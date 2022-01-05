 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Majority of Americans think Jan 6 will happen again. Technically, it will tomorrow   (thehill.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they have a 4th of July in England?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopefully Merrick Garland doesn't see his shadow when he pops his head out today, otherwise it's going to be at least 6 more years of January 6.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Do they have a 4th of July in England?


Actually, it's like a 13th floor on a hotel, they just skip it and pretend it doesn't exist.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Over half (57%) of Americans surveyed for a new poll said they think that an event similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will likely occur in the next few years.


I think polling people who pay attention to politics, this number would be at least 20 points higher.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Hopefully Merrick Garland doesn't see his shadow when he pops his head out today, otherwise it's going to be at least 6 more years of January 6.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the 'remember when' videos of what looks like hillbilly zombies skulking around like a slow motion wave of people you wouldn't trust with your life.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Over half (57%) of Americans surveyed for a new poll said they think that an event similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will likely occur in the next few years.


I think polling people who pay attention to politics, this number would be at least 20 points higher.


The apathy of the average American versus the high motivation of the infromed and ignorant is the whole reason we're in this mess.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: Hopefully Merrick Garland doesn't see his shadow when he pops his head out today, otherwise it's going to be at least 6 more years of January 6.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Some people only get erections if they have a certain image in their mind and if you think of it that way, it begins to make more sense.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: Hopefully Merrick Garland doesn't see his shadow when he pops his head out today, otherwise it's going to be at least 6 more years of January 6.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]

Some people only get erections if they have a certain image in their mind and if you think of it that way, it begins to make more sense.


Yup, it certainly seems like posting lame gifs is Penguins' fetish.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Do they have a 4th of July in England?


It's on November 5.  They celebrate the traitors buy burning them in effigy.


//had to be explained to me that July 4th was like Guy Fawkes except no effigy and in the summer.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Sorelian's Ghost: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: Hopefully Merrick Garland doesn't see his shadow when he pops his head out today, otherwise it's going to be at least 6 more years of January 6.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]

Some people only get erections if they have a certain image in their mind and if you think of it that way, it begins to make more sense.

Yup, it certainly seems like posting lame gifs is Penguins' fetish.


Stop posting stupid twaddle that only deserves a dismissive gif then.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Badmoodman: Over half (57%) of Americans surveyed for a new poll said they think that an event similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will likely occur in the next few years.


I think polling people who pay attention to politics, this number would be at least 20 points higher.

The apathy of the average American versus the high motivation of the infromed and ignorant is the whole reason we're in this mess.


It's also a really vaguely-worded question.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You guys want to talk about Merrick Garland?
 
