do they use sources that say the opposite of what they claim?

I mean yeah, they might, since they're not very bright people.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Go to get my booster today. I will have the bill gates super 5G flowing through me!
  
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?

COVID is an RNA virus not a DNA virus

Also it's NOT a retrovirus, meaning that it's method of replication does not rely on its RNA getting incorporated into the host cell DNA

Any virus can mutate whether it's an RNA virus or a DNA virus

And yes - pretty much everyone knows that the current vaccines are based on a version of the virus that is no longer circulating.  Yet the vaccines still work (albeit with reduced effectiveness) against the delta and omicron variants out there.


And the reason they still work is that the protein receptors that your immune system uses to identify a virus are not absolutely perfect at identifying the exact protein.  Sometimes very similar proteins are good enough to activate the immune response.

It's probably an evolutionary feature, although it can be a bug in the case of autoimmune diseases.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

indylaw: FLMountainMan: indylaw: Omicron has changed the role of the vaccine from public health measure to personal preventative care. The vaxxed and boosted people are essentially fine even if/when infected. The willfully unvaccinated take their chances, and I feel that that's fair.

/I'm obvious not talking about your 4-year-old. Don't look at me, look at the FDA on that one.

I agree with you, to the point that the unvaxxed don't crash the health care system.

It's too late to make any meaningful change at this point. Rough estimates right now in Florida are that the virus is infecting about 3% of the state per day and many other states are not behind that pace. Each person is spreading the virus to about 3 other people on average. At this point, virtually everyone has been exposed, symptoms or not. A last minute vaccine push is like trying to force the barn doors closed after the horses escape.


Well, to be honest, in this metaphor, the barn doors were removed by the GQP political "leaders".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vaxxed and boosted

Don't care about the antivaxxers, just die faster, please
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: phenn: DNA-dependent viruses mutate. That's their schtick. Has it crossed anyone's mind that we are inoculating people for a strain of virus that is already spent out?
I'm highly farking irritated that we were sold on these vaccines in part because it was supposed to be so quick and easy to modify them to account for/target variants and here we are two major variants later with nothing but the original vaccine.
Oh and way higher cases and somewhat higher deaths compared to this same day a year ago. I'm pretty farking irritated about that too.


Well you're not entitled or anything.  Also not dead.  Sucks to be you.

/read a farking science book
 
