(The Hill)   Navy perplexed by reports of streetlights 'stalking' US warships   (thehill.com) divider line
18
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Chinese hypersonic missile business won't gin up any cost plus contracts, maybe little green men will do the job.  The Navy needs a trillion dollar cost plus contract, and they'll do whatever it takes to get one.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

I would guess somebody is just fooling around, filming for fun. What else do you do with your hobby drones?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, undocumented aliens, where's your idiot wall now?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?


Those things don't just carry cameras. They're hoovering up all the signals and data the ship's systems use and broadcast.

It's definitely a foreign adversary, our government is playing up aliens because they're embarrassed.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

I would guess somebody is just fooling around, filming for fun. What else do you do with your hobby drones?


Retrofit a small flamethrower on it so you can fly it up to this monstrosity (and others like it) and burn the farking thing to ash.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/i have a dream
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

serfdood: edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

I would guess somebody is just fooling around, filming for fun. What else do you do with your hobby drones?

Retrofit a small flamethrower on it so you can fly it up to this monstrosity (and others like it) and burn the farking thing to ash.

[Fark user image 850x564]

/i have a dream


Where da Fark is That?!?!
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please let it be the Pleiadians (or 'Nordics')

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aliens using drones?   Dronaliens.

Obligatory:  "with fruckin' lasars tied to thair heids."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Chinese hypersonic missile business won't gin up any cost plus contracts, maybe little green men will do the job.  The Navy needs a trillion dollar cost plus contract, and they'll do whatever it takes to get one.


I sense a trend
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Videos taken aboard one U.S. vessel show the mysterious craft displaying bright and flashing lights"

That kinda rules out a competent foreign military/intelligence agency. "Hey guys, we want to spy on US Warships. Can we make sure our spy drones are adequately illuminated?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

Those things don't just carry cameras. They're hoovering up all the signals and data the ship's systems use and broadcast.

It's definitely a foreign adversary, our government is playing up aliens because they're embarrassed.


Alternatively, it could be our own experimental technology that we are testing out while trying to hide behind the cover of "our ships are being followed by aircraft that we totally know absolutely nothing about! Honest!"
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Call this thought simple, but doesn't the naval warship have any sort of weapon to shoot down nearby intrusive unidentified flying objects?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 minute ago  

serfdood: edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

I would guess somebody is just fooling around, filming for fun. What else do you do with your hobby drones?

Retrofit a small flamethrower on it so you can fly it up to this monstrosity (and others like it) and burn the farking thing to ash.

[Fark user image image 850x564]

/i have a dream


Is that on I-65 in AL?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Relax.  If eyewitnesses and all sorts of officials with direct access to the data can't figure it out, Fark experts will fill them in.   I mean after all, they have hundreds of hours invested in Rainbow Six.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

serfdood: edmo: The spying angle is weak. What's to see?

I would guess somebody is just fooling around, filming for fun. What else do you do with your hobby drones?

Retrofit a small flamethrower on it so you can fly it up to this monstrosity (and others like it) and burn the farking thing to ash.

[Fark user image 850x564]

/i have a dream


That's for when you want to fly a swastika but no one will make one that big.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ever buy a drone?
What country was it made in?

Ok.
Dwell on the possibility that those streetlights are gathering data.

And in half an hour, will be hungry for more.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's actually birds with night lights.

/birds aren't real

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
